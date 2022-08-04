Read on listen.sdpb.org
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
KELOLAND TV
Raccoons discovered in fairground garbage bins
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Some furry fairgoers got to the Central States Fairgrounds a little early this year. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office found the raccoons inside a garbage bin. Officials say they were getting ready for all the fair food their about to enjoy. The Central...
KEVN
Rapid City Officials reminding property and homeowners to trim overgrown trees
How Monument Health is using a new podcast to reach larger audiences. Monument Health is using a new weekly podcast as a way to educate people about health topics. A summer of hard work, for a reward at the county fair, ‘because we are living advertisements’. Updated: Aug. 6,...
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis, hunting season a hotspot for trafficking of Indigenous women
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Human trafficking takes place every year at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Experts say it seems to only be getting worse and Indigenous girls are a common target. Human trafficking is a major component in the Missing, Murdered Indigenous People epidemic. Experts say of girls...
On a reservation where alcohol is banned, Oglala Sioux Tribe embraces recreational marijuana sales
PINE RIDGE, S.D. — In a growing number of U.S. states, people can both drink alcohol and legally smoke recreational marijuana. In others, they can use alcohol but not pot. But on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, the opposite is true: Marijuana is legal, but booze is banned.
kbhbradio.com
Democratic Gov Candidate Jamie Smith makes stop in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, who is challenging incumbent Kristi Noem and Libertarian Tracey Quint for Governor, stopped in Rapid City for a meet and greet at the old Storybook Island Shelter on Canyon Lake Drive last night. Smith was asked what he feels makes Governor Noem vulnerable...
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally Tally 2022: 1 fatal, 4 injury crashes reported
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.
kotatv.com
Despite Covid 19 and fear of Money Pox, Sturgis Rally is thriving
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Thousands of attendees are riding into Sturgis for the rally this weekend, most are steering clear of masks despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and concerns of contracting Monkeypox with close contact. According to the Center for Disease Control, the global count of monkeypox outbreaks sits at...
newscenter1.tv
Local leaders try to solve housing affordability in Rapid City
RAPID VALLEY, S.D.- Heartland Heights, a new affordable housing complex, opened Wednesday in Rapid Valley. The event was celebrated with a ribbon cutting, speeches, and a tour of the available rooms in the complex. Mayor of Rapid City, Steve Allender, explained, “There is an obligation to keep prices in line...
newscenter1.tv
Keeping everyone safe while on the road is important
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With the rally in full swing, the number of motorcyclists in the area has increased, and it’s important to know how to keep everyone safe on the roads. “There are more vehicles of all kinds in the area, so there is more traffic,” South Dakota Highway Patrol said. “There are vehicle drivers and motorcycle riders who may not be used to the narrow roads and sharp turns on the highways. There is also wildlife to watch for.”
newscenter1.tv
I-90 accident on Thursday near Deadwood Ave exit
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Thursday, traffic was piled up on Interstate 90 from LaCrosse Street to Deadwood Avenue. The Department of Transportation had one lane closed in the westbound lane of I-90. A 2010 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 24-year old male stopped abruptly due to the stopped...
cowboystatedaily.com
British Tourist Still Hospitalized After Bison Attack; Remains Partially Paralyzed
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s been seven weeks since British tourist Amelia Dean was gored and flipped by a bison in Custer State Park. Dean is still hospitalized in Rapid City, South Dakota where she is going through therapy to deal with partial paralysis...
Black Hills Pioneer
Rapid City man sentenced in grand theft case
DEADWOOD — A Rapid City man found with a pickup stolen out of Spearfish in the Wal-Mart parking lot in June pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the charges against him Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Christopher Ernest Goglin, 33, was...
KEVN
The chance for rain looks to stick around until Sunday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Looks like we could be seeing some rain this evening as some showers move into our area over the next few hours. Lows look like they are going to fall into the 50s in most places while others could see temperatures in the upper 40s tonight. There is a chance for some thunderstorms early on, however the chance for showers will stick around until later Sunday morning. Sunday we could see highs in the 70s to 80s. Monday we look to clear out and climb into the upper 80s to low 90s. Thursday looks to be the hottest day this upcoming week with highs in the upper 90s. Friday we will look to start cooling down as we head into next weekend.
hubcityradio.com
Rapid City Police Department update on crime happening in the city
RAPID CITY, S.D.(KOTA)- One bad guy is off the street, while another is being sought by the Rapid City Police Department. Brendyn Medina, RCPD spokesperson, said an exchange on the roads between a driver and motorcyclist led to a shots fired situation. Medina pointed to the detectives at RCPD’s disposal....
KELOLAND TV
RCPD: Missing 11-year-old found safe
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Department says a boy who was first reported missing Thursday night has been found safe. The Rapid City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy. Police say 11-year-old Xavier White Whirl Wind was...
kotatv.com
Biker and driver altercation escalates into shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A run-in between a motorcyclist and SUV driver quickly escalated into a shooting Tuesday night in Rapid City. Police are investigating but as of the post of this story there are no reports of injuries from the shooting. The incident started around 8 p.m. as...
kbhbradio.com
Rapid City woman shot by police after chase makes court appearance
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A Rapid City woman made her initial court appearance on Thursday after a Rapid City Police Department officer shot her multiple times on May 31. Shania Watkins, 32, appeared before Pennington County Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue to address a criminal complaint against her accusing her of aggravated eluding, a class six felony.
kbhbradio.com
Bodhi Linde: Not just another 13-year-old guitar picker
BELLE FOURCHE, SD – Bodhi Linde can read music. He just prefers to play by ear. The 13-year-old plays a lot of instruments, most of them self-taught. Audiences will get to hear the talented guitar, banjo and mandolin picker at the summer series of “The Opry,” set for Sun., Aug. 7 at the Belle Fourche Community Center beginning at 3p.m.
newscenter1.tv
Reward offered for information Timmons Market theft
BOX ELDER, S.D. — The Box Elder Police Department is seeking help in locating an individual who stopped in Timmons Market in Box Elder Tuesday night and took approximately $500 of liquor. A $200 reward is being offered for any information. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
