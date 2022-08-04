ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Supportive SROs Proposed For Shelton Avenue

By Laura Glesby
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SKA1D_0h58PrFr00
Markeshia Ricks File Photo Believe In Me's James Walker at 53 Shelton.

Eighteen affordable single-room apartments might soon rise from an empty Shelton Avenue lot, if Believe In Me Empowerment Corporation’s plans come to fruition.

Believe In Me Empowerment Corporation (BIMEC), a non-profit providing housing, counseling, and case management to individuals and families impacted by incarceration, is planning to build those apartments in a pair of three-story residential buildings atop a vacant lot at 53 Shelton Ave.

But first, it needs to secure a parking-related special exception from the Board of Zoning Appeals.

While the lot technically remains city property, the city ​“disposed” of the lot for BIMEC’s proposed project in 2019 for $1,000.

BIMEC currently runs two transitional shelters for individuals who have recently left prison. Those housing programs allow tenants to stay for up to 60 days, living in their own bedrooms while sharing communal kitchens and bathrooms.

At 53 Shelton Ave., BIMEC plans to build 18 single-room occupancy (SRO) units with individual bathrooms and kitchens in each apartment, according to BIMEC leader James Walker. The new units would be a permanent housing option for tenants, who would have access to counseling through the organization.

The apartments would be open not only to formerly incarcerated people, but to any resident making a low income. Unlike at the organization’s other buildings, which entail a degree of communal living, tenants at 53 Shelton ​“would have their own privacy,” Walker said.

Details such as the rent per unit haven’t been decided yet, according to Walker. He said he plans to discuss the possibility of rental assistance for tenants with the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development as well as the Housing Authority of New Haven.

Over the past decade, local affordable housing advocates have pointed to rooming houses and SROs as a potential pathway to address homelessness and housing insecurity.

“It’s very difficult to find permanent housing,” said Walker. ​“A lot of people are on a fixed income, making 700 dollars a month” — hardly enough to make rent without assistance, he said. ​“I think there’s a need for housing everywhere.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mrVmN_0h58PrFr00
A preliminary sketch of one of the proposed buildings.

In order to proceed with the project, BIMEC needs a special zoning exception that would allow it to build just three parking spaces, rather than the 18 spaces required for an 18-unit set of buildings. Walker explained in the special exception application that ​“site constraints” including the ​“property line configuration” do not allow for 18 parking spaces.

The Board of Zoning Appeals had referred BIMEC’s application to the City Plan Commission, which in turn voted on Wednesday evening to recommend that the zoning board approve the special exception. Now the matter returns to the BZA for a final vote.

City Plan Commissioners responded to the exception request enthusiastically, noting that many SRO dwellers do not have cars.

The buildings would be well-placed for residents who don’t have cars, said Commissioner Adam Marchand, given its proximity to Dixwell and Shelton Avenue bus lines. Marchand also noted that the lot is ​“a block away from the best biking and pedestrian infrastructure in the state of Connecticut” — the Farmington Canal Trail.

And the commissioners noted that affordable housing options are sorely lacking in the city.

“It’s needed in that community,” said Commissioner Ernest Pagan of the project.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycitizensnews.com

Parcel with Naugatuck Event Center up for sale

NAUGATUCK — The borough is looking ahead to sell Parcel A, or the Naugatuck Event Center, after receiving some proposals. Borough officials have sent out a request for proposals in May for the Naugatuck Event Center at 6 Rubber Ave. and have received some. Officials are now in the...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Scribe

335 S John St

Modern Beautiful Two Bedroom in Prime Location in New Haven - Gorgeous two bedroom, one bath with hardwood flooring throughout the unit. Apartment has an open layout with a very spacious feel. Apartment has a lot of sunlight coming through the many windows. Modern kitchen features an artsy island and...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Scribe

59-67 Elizabeth St 58 Minerva St

Downtown Derby 1 bedroom - Parking for one car in garage. One bedroom with updated bathroom and kitchen. Plank Floors. Central Air. Gas Stove. Bedroom with large closet.
DERBY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
Local
Connecticut Business
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Real Estate
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Real Estate
New Haven, CT
Business
City
Shelton, CT
New Haven Independent

Long Wharf Building Moratorium Advances

A proposed one-year building moratorium on Long Wharf is now one vote away from adoption — after alders and city planners made clear that certain projects, like Fusco’s planned new 500 waterfront apartments, would not be affected by the land-use pause. That was the outcome of Tuesday night’s...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

At Hill Doors, Russell Comes Home

Twenty years had passed since Nakia Dawson-Douglas last saw Erick Russell — until Friday evening, when he knocked on her door. Dawson-Douglas had known Russell as the kid who worked at Fast Food Deli, his parents’ store, a neighborhood anchor. Now Russell is a candidate for state treasurer — and...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Infrastructure#Housing Authority#Bimec#Sro
i95 ROCK

Study: Many CT Residents Don’t Make Enough Money to Afford Living Here

This is a sobering reminder and I hate sobering reminders. According to Metro 24/7 News, CT is the 10th most expensive state in the nation to rent a home. But wait, there are more statistics to scare the crap out of you. The Housing/Wage study comes courtesy of the Partnership for Strong Communities who revealed that a person would need to make over 27-dollars an hour to afford a two bedroom apartment in the Nutmeg State where the minimum wage is $14.
CONNECTICUT STATE
onlyinbridgeport.com

Political Pariahs Bradley, Hennessy Hope To Hold Off Insurgents Gaston, Brown

Two incumbents, both of whom are outcasts with state legislative leadership that direct funding sources to Bridgeport, face stern challenges as the featured local races in Tuesday’s Democratic primaries. Relationships matter in the success to direct dollars from Hartford to home cities across the state. Both State Senator Dennis...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Shelton Fire Department Weekly List Of Calls For Service

On 08/01/22 at 6:20 am the White Hills Co. #5 responded with an engine to Indian Well Road in the area of Birchbank Road for a tree on power lines. On 08/01/22 at 10:41 am the Huntington Co. #3 responded with an engine toa tree on power line on Thompson Street in the area of North Street.
SHELTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
New Haven Independent

Cracked-Concrete Boathouse Legal Fees Increase

Alders signed off on paying outside attorneys $159,000 in total as legal bills keep mounting for an ongoing court battle centered on cracking concrete outside of the Canal Dock Boathouse. Local legislators took that vote Monday night during the latest regular monthly meeting of the full Board of Alders, which...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

National Farmers Market Week in Connecticut

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is celebrating National Farmers Market Week. The goal is to highlight the vital role farmers markets play in the nation’s food system. State officials say farmers markets fuel local economies, and have increased access to locally fresh grown food for vulnerable populations. They not only feature products from local […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Hamden divided on creation of chief operating officer position

HAMDEN — Creation of a town chief operating officer position is in limbo as the Legislative Council and the Charter Revision Commission remain at odds over whether one even should be created. While the council has the final say whether to include the provision that would create the new...
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Tuesday Primaries Test Strength, Not Issues

(News analysis) New Haven versus Fairfield County. The party establishment versus issue-activist networks. Who has the best chance to win in a general election. Who has better qualifications — or makes voters smile more. Those are the stakes in Tuesday’s Democratic primary elections for state treasurer and secretary of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

NHPS Curriculum Chief Heading To New Britain

At a time of controversy over how New Haven is or isn’t teaching kids to read, the top official directly responsible is leaving the school district. The official, Ivelise Velazquez, currently serves as assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction, and assessment for the New Haven Public Schools (NHPS). Velazquez’s last official day in the post is Sept. 30.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Haven Independent

Alders Approve Cannabis Zoning Regs

Cannabis dispensaries can now legally set up up shop in certain business and industrial districts in town — including on Long Wharf — thanks to a new set of zoning regulations approved by the Board of Alders. Local legislators signed off on that pot-focused zoning update Monday night...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy