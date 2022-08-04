ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

What the Kansas abortion vote might mean for a ballot effort here in Ohio

By The Statehouse News Bureau
wksu.org
 3 days ago
Terrie
3d ago

I will vote fit it. Put it on next year. These men need a rude awakening and realize it’s our body. Her Dr and family but not the government should be involved.

Cleveland.com

Kansas vote on abortion issue could reverberate in Ohio as pols weigh action here: Thomas Suddes

The earthquake that shook Kansas Tuesday may generate aftershocks in Ohio, something Ohio pols, especially in the General Assembly, are sure to feel. Kansans voted 59% to 41% to maintain access to abortion there. That was the first statewide test of voter reaction to the Supreme Court’s June 24 Dobbs decision. The ruling overthrew the court’s 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide.
ClickOnDetroit.com

How Indiana’s abortion ban will affect Michigan

With Indiana’s abortion ban now law, the impact on Michigan is imminent even if that law doesn’t go into effect until September. Michigan clinics and care providers are already at their breaking points. “We always thought that we would, that the possibility of us being a safe haven...
CBS Chicago

Illinois abortion clinics have been flooded with patients since Roe overturning; new Indiana law could mean even more

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- More than a month after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a better idea is emerging of how big the impact has been on Illinois clinics. Planned Parenthood of Illinois says in the past month, they typically saw around 100 patients from other states every month. But after Roe was overturned, PPIL said they saw 750 new patients in just the first week. The call volume at PPIL also doubled in the days after the Supreme Court decision. PPIL said in the first month after the overturning of Roe, patients from Wisconsin increased 10 times...
WFMJ.com

Protests against Ohio abortion laws to take place throughout Ohio Sunday afternoon

The Ohio Pro-Choice Movement will be hosting a peaceful public sidewalk event throughout the state of Ohio on Sunday, August 7. The objective of this statewide event is to inform and unite pro-choice individuals from across the state who share the goal of restoring state and federal rights for legal access to abortion and contraceptive care in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of the Roe v. Wade ruling back in June.
Salon

Republicans learn the lesson of Kansas: Indiana takes repulsive abortion debate behind closed doors

The voters of Kansas just rejected a Republican effort to ban abortion on Tuesday — but that doesn't seem to have deterred Republicans elsewhere in the region. Instead, both the misogynistic and the anti-democratic views of the modern Republican Party were on full display in Indiana on Thursday as the state's GOP-led legislature debated over how hard they plan to ban abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
columbusfreepress.com

ALL IN FOR OHIO: FREEDOM TO VOTE RALLY

Check-in and brunch begin at 10:30 am at the Sheraton in Capitol Square. The program will begin promptly at 11:00 am with a training and voter engagement resource give-away. We will then march to the Statehouse for the rally at 1 pm. This event is co-sponsored by Ohio Organizing Collaborative,...
WDTN

Feds arrest Ohio man accused of mailing feces to lawmakers

Richard John Steinle, 77, is a former Portage County Common Pleas Court mediator who allegedly mailed more than 36 letters containing suspected feces to Ohio legislators in Ohio, Kentucky and Washington, D.C., between August 2021 and July 29 of this year, according to a criminal affidavit.
wksu.org

Ohio advocates for domestic violence victims are taking issue with J.D. Vance

Some advocates for survivors of domestic violence are upset with Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance for comments he reportedly made that suggest people in violent marriages shouldn't get divorced. Lydia Strauss, a Columbus woman who has worked with domestic violence survivors for more than two decades, said Vance's rhetoric...
Missouri Independent

Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Voters in a landslide Tuesday defeated a proposed amendment to the Kansas constitution that would have stripped residents of abortion rights, defying polling and political observes who expected a close result. The ballot measure was failing by a 63-37 margin at 9:45 p.m. as voters responded to an intense and costly campaign marked […] The post Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Democrats On Kansas Abortion Vote: Same Could Happen Here

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Democrats say this week’s Kansas vote to uphold abortion rights shows that the same thing could happen here. Iowa House Democratic leader Jennifer Konfrst says the vote shows that “Midwesterners believe in reproductive choice.” A court ruled in 2019 that the Kansas Constitution guarantees the right to an abortion. Tuesday, 59-percent of Kansas voters opposed changing their state constitution. There is a similar situation in Iowa based on a 2018 state Supreme Court ruling.
wksu.org

RAGBRAI: Riding a bike across Iowa isn't for the sane. Sign me up.

OK, let me back up. I lived in Iowa for about four years, working as a visual journalist and photo editor at the Des Moines Register. I helped share countless stories about inspiring people and places across the state. Iowans, like most Americans in the communities I've lived in, are overall good people.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
