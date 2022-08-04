Read on www.993thex.com
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food City
Mike Farm & Garden in Gray, TennesseeJohn Dabbs/Photographer. You may have seen changes at the trusty Mize Farm & Garden if you've been on Old Gray Station Road recently. Since Food City acquired the store this spring, plans have been underway to transition Mize to a "Curt's Ace Hardware." Now the signs are changing, and the "help wanted" signs are out. K-VA-T Food Stores purchased the business along with other locations and has partnered with Ace Hardware to bring a new line of hardware stores to the Tri-Cities.
Tally of beans tells of coming snowstorms in N.C. mountain community
VALLE CRUCIS, N.C. — It may be August, but for many in the mountains, it's time to think about the winter. They do that by counting the beans. Seth Powell has worked at the Mast General Store for 24 years. "When I was 14, my parents decided I needed...
Impressed by the hospitality and pleasantness of people of Kingsport
My wife and I visited her nephew Kenny in Kingsport and were truly impressed with the hospitality and pleasantness of the people of Kingsport. We ate at the Texas Roadhouse for dinner, stayed at the Hampton Inn, walked a mile and a half on the artificial track at the magnificent high school in Kingsport, and had lox and bagel at the downtown Bagel Exchange.
(WJHL) — Looking for something to do this weekend? News Channel 11 compiled a list of events for all ages — available below! Saturday, Aug. 6 What: Dog Days Riverfest 2022Where: USA Raft Adventure Resort in ErwinWhen: Friday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. through Saturday, Aug. 6 at 11 p.m.More: For more information, click here. […]
Local Expected To Be Named Next President Of NESCC
The Tennessee Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development and resident of Kingsport, Jeff McCord is expected to be recommended as the next President of NESCC Monday by the Tennessee Board of Regents. McCord, who was instrumental in the development of the Regional Center For Advanced Manufacturing in Kingsport’s Academic Village is expected to be recommended for the job by Chancellor Flora Tydings in a meeting Monday. If approved, McCord would take over as President in the fall.
North Fork of Pound Lake boat launch reopens
NORTON — A week after flash flooding struck Wise County, the U.S. Forest Service has reopened one public recreation site in the Clinch Ranger District. USFS officials announced on Friday that the North Fork of Pound Lake boat launch opened for public use Friday. The launch area was closed on July 28 after flooding in the Pound area.
Meet Buffalo, Pluto and other pets up for adoption on this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws
Our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds highlights some of the animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter in this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926-8769 for more information...
Festival at the Fold: 48th annual event honors Carter Family legacy
HILTONS — The Carter Family Fold is accustomed to hosting renowned old-time, bluegrass and country bands each weekend in Hiltons. But this weekend, the historic music venue will host a slew of bands as part of the 48th Annual Carter Family Memorial Festival. The festival will be held on...
‘There’s a lot of disappointment’: Washington Co., TN election official weighs in on plummeting voter turnout
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – With another election night over, officials and candidates alike expressed frustration from a sheer lack of engagement from voters in the region. In Washington County, only 12.86% of registered voters made their voices heard on August 4. When looking at the 133,001 residents in the county regardless of registration, that means […]
Editorial: Should Kingsport schools require uniforms?
Over coming months, the Kingsport Board of Education will be discussing stricter dress codes in all city schools. That discussion will include the possibility of requiring school uniforms as early as the 2023-2024 school year. Especially given the impact of school uniforms on students and parents, that debate should be...
Weather Impacting Hikers Along the Appalachian Trail, Derailing Through and Day Hikes
The number of hikers on the Appalachian Trail (AT) has dropped off this season. The weather in the mountains this season has been brutal, with the number of intense storms and bouts of heavy rains across the southern Appalachians.
SWVA Delegate’s Bill Shifting School Construction Approach
A Bill sponsored by Washington County Virginia Delegate and Deputy Majority Leader Israel O’Quinn providing support for 4 hundred million dollars in grants for schools based on student enrollment and local needs is ceremonially signed into law. The School Construction Fund and Program will also support 450 million dollars in competitive grants for high need school’s new construction, expansion and modernization projects in partnership with local school boards. O’Quinn says this shift in Virginia’s approach to school construction is a big deal for school divisions all across the Commonwealth, especially in Southwest Virginia.
Joe Grandy narrowly re-elected in Washington County mayoral race
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County voters have granted Joe Grandy a second term as county mayor. After securing the Republican nomination in May, the incumbent Republican defeated independent candidate James Reeves by just 141 votes in the county general election. Tensions between the two candidates recently escalated after Reeves claimed that Grandy “and his […]
Final voting results from Sullivan County
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable won reelection Thursday to a third consecutive four-year term. Venable, the Republican nominee, carried the race by a 41.01-point margin over two independent challengers. Venable ended Election Day with 5,161 votes or 66.26%.
Photos: Rescue crews conduct flood response training drills in Holston River over the weekend
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Did you happen to see a car in the Holston River this weekend as you were passing by? Not to worry that was just the Homeland Security District 1 regional swift water rescue team out practicing their flood response drills. Video courtesy Kingsport Fire Department The drills were conducted Friday through […]
Boil water advisory lifted for Sullivan Co. water customers
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A boil water notice that affected the homes of the Bristol Bluff City Utility District (BBCUD) and the South Fork Utility District customers has been lifted. The advisory was originally in place as a precaution for customers in the Pleasant Grove road area of the BBCUD and all of the […]
Holston Army Ammunition Plant welcomes new leader
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Holston Army Ammunition Plant (HSAAP) is under new command. The ammunition plant is now under the leadership of Lt. Col. Joel Calo, who most recently served as a logistics operations officer at Fort Shafter in Hawaii. A ceremony for Calo was held Friday morning. Calo told News Channel 11 that he […]
These cuties need to find a forever home, Tails and Paws for Friday
Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can visit the shelter or call them at (423) 926 8769 for more information.
Eddie Tester wins 2nd term as Johnson County sheriff
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Incumbent Eddie Tester will serve a second term as sheriff of Johnson County. Tester defeated former Sheriff Mike Reece in the August general election. Four years ago, Tester ousted three-term incumbent Reece by winning 77% of the vote.
Scattered showers, flood advisories for Kentucky & Virginia in effect
Flood Advisories are still in effect until tomorrow morning for Eastern Kentucky and areas in Dickenson County and Buchanan County VA until Sunday night. The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for lingering storms tonight with partly cloudy skies. The low will be 68 degrees. Download the WJHL Weather App from...
