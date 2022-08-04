Boise State opens fall camp, adds transfer running back

Read on www.kmvt.com
Second-year head coach Andy Avalos looks to make his mark as the face of Boise State football. After finishing third in its division only a year ago, Andy Avalos and his Boise State football team are expected to contend for a conference championship in what should be a deep Mountain West.
BOISE, Idaho — One of the biggest question marks the Boise State football team has on offense amid fall camp is depth at running back - specifically, who backs up starter George Holani?. Nampa native and fourth-year junior Tyler Crowe will certainly be a factor, as will true freshman...
BOISE — Two longtime Idaho leaders died in recent weeks, and both were women whose lengthy political careers left a mark on their home state. Donna Jones, former Idaho state controller, House Revenue & Taxation chair, legislator from Payette, businesswoman, Realtor and director of the Idaho Real Estate Commission, died July 8 at age 83.
If you like to go out with your friends from time to time and grab a nice, juicy burger then keep on reading because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger places in Idaho that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice burgers. No matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burgers. All of these places have amazing online reviews and come highly recommended so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to these burger places in Idaho. Here is the complete list:
When it comes to being a foodie in Idaho, there are a lot of different places that should be on your bucket list: the most fun restaurant, the best Italian restaurant, the restaurant with the craziest pizza and the only Idaho restaurants that made Yelp’s Top 100 list. There’s another category that should be on your list, if your budget can handle it.
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation held the 31st Annual Bighorn sheep lottery tag drawing on July 29, and Paul Donaldson out of Montana is the lucky recipient of a bighorn lottery tag valid in any open controlled bighorn hunt unit in Idaho. Two alternates...
For those that know a little bit about Idaho's gold rush history, there were stagecoach trails throughout southern Idaho that were used to transport gold and cash back and forth. From Pocatello to Boise, there is said to be lost loot stashed by bandits near some of these known trails that still hasn't been recovered.
When discussing reasons you feel grateful that you live in Boise, the fact that we experience all “four” seasons is probably a recurring theme. It’s true. We experience spring, summer, fall and winter, but any real Idahoan knows that we actually have 12 seasons. Normal folks would...
Left the motel around 8:15 and headed for Walmart to buy an esky. Sandra needed some toiletries, so she went that way and I found the esky. Cute little thing and it keeps the drinks cold. The outside temperature today was 104F (40C). Just a tad schwetty!. There was a...
There’s no way around it, and we’re definitely all feeling it, but Idaho is filling up fast! I recently wrote about 25 Affordable Cities to Look into Before Moving to Boise, but I have some new recommendations, and unlike my previous recommendations, these cities will actually pay you to move there.
Alarm went off at 6am for us to get an early start on a fairly big day of driving. Sandra drove today and did very well. No major alerts and she only went on the wrong side of the road once and that was only when we were in a carpark so all was good.
Spirit Airlines on August 5 launched its first Idaho service at Boise Airport (BOI). The daily, nonstop route connects Las Vegas’ entertainment and attractions to Boise’s vibrant, tree-lined city and its surrounding outdoor recreation opportunities. Las Vegas is one of Spirit’s largest airport operations with about 70 flights...
It has been a record summer for catfish fishing in idaho as the record for the largest catfish has been broken twice.
Californians have been moving to Idaho in masses since the Pandemic broke out in 2020. They come to escape high taxes, and find a home somewhere with wide open spaces and few regulations. Now, a perfect home for a transplant from California has popped up on the market in Boise....
After a wet spring, grass that grew in the foothills and rangeland is dried out. The causes of the fires that broke out early Aug. 5, 2022, have not been determined.
BOISE, Idaho — Warning: The video in this article could be disturbing to some viewers. As an engine with the Boise Fire Department patrolled from the Bank of the Boise River Saturday afternoon, its crew was forced into action after a bridge jumper landed on a raft full of people in the water.
BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters have contained a grass fire that broke out Sunday night near Pierce Park Lane and Hill Road in Boise. According to Ada County Dispatch, the fire was reported just after 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Boise Fire Department, Eagle Fire Department, and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) responded.
When you hear the phrase 'moose on the loose, ' most would believe it's a reference to a children's book. There is a book with that phrase as that title; however, members of the Ada County Sheriff's Department had to handle a moose on the loose in Eagle Thursday afternoon.
You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
BOISE, Idaho — Around 1:45 the afternoon of Monday, July 18, a huge plume of thick, black smoke rose above the Boise Bench. A fire fueled by tons of donated clothing and household goods was tearing through the Idaho Youth Ranch distribution center's outside yard on West Irving Street. Over the next several hours and into the next morning firefighters poured 638,000 gallons of water on the fire.
