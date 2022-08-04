ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Take a guess which big city has the highest rents

By David Lazarus
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DiIah_0h58R90u00

Rents have been surging nationwide as high property values have pushed more would-be home buyers into the rental market.

In the first half of this year, average rents nationwide approached $2,500, up 13.4% from a year before, according to a new report from brokerage HouseCanary.

And where are rents highest?

If you live in Southern California, you’re not going to like the answer.

June inflation rose 9.1%, reached new 40-year high

According to the report, the Los Angeles/Long Beach/Anaheim metro area tops the list of big-city rents with a median cost of $4,664.

San Diego/Carlsbad comes in second with a median rent of $4,617.

And at No. 5 on the list is Oxnard/Thousand Oaks/Ventura. The median there is $4,259.

“Renters hoping for relief in 2022 have been met with little solace as demand persists, prices for single-family homes have continued to grow and supply remains squeezed,” the report says.

Which large metro areas have the cheapest rents?

Youngstown, Ohio tops that list with a median of $861.

It’s followed by Madison, Wisconsin ($1,000); Little Rock, Arkansas ($1,153); and Flint, Michigan ($1,243).

Oh, and if you’re moving to Flint, local officials say the water’s now safe to drink after the area’s lead-pipe scandal. But some residents say they still won’t touch it .

Expect rents to stay high in SoCal until added inventory brings home prices lower. But don’t expect that to happen any time soon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

LA city controller says cost of living is in crisis

Even before the pandemic, a surprising percentage of Los Angeles residents lived in poverty, according to the new “LA’s Cost of Living Crisis" report from LA Controller Ron Galperin. “Now, as high inflation impacts families and economic uncertainty lingers, the reality of soaring food, gas and housing prices...
LOS ANGELES, CA
southocbeaches.com

Orange County Great Park Farmers Market Sunday August 7 2022

Orange County Great Park Farmers Market in Irvine on Sunday August 7 2022. Orange County Great Park is Open 10:00am-2:00pm Every Sunday. South County Crafters are featured on the second Sunday of each month at the OC Great Park Farmers Market!. Orange County Great Park is located at 8000 Great...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in California

LOS ANGELES - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Madison, OH
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Madison, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Business
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio Business
Local
California Business
State
Ohio State
Long Beach, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Youngstown, OH
Business
Anaheim, CA
Business
Thousand Oaks, CA
Business
City
Long Beach, CA
City
Thousand Oaks, CA
City
Youngstown, OH
State
Arkansas State
danapointtimes.com

The Real Estate Guru: Answering Housing Market Questions

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
DANA POINT, CA
iheart.com

Rent Free: L.A. Extends Eviction Moratorium To August Of Next Year

Landlords in L.A. are now demanding that city leaders end the moratorium on eviction as some property owners say it has pushed them into bankruptcy and foreclosure because they haven’t been able to collect rent for more than two years. City leaders responded to the pleas by extending the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection

California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
hhhistory.com

The Woman Who Founded Malibu, CA

Research is one of my favorite parts of the writing experience. I adore digging into history and reading about people who left their mark on the world. Rabbit trails can often lead me astray from the original topic I was researching, but they can also lead to some really cool stuff!
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big City#Business Industry#Linus Business#Socal
The Malibu Times

LA County to distribute free NOAA fire weather radios, on August 18

The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACOFD) are distributing free National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radios to Malibu residents at City Hall on Thursday, August 18, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The NOAA Weather Alert Radios provided by this grant program are intended […] The post LA County to distribute free NOAA fire weather radios, on August 18 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Orange County Business Journal

H Mart to Open Second Irvine Location

H Mart said it will open its second Irvine location on August 12 at Westpark Plaza, near the corner of Alton Pkwy and Culver Dr. The nearly 60,000-square-foot store marks the specialty grocer’s 15th location in California. Its food court will feature Korean-style Chinese noodle restaurant Lee Mangu Noodle, Japanese ramen joint Menya Sandaime, Korean-style hotdog chain Myungrang Hotdog, among others.
IRVINE, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Providence L.A. Hospitals Rated Among Best in SoCal

First published in the July 30 print issue of the Burbank Leader. All 10 Providence Southern California hospitals recently earned high rankings from U.S. News & World Report, including five that ranked nationally for specialty care. U.S. News announced its prestigious Best Hospitals rankings and ratings Tuesday, July 26, bestowing...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
Orange County Business Journal

Mendocino Farms to Open First OC Ghost Kitchen

Mendocino Farms will open its first pickup and delivery only store in Orange County on Aug. 8 near Anaheim’s Platinum Triangle. The ghost kitchen, located at 1560 S. Lewis St. “is a natural extension of our Orange County presence and brings a convenient, high quality pick up or delivery option to a new neighborhood in this market,” CEO Kevin Miles said in a statement.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Popular donut chain will come to IE

Randy’s Donuts, a Los Angeles institution since the 1950s, is coming to the Inland Empire. The chain is scheduled to open a location Friday at Magnolia Crossings, a recently opened shopping center on Van Buren Boulevard next to the 91 Freeway, according to multiple reports. The store, at 3519...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

BHUSD disappointed by jury decision

A Los Angeles County Superior Court jury has awarded the Beverly Hills Unified School District approximately $1 million in its eminent domain case against the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority. According to the district’s board of education, the BHUSD was seeking approximately $52 million in the eminent domain case...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy