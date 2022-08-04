Paycheck-to-Paycheck Consumers Cut Back on Online Restaurant Ordering

Read on www.pymnts.com
Popculture
McDonald's' Latest Change Will Upset Coffee Drinkers
For Canadians who prefer their old-school McDonald's McCafe loyalty card, the chain has announced that it will soon be phasing out the physical McCafe card loyalty program. Narcity reports that the fast-food giant will stop handing out its loyalty sticker cards as of Aug. 2022. The original way the program worked was that if customers collected seven stickers from hot drinks at McDonald's, the eight drink would be free eighth. To receive the free drink, customers would simply give the loyalty card to an employee and receive a new one to start the process all over again. Customers can use the earned points up until that date.
Three reasons why Walmart & others US stores will keep self-checkout – but theft prevention trick still annoys customers
THERE are at least three reasons shoppers will still see self-checkout kiosks in Walmart and other US stores despite an annoying theft prevention trick, according to reports. Amongst the commonly irritating automatic voice responses that you get during self-checkout, a recent survey reveals that 67 percent of shoppers have an unsuccessful experience, per CNN.
7 Walmart Brand Items That Are Just as Good as Name Brands
Store brands are gaining popularity among consumers. They reached a record $199 billion in sales across all major retail channels in 2021, according to the Private Label Manufacturers Association....
5 Ways To Get Groceries for Free
Over the past year, your grocery bill has skyrocketed. You're not alone, as prices for food at home surged 10.8% for the year ended April 2022 -- the largest 12-month percentage increase since the...
7 Food Items You Should Never Buy at Walmart
If you've been grocery shopping lately, you've likely found yourself aghast at the high cost of various food items. These shocking price tags aren't arbitrary; they're a result of the pandemic, rising...
Here's what Costco workers are actually looking for when they check your receipt at the exit
You've found your supersize pasta bags, the cashier has rung you up, and you're finally out the door — so why are they checking your receipt again?
Walmart plans to start selling used goods from companies including Apple and Samsung to help customers save money
The retailer will sell products including headphones, tablets and sewing machines for low prices as part of its "Walmart Restored" program.
KFC reveals new summer deals including return of 80-piece Popcorn Chicken Sharing Bucket
KFC has released a feast of summer deals including the return of its Popcorn Chicken Sharing Bucket. But fried chicken fans will have to be quick as the four discounts will only be available until September 4. The giant buckets of popcorn chicken aren't usually available to buy from the...
What time does McDonald's stop serving breakfast?
WHO doesn't love a McDonald's breakfast to get them going for the day?. Whether your favorite menu choice is a classic McMuffin or sweet pancakes and syrup, there's plenty of time to order before McDonald's stops serving breakfast treats. What time does McDonald's stop serving breakfast?. McDonald's serves breakfast up...
Popculture
McDonald's Raises Price of One Menu Item for First Time in 14 Years
That burger craving is about to cost you a little extra, at least if you're planning to place an order at the Golden Arches. For the first time in 14 years, McDonald's has raised the price of its famous cheeseburger, marking just the latest example of widespread menu price hikes in the fast food industry.
Is It Ever A Good Idea To Buy Groceries At Walmart?
Admittedly, this sounds like a strange question: "Is it a good idea to buy groceries at Walmart?" Of course, this raises further questions. Is there something wrong with Walmart's products? Are you being ripped off?. It's not so much that there's any hazard associated with buying groceries from Walmart, but...
Starbucks Pulled This Sandwich From Shelves For Quality Issues After Customers Report 'Stomach Pain'
Starbucks recently pulled an item from their latest offerings after customers and employees reported that it made them sick. Just a couple months after making its debut on the Starbucks summer menu, the Chicken, Maple Butter, and Egg Sandwich finds itself being pulled from shelves. This high-protein sandwich is made of “breaded white-meat chicken, fluffy eggs, and a maple butter spread on a toasted oat-biscuit roll.”
McDonald's says customers are ordering cheaper options and cutting out combos because of inflation
McDonald's says lower-income customers are changing buying habits due to inflation. The chain increased prices by about 9% last quarter and saw a slight boost in sales. McDonald's prices aren't increasing as quickly as grocery prices, which might make it more appealing to customers. McDonald's customers are paring down their...
Motley Fool
McDonald's Just Concluded Its Beyond Meat Test. Where Does the Plant-Based Stock Go From Here?
McDonald’s announced last week it is concluding the test of its plant-based burger, the McPlant, made in partnership with Beyond Meat. Analysts have reported that sales of the McPlant were lower than expected. Beyond’s stock fell 5.2% on the news and has lost about half of its value so...
Unlike Walmart, Amazon says customers are unfazed by inflation, and the e-commerce giant is whittling down warehouse costs
Amazon reported a fall in quarterly operating income. The e-commerce giant has not seen inflation change consumer behavior. Amazon pointed to progress in the efficiency of its fulfillment network. Considering some rough signals this week from Walmart, Shopify, and Best Buy, the news could've been a lot worse from Amazon's...
Walmart has reportedly cut 200 jobs from its Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters
Walmart has reportedly laid off hundreds of corporate workers. According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, around 200 jobs have been nixed. The news comes after multiple different large companies have instigated layoffs. Walmart has reportedly laid off approximately 200 corporate employees from its Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters. The...
Starbucks is continuing to place less emphasis on its 'third place' identity that made it a billion-dollar company
Over two-thirds of Starbucks sales are now made through drive-thrus, mobile orders, or delivery.
AOL Corp
Walmart sneezes. Grills and body lotion get sick.: Morning Brief
This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe. Today's newsletter is by Myles Udland, senior markets editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @MylesUdland and on LinkedIn. Walmart (WMT) did it...
ZDNet
How to cut your grocery bill by shopping online
When COVID-19 pressed pause on the world in 2020, many Americans embraced the beauty that is online grocery shopping. Personally, I'd been doing grocery pickups at Walmart regularly since 2017, but 2020 gave me the push to use grocery delivery, which I still use weekly today. However, there are extra costs associated with online grocery shopping, like delivery fees and driver tips, that can add to the financial pressure many of us are under right now.
ABC News
SNAP benefits expanded to help with online grocery shopping
New grants, technology enhancements and partnerships are helping grocers and shoppers who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to get more access to more places for online grocery shopping. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) opened applications earlier this month for grants to an organization that will provide...
