Shelter facing kennel crisis, desperately looking for homes for dogs

By Katie Rhee
DC News Now
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A shelter in Northwest said it practically was out of space Thursday, creating a real crisis for it.

The Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA) is an open-access shelter, meaning it never turns away an animal. Since the beginning of June, it has opened its doors to 670 dogs of all sizes. The alliance also takes in around 250 other animals each week.

While the HRA adopted out 272 dogs in the past two months, around 70 dogs still were in need of homes. As of Thursday, the shelter had only 52 kennels available. Some of the available dogs were with foster parents, but because of the lack of space, the people who work there are looking for others who can give dogs in the shelter’s care forever homes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YpDkD_0h58OuIT00

Ashley Valm, Director of Adoptions, explained that some dogs that come to the shelter can be pair-housed, meaning HRA can place two dogs in one extra-large kennel, but the shelter has been turning to pop-up crates to meet the influx of dogs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RFbsn_0h58OuIT00
The Humane Rescue Alliance has resorted to placing new incoming dogs in pop-up crates in order to keep up with the influx of dogs.

“We are out of space to hold large dogs right now. So we’ve got crates popped up and set up ready for any animals that are coming in for temporary housing, but we really don’t want to keep them in crates long,” Valm said. “We really need to get these dogs into homes onto couches, onto their new lives.”

If you’re interested in adopting a dog, the Humane Rescue Alliance is open from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Dogs can go home with their new familes the day they are adopted. If you are not in a position to adopt a dog, foster parents also are needed to alleviate the space crisis.

For more information, you can visit the Humane Rescue Alliance’s website .

