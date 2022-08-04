EGLE, MDHHS continue testing on Huron River, no detection of hexavalent chromium

Read on upnorthlive.com
Whitmer says work to replace Benton Harbor lead service lines is ahead of schedule
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the project to replace Benton Harbor's lead service lines is more than 80% complete, which is ahead of schedule. Whitmer made the announcement Sunday afternoon while visiting Pearl Street in Benton Harbor, where she talked with residents about the water crisis plaguing the city.
Modems blamed for delayed election results in several Michigan counties
LANSING, Mich. (WWMT) — Nearly four in five Michigan counties reported delayed results in Michigan's 2022 primary election. The Secretary of State's office said that's because counties officials had to drive unofficial election results to county clerks' offices. As two million Michigan voters took to the polls Tuesday, election...
Rainy start to the week
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU )-- Rain moves through the state Monday. The heavier showers will come thru northern Michigan during the morning and midday hours. Look for downpours and some lightning. Highs will average 68 degrees in the Upper Peninsula and 70 degrees across the northern Lower Peninsula. Wind will turn...
Employers prepare for summer workforce returning to school
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – August 7 marks the midway point of the Summer, and businesses and restaurants are still seeing crowds here in northern Michigan. But as Summer enters its second half, some businesses will face a new hurdle as a chunk of their workforce will be heading back to school.
Approved bond to provide local fire department with new station
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A new and improved fire station is in its first stages of development, all thanks to the people who voted to approve it on their August 2 ballots. Blair Township will use the voter-approved $6.8 million bond to break ground on a new fire...
5 injured, 4 in custody after Maryland carjacking pursuit ends in DC bus crash
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Five people were injured and four juveniles were taken into custody Sunday after a Maryland pursuit that led to a crash involving a Circulator Bus and sedan in Southeast DC, according to D.C. police. Multiple firearms were recovered at the scene. The 1600 block of Alabama...
