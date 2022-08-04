First human case of West Nile virus reported in Butte County

Read on krcrtv.com
Butte County schools dealing with staffing shortage
OROVILLE, Calif. — Teacher’s have never seen it this bad, according to a recent Washington post article describing the nationwide teacher shortage. Fewer teachers, doubled with the COVID-19 pandemic, have led to worse learning outcomes for students. The shortage has also hit Butte County. "I think people are...
First commercial cannabis retail permits in Chico could be awarded by the end of August
CHICO, Calif. — Only three businesses remain in the race to open Chico’s first-ever dispensaries, and they may all potentially be awarded permits to do so by the end of the month. The city is entering the fourth and final phase of the application process that began over...
Camp Fire survivors become homeowners after helping build their new homes
PARADISE, Calif. — The Town of Paradise faces two dilemmas: rebuilding after the 2018 Camp Fire and a lack of affordable housing for those moving back in. That's changing one family at a time, or in this case, three families at a time. The Wolfe, Brand-Castro and Castillo families...
Man killed in I-5 crash near Willows identified
WILLOWS, Calif. — A Tulare County man was killed when he was ejected from his SUV along northbound I-5 in Willows. According to CHP, Thomas Juan Gaspar, 41, Pixley, was driving his 2008 Cadillac SUV northbound on I-5 south of County Road 24 just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when he began drifting to the left and into the gravel median.
PG&E responds to recent power outages as EPSS-enabled circuit shutoffs
REDDING, Calif. — PG&E customers in the Northstate have been experiencing an alarming number of power outages this week alone. Communities have seen outages in areas like Shingletown, Cottonwood, Red Bluff, and Anderson. In total, roughly over 4,000 customers have been impacted. PG&E says the outages involve Enhanced Powerline...
