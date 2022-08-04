What the Kansas abortion vote might mean for a ballot effort here in Ohio

Read on www.wksu.org
Terrie
3d ago
I will vote fit it. Put it on next year. These men need a rude awakening and realize it’s our body. Her Dr and family but not the government should be involved.
Reply(2)
2
Related
Kansas voters supported abortion access. Will Ohio voters do the same?
LIMA — Days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley called for a ballot initiative codifying abortion rights previously protected by Roe into the Ohio constitution. “Ohio is a pro-choice state … If Gov. DeWine and the extremists in the legislature are...
Amid patchwork of abortion enforcement in Ohio, advocates turn up the heat on local prosecutors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Republicans who control the Ohio legislature promise a near total abortion ban is coming to the state, though enforcement of it will be mostly left to city and county prosecutors – many of whom have already pledged not to pursue abortion crimes. This is creating...
Kansas vote on abortion issue could reverberate in Ohio as pols weigh action here: Thomas Suddes
The earthquake that shook Kansas Tuesday may generate aftershocks in Ohio, something Ohio pols, especially in the General Assembly, are sure to feel. Kansans voted 59% to 41% to maintain access to abortion there. That was the first statewide test of voter reaction to the Supreme Court’s June 24 Dobbs decision. The ruling overthrew the court’s 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide.
With Indiana's abortion ban 1 month from taking effect, Ohio doctor warns anti-abortion laws already hurting health care
INDIANAPOLIS — In a little over a month, Indiana's new abortion law will take effect, enacting one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country. Already, physicians around Indianapolis are warning that these restrictions will hurt, even kill pregnant people in the Hoosier State. Across the Indiana border in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
How Indiana’s abortion ban will affect Michigan
With Indiana’s abortion ban now law, the impact on Michigan is imminent even if that law doesn’t go into effect until September. Michigan clinics and care providers are already at their breaking points. “We always thought that we would, that the possibility of us being a safe haven...
Medical Marijuana Costs Less in Ohio Compared to Its Neighbors According to a Recent Survey
In order to determine how costs in Ohio actually compare, the Ohio Medical Cannabis Industry Association (OMCIA) recently conducted a study of state-published pricing data across adjacent states with medical marijuana programs.
Illinois abortion clinics have been flooded with patients since Roe overturning; new Indiana law could mean even more
CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- More than a month after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a better idea is emerging of how big the impact has been on Illinois clinics. Planned Parenthood of Illinois says in the past month, they typically saw around 100 patients from other states every month. But after Roe was overturned, PPIL said they saw 750 new patients in just the first week. The call volume at PPIL also doubled in the days after the Supreme Court decision. PPIL said in the first month after the overturning of Roe, patients from Wisconsin increased 10 times...
WFMJ.com
Protests against Ohio abortion laws to take place throughout Ohio Sunday afternoon
The Ohio Pro-Choice Movement will be hosting a peaceful public sidewalk event throughout the state of Ohio on Sunday, August 7. The objective of this statewide event is to inform and unite pro-choice individuals from across the state who share the goal of restoring state and federal rights for legal access to abortion and contraceptive care in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of the Roe v. Wade ruling back in June.
RELATED PEOPLE
Republicans learn the lesson of Kansas: Indiana takes repulsive abortion debate behind closed doors
The voters of Kansas just rejected a Republican effort to ban abortion on Tuesday — but that doesn't seem to have deterred Republicans elsewhere in the region. Instead, both the misogynistic and the anti-democratic views of the modern Republican Party were on full display in Indiana on Thursday as the state's GOP-led legislature debated over how hard they plan to ban abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
Following Kansas, an Ohio constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights is expected for ballots
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio reproductive-rights groups are planning to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot to protect abortion rights in coming years, according to officials with the groups. “We are expecting to do a constitutional amendment,” said Lauren Blauvelt-Copelin, vice president of government affairs and public advocacy for...
columbusfreepress.com
ALL IN FOR OHIO: FREEDOM TO VOTE RALLY
Check-in and brunch begin at 10:30 am at the Sheraton in Capitol Square. The program will begin promptly at 11:00 am with a training and voter engagement resource give-away. We will then march to the Statehouse for the rally at 1 pm. This event is co-sponsored by Ohio Organizing Collaborative,...
Feds arrest Ohio man accused of mailing feces to lawmakers
Richard John Steinle, 77, is a former Portage County Common Pleas Court mediator who allegedly mailed more than 36 letters containing suspected feces to Ohio legislators in Ohio, Kentucky and Washington, D.C., between August 2021 and July 29 of this year, according to a criminal affidavit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio’s proposed House Bill 616 could worsen state’s already crippling teacher shortage: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – School is about to start and there aren’t enough teachers to teach our children. If Ohio’s lawmakers follow in the Florida legislature’s footsteps and approve the vaguely-worded, homophobic, racist House Bill 616, the shortage will get worse. To be clear, HB 616 proponents...
wksu.org
Ohio advocates for domestic violence victims are taking issue with J.D. Vance
Some advocates for survivors of domestic violence are upset with Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance for comments he reportedly made that suggest people in violent marriages shouldn't get divorced. Lydia Strauss, a Columbus woman who has worked with domestic violence survivors for more than two decades, said Vance's rhetoric...
Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Voters in a landslide Tuesday defeated a proposed amendment to the Kansas constitution that would have stripped residents of abortion rights, defying polling and political observes who expected a close result. The ballot measure was failing by a 63-37 margin at 9:45 p.m. as voters responded to an intense and costly campaign marked […] The post Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Indiana state representative proposed bill to outlaw erectile dysfunction drugs in light of abortion ban
State Representative John L. Bartlett argued that banning erectile dysfunction drugs will put the onus of pregnancy onto men.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iowa Democrats On Kansas Abortion Vote: Same Could Happen Here
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Democrats say this week’s Kansas vote to uphold abortion rights shows that the same thing could happen here. Iowa House Democratic leader Jennifer Konfrst says the vote shows that “Midwesterners believe in reproductive choice.” A court ruled in 2019 that the Kansas Constitution guarantees the right to an abortion. Tuesday, 59-percent of Kansas voters opposed changing their state constitution. There is a similar situation in Iowa based on a 2018 state Supreme Court ruling.
wksu.org
RAGBRAI: Riding a bike across Iowa isn't for the sane. Sign me up.
OK, let me back up. I lived in Iowa for about four years, working as a visual journalist and photo editor at the Des Moines Register. I helped share countless stories about inspiring people and places across the state. Iowans, like most Americans in the communities I've lived in, are overall good people.
Parents of transgender 3rd grader sue the state over Tennessee school bathroom law
The parents of a third-grade transgender child in Tennessee filed a lawsuit in federal court this week, challenging a state law that prohibits transgender students, employees, and teachers from access to the bathroom, locker rooms and other sex-segregated facilities consistent with their gender identity.
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
Comments / 7