ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

EGLE, MDHHS continue testing on Huron River, no detection of hexavalent chromium

By Mid-Michigan NOW Newsroom
UpNorthLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on upnorthlive.com

Comments / 1

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Modems blamed for delayed election results in several Michigan counties

LANSING, Mich. (WWMT) — Nearly four in five Michigan counties reported delayed results in Michigan's 2022 primary election. The Secretary of State's office said that's because counties officials had to drive unofficial election results to county clerks' offices. As two million Michigan voters took to the polls Tuesday, election...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Rainy start to the week

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU )-- Rain moves through the state Monday. The heavier showers will come thru northern Michigan during the morning and midday hours. Look for downpours and some lightning. Highs will average 68 degrees in the Upper Peninsula and 70 degrees across the northern Lower Peninsula. Wind will turn...
ENVIRONMENT
UpNorthLive.com

Employers prepare for summer workforce returning to school

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – August 7 marks the midway point of the Summer, and businesses and restaurants are still seeing crowds here in northern Michigan. But as Summer enters its second half, some businesses will face a new hurdle as a chunk of their workforce will be heading back to school.
PETOSKEY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Wixom, MI
City
Lake, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
UpNorthLive.com

Approved bond to provide local fire department with new station

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A new and improved fire station is in its first stages of development, all thanks to the people who voted to approve it on their August 2 ballots. Blair Township will use the voter-approved $6.8 million bond to break ground on a new fire...
BLAIR TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy