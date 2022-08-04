ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking: Marc Cucurella Completes Chelsea Medical

By Charlie Webb
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

After spending the afternoon in London, Marc Cucurella has successfully completed the medical ahead of his transfer to Chelsea.

So far this summer, Chelsea have signed Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Gabriel Slonina and Carney Chukwuemeka.

However, the Blues' window is still not done, with Thomas Tuchel wanting another centre-back and a striker.

One player who has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer is Brighton's Marc Cucurella.

The Spaniard was originally linked with a move to Manchester City but Pep Guardiola's side weren't willing to spend over £40million on him.

Fortunately, Todd Boehly has a lot of money to spend and he 'hijacked' the deal after meeting the Seagulls' valuation of over £50million.

The 24-year-old travelled to London yesterday and today was the day when he went for his medical.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano , Cucurella successfully completed his medical and all that is left to do is to check and sign the documents making the transfer official.

The transfer journalist also reveals that Levi Colwill will be heading to Brighton on loan as a part of the deal.

As of yet, there are no sources saying when the announcement will happen but it could be as early as tomorrow if everything goes to plan.

