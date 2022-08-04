ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennington County, SD

KELOLAND TV

Raccoons discovered in fairground garbage bins

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Some furry fairgoers got to the Central States Fairgrounds a little early this year. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office found the raccoons inside a garbage bin. Officials say they were getting ready for all the fair food their about to enjoy. The Central...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sturgis, hunting season a hotspot for trafficking of Indigenous women

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Human trafficking takes place every year at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Experts say it seems to only be getting worse and Indigenous girls are a common target. Human trafficking is a major component in the Missing, Murdered Indigenous People epidemic. Experts say of girls...
STURGIS, SD
City
Custer, SD
Pennington County, SD
Government
County
Pennington County, SD
kbhbradio.com

Democratic Gov Candidate Jamie Smith makes stop in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, who is challenging incumbent Kristi Noem and Libertarian Tracey Quint for Governor, stopped in Rapid City for a meet and greet at the old Storybook Island Shelter on Canyon Lake Drive last night. Smith was asked what he feels makes Governor Noem vulnerable...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sturgis Rally Tally 2022: 1 fatal, 4 injury crashes reported

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Despite Covid 19 and fear of Money Pox, Sturgis Rally is thriving

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Thousands of attendees are riding into Sturgis for the rally this weekend, most are steering clear of masks despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and concerns of contracting Monkeypox with close contact. According to the Center for Disease Control, the global count of monkeypox outbreaks sits at...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Local leaders try to solve housing affordability in Rapid City

RAPID VALLEY, S.D.- Heartland Heights, a new affordable housing complex, opened Wednesday in Rapid Valley. The event was celebrated with a ribbon cutting, speeches, and a tour of the available rooms in the complex. Mayor of Rapid City, Steve Allender, explained, “There is an obligation to keep prices in line...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Keeping everyone safe while on the road is important

RAPID CITY, S.D. – With the rally in full swing, the number of motorcyclists in the area has increased, and it’s important to know how to keep everyone safe on the roads. “There are more vehicles of all kinds in the area, so there is more traffic,” South Dakota Highway Patrol said. “There are vehicle drivers and motorcycle riders who may not be used to the narrow roads and sharp turns on the highways. There is also wildlife to watch for.”
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

I-90 accident on Thursday near Deadwood Ave exit

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Thursday, traffic was piled up on Interstate 90 from LaCrosse Street to Deadwood Avenue. The Department of Transportation had one lane closed in the westbound lane of I-90. A 2010 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 24-year old male stopped abruptly due to the stopped...
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Black Hills Pioneer

Rapid City man sentenced in grand theft case

DEADWOOD — A Rapid City man found with a pickup stolen out of Spearfish in the Wal-Mart parking lot in June pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the charges against him Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Christopher Ernest Goglin, 33, was...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

The chance for rain looks to stick around until Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Looks like we could be seeing some rain this evening as some showers move into our area over the next few hours. Lows look like they are going to fall into the 50s in most places while others could see temperatures in the upper 40s tonight. There is a chance for some thunderstorms early on, however the chance for showers will stick around until later Sunday morning. Sunday we could see highs in the 70s to 80s. Monday we look to clear out and climb into the upper 80s to low 90s. Thursday looks to be the hottest day this upcoming week with highs in the upper 90s. Friday we will look to start cooling down as we head into next weekend.
RAPID CITY, SD
hubcityradio.com

Rapid City Police Department update on crime happening in the city

RAPID CITY, S.D.(KOTA)- One bad guy is off the street, while another is being sought by the Rapid City Police Department. Brendyn Medina, RCPD spokesperson, said an exchange on the roads between a driver and motorcyclist led to a shots fired situation. Medina pointed to the detectives at RCPD’s disposal....
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

RCPD: Missing 11-year-old found safe

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Department says a boy who was first reported missing Thursday night has been found safe. The Rapid City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy. Police say 11-year-old Xavier White Whirl Wind was...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Biker and driver altercation escalates into shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A run-in between a motorcyclist and SUV driver quickly escalated into a shooting Tuesday night in Rapid City. Police are investigating but as of the post of this story there are no reports of injuries from the shooting. The incident started around 8 p.m. as...
RAPID CITY, SD
kbhbradio.com

Rapid City woman shot by police after chase makes court appearance

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A Rapid City woman made her initial court appearance on Thursday after a Rapid City Police Department officer shot her multiple times on May 31. Shania Watkins, 32, appeared before Pennington County Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue to address a criminal complaint against her accusing her of aggravated eluding, a class six felony.
RAPID CITY, SD
kbhbradio.com

Bodhi Linde: Not just another 13-year-old guitar picker

BELLE FOURCHE, SD – Bodhi Linde can read music. He just prefers to play by ear. The 13-year-old plays a lot of instruments, most of them self-taught. Audiences will get to hear the talented guitar, banjo and mandolin picker at the summer series of “The Opry,” set for Sun., Aug. 7 at the Belle Fourche Community Center beginning at 3p.m.
newscenter1.tv

Reward offered for information Timmons Market theft

BOX ELDER, S.D. — The Box Elder Police Department is seeking help in locating an individual who stopped in Timmons Market in Box Elder Tuesday night and took approximately $500 of liquor. A $200 reward is being offered for any information. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
BOX ELDER, SD

