Margherita Missoni’s Travel Guide to Paros, Greece

Read on www.vogue.com
Related
The 6 Best Resorts in Curaçao, From City Escapes to Luxury Beachfront Properties
You could hop on a direct flight to big-name and well-known Caribbean vacation destinations like the Bahamas or the Dominican Republic, but those looking to check into an undiscovered gem should look no further than Curaçao. And as it turns out, the island’s burgeoning luxury resort scene is just one of its well-kept secrets.
When in Rome: A travel guide to Rome, Italy
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. We flew into the Rome airport from Charlotte and used Daytrip to find a driver to take us to our Airbnb. For more information on train and car travel in Italy, check out my guide to Positano and the Amalfi Coast.
travelnoire.com
Unlimited Food And Drinks? Yes, Please! 5 Best All-Inclusive Resorts In Costa Rica
Whether you’re traveling with your bae, going on a solocation, or traveling with friends and family, these all-inclusive resorts should be on your list when hitting up Costa Rica. Copa De Arbol Beach & Rainforest Resort - Osa Peninsula, Puntarenas. Enjoy rainforest views while staying in this secluded resort....
Heatwave in Paris exposes city's lack of trees
PARIS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - As a third heatwave baked France this week, the heat radiating off the asphalt outside the Garnier Opera house in Paris hit 56 degrees Celsius on urban planning expert Tangui Le Dantec's thermometer. Shade was non-existent with barely a tree in sight.
RELATED PEOPLE
Locals Are Sharing The "Good" And "Normal" Things Tourists Need To Stop Doing
"ALWAYS remove your shoes when entering someone's house. It is disrespectful and dirty."
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s Guide to Bold Eyeshadow and Winged Liner
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “When I’m working I feel like I’m more strict and diligent with myself and my skin,” says actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who made her professional debut starring as Devi Vishwakumar in Netflix’s teen comedy series Never Have I Ever. “When I’m not working I tend to make excuses and say it’s okay—just use a face wipe.” But her ideal routine goes like this: For efficiency’s sake, she cleanses with two products at once (one cream gel, the other a cleansing oil), massaging the combination into her skin with a silicone cleansing scrubber. To remove lasting mascara from the night prior, she opts for Lancôme’s formula, followed by a face mist, antioxidant-rich serum, hydrating moisturizer, reparative eye cream, and Supergoop!’s glowy SPF. Then it’s onto makeup.
Collection
Deconstruction has always been a guiding force for Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim at Monse. The first look of their first runway show was a mini dress that mimicked a men’s shirt wrapped around the shoulders—a harbinger of things to come. “There’s always that element of undressing,” Garcia says. Fall 2022 adds a new layer to that conceal-and-reveal concept. The key print in the collection is inspired by wheatpaste posters in Paris that were ripped, revealing all the layers of advertisements past underneath. The individual elements of this print—a mishmash of tapestries and ornate florals—also call to mind old aristocratic decor.
Tory Burch's New Fragrance Collection Taps Into Our Layered Emotions
Without love, where would you be now? The Doobie Brothers lyrics are blasting out of Tory Burch’s laptop on an early morning in her Manhattan office. Burch is bopping along to the beat, watching the screen as the model Imaan Hammam leads a frolicking cast across a beachside hillscape, channeling the halcyon vibe of Bill Backer’s classic “I’d Like to Buy the World a Coke” ad. “There were five words: love, freedom, joy, magic, and peace,” Burch tells me of the concept behind the video, which will serve as the campaign for Essence of Dreams, her five-piece fragrance collection out today and inspired by the idea of visualizing a better world, and countering chaos with unity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jayma Cardoso Hosted an Elegant Bridgehampton Dinner for Vacheron Constantin
Jayma Cardoso is known for being an excellent host. So excellent, in fact, she’s made a career out of it: Her Montauk hotel-slash-restaurant-slash-concert venue, The Surf Lodge, remains the buzziest place to be in the Hamptons since its opening in 2011. So when Vacheron Constantin wanted to throw a VIP dinner out East, who better to help curate than the hospitality entrepreneur?
The Wheel Deal: Street Style and Bikes Are a Winning Combination
With 9 out of 10 Danes making the environmentally friendly choice of traveling by two wheels rather than four, you can count on Copenhagen Fashion Week street style to deliver good looks and bicycles. A brisk ride is guaranteed to leave you with a smile and artfully windblown hair, both of which go well with the billowy dresses that are currently trending. In anticipation of the upcoming spring season in Copenhagen, here’s a look at ride-or-die street style from around the globe.
Announcing the 2022 PhotoVogue Festival Grantees!
We are thrilled to announce the recipients of our second edition of the PhotoVogue Festival Grant in collaboration with Studio RM, the prestigious creative studio with offices in London and New York, which specializes in color grading and post production for film, print and digital. The artists Adeolu Osibodu and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Preppy Staple Got an Ironic Makeover This Summer
Perhaps you’ve seen the iconic L.L. Bean Boat & Tote—a staple in every East Coast prep’s wardrobe since 1965—on fashionistas like Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and Gwyneth Paltrow. Or, more regularly, in the local Trader Joe’s checkout line, as its 500-pound weight capacity seemingly made for hauling groceries across town.
Airlines Squeeze 10 People Into a Single Row In Economy
Over the last few decades, airlines have worked harder and harder to cram more people onto their planes. The more passengers they can carry on a flight, the more revenue they earn.
lonelyplanet.com
These cities have been named the best in Europe for a city break
A survey of the best cities in Europe for a city break has jointly placed Krakow in Poland and Valencia in Spain at the top. The Which? Travel survey saw 4353 members ranking the cities based on a combination of historic charm, cultural interest, good places to eat and drink and excellent value for money. They also rated accommodation, shopping and ease of getting around to give a complete picture of the city in question.
Meet the PhotoVogue Fashion 100!
The overall quality of the submissions to our first Global Open Call has been so extraordinary and with such a wide international representation that the PhotoVogue team and community felt more artists deserved to be recognized, featured and exhibited. For this reason, as part of the next edition of the...
A Vibe Change Is Taking Copenhagen Fashion Week Beyond the Ganni Girl and “Copencore”
Visitors to Kastrup Airport used to be greeted by a neon sign (I have photographic evidence!) that read “Welcome to Wonderful Copenhagen.” The Danish capital is indeed a magical place, but it’s one that, like Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tales, combines light and darkness. Fashionwise, it’s...
Gareth Pugh Lights up London With His Month-long Festival Takeover at Somerset House
Suddenly, there’s a rainbow-painted mini-stadium, a catwalk stage, and a ferris wheel in the courtyard of Somerset House in London. It’s all thanks to Gareth Pugh and Carson McColl, who last night exerted their magnetic powers as cultural conveners to launch the This Bright Land festival. The kaleidoscopic...
Food & Wine
A New Wave of Mexico City Restaurants Is Turning to the Country's Coast and Beaches for Inspiration
To keep his dad from discovering that he got kicked out of junior high, Irak Roaro dutifully put on his school uniform each morning but spent his days hanging out on Mazatlán's malecón with the local spearfishermen, watching them work and eat. "They would fillet the fish and just add chiltepin chile, lime, and a little bit of seawater," the chef recalls.
ceoworld.biz
Matera: The Cappadocia of Italy
Matera is surely one of the oldest cities in the world that will take you to the Middle Ages and perhaps further back in time. With the Stone here, the sunset has a different color. The once “shame of Italy” was transformed in 2019 into the cultural capital of Europe and promised a return to history, delicious traditional dishes, hospitable people, and peace of mind. Some people call this place “Cappadocia of Italy” due to the stone formation that allowed people to live inside the caves. It is a must for all travelers looking for something different, something delicious, calm, and full of historical moments. Take this journey and remember that life is an album of beautiful moments. Let’s see together what the place has to offer to every traveler.
Vogue Magazine
26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0