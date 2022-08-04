Mayor Glenn Jacobs & Knoxville Dream Center bring you School Mania

Read on www.wate.com
First day of school for Knox County students
Monday marks Knox County students' first day of the 2022-23 school year.
Knoxville community leaders emphasize importance of Eighth of August during annual Libation Ceremony
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Knoxville gathered on Sunday morning to mark the Eighth of August, a date that commemorates the day in 1863 where slaves in Tennessee were freed. "I think that, whenever you think about history and the struggles and the challenges, it is emotional," Reverend Renee...
6,000 attend ‘Shoes for School’ 20th anniversary in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An estimated 6,000 people attended Knoxville Area Urban League’s “Shoes for Schools” event on Saturday, Aug. 6. For the 20th anniversary of the event, community partners and the Knoxville Area Urban League worked together and doubled the number of children who received shoes from last year.
Farragut Mayor: Topgolf ribbon-cutting ceremony happening next week
Officials are holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Topgolf facility in West Knox County next week, according to Town of Farragut Mayor Ron Williams.
Beck Center hosting Eighth of August Jubilee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Beck Cultural Exchange Center is putting on a number of different events to recognize an important date in Tennessee’s history. On August 8, 1863, then-Tennessee Military Governor and future U.S. president Andrew Johnson freed enslaved people in the state. Since then, the day has marked a day of celebration for many residents in the Volunteer State.
First Friday: Fun things to do in Knoxville
Visit Knoxville lays out some fun events taking place in Knoxville this weekend. Record Number of Security Officers at Knox County …. Flatbed Truck Overturned Closes Jones Cove Road in …. Rural Metro Fire Crews Work to Put Out a Fire in …. Anderson County Deputy in ICU After Being...
Sevier County tasked with replacing Collin Shannon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- There will be a new face under center for the Sevier County Smoky Bears this season. Head coach Todd Loveday looks to 6-5 junior signal-caller Christian Hoffman to replace Collin Shannon, one of the best quarterbacks in program history. “He throws the ball really hard,” said outside linebacker Bryson Lane. “He’s getting […]
Veterans honored in Pigeon Forge during annual parade
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The latest data reveals more than 435,000 veterans are living in Tennessee and dozens participated Saturday in the 9th Annual Salute to Veterans Parade. Victoria Southard is visiting Sevier County from Nashville with her family. “My father is a veteran. Our grandfather is a...
wvlt.tv
Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
"School Mania" Helps 2,500 Students
Mayor Glen Jacobs and the Knoxville Dream Center hosted "School Mania" which handed out school supplies and backpacks to students. Record Number of Security Officers at Knox County …. Flatbed Truck Overturned Closes Jones Cove Road in …. Rural Metro Fire Crews Work to Put Out a Fire in …
Paint the Town Purple
A parade event, "Paint the Town Purple" took place Thursday night in Knoxville and here's how you can help to end Alzheimer's disease. WATE Midday News.
865 Academies changing the high school experience in Knox County
Schools in Knox County are taking part in a new initiative to transform students high school experience to help students explore career pathways
Proposal to grow Knoxville stadium tax district introduced
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A proposal has been introduced to help offset the rising cost of the Knoxville stadium project due to inflation. The new proposal would expand the Tax Increment Financing district to Harriet Tubman Street and Winona Street which is several blocks more than originally planned. On the other side of the stadium, the proposal also calls for expanding to East 5th Avenue and Summit Hill Drive.
Knoxville artist proves its never too late to learn something new
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s never too late to learn something new. Take it from the story of renowned artist Russell Briscoe whose colorful paintings of East Tennessee capture its rich history. Briscoe didn’t start painting in earnest until his wife gave him a paint set for his...
Record number of security officers at Knox County Schools this year
When classes in Knox County Schools start on Monday, the district will have more school security officers than ever before thanks to nearly $5 million in additional funding. Adding officers is just one of several changes students, faculty and families can expect as part of the district's new 'Safe Schools, Safe Students' initiatives.
What to know about the 2022-2023 school year for KCS
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The first day of school brings on many different emotions. Excitement, stress and even anxiety. "The first three weeks of school. it's a learning curve for everybody,” Melissa Cox said. Cox, a mom of three kids who attend Knox County Schools, has some advice.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Maryville, TN USA
I found our Quilted Heart in the waiting room of the Breast Center of Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, Tennessee (USA). We were waiting for my daughter (13) to go back for a bone density scan. The Quilted Heart has Sunflowers, a blue lace ribbon and is the color that makes me think happy thoughts and feel happy, YELLOW! Sunflowers to me represent hope, love, faith. A favorite shirt I used to have had sunflowers on it and the phrase, “Turn your eyes upon the SON in time of trouble” or something similar. I think of our heavenly father now every time I think of Sunflowers. Like the Sunflowers turn their faces to the sun we should turn our face to the SON. Another reason I felt compelled to bring home this spot of sunshine and happiness to our home… My daughter was diagnosed with Chron’s Disease in July of 2020 and we’ve been in and out of doctor appointments, hospital, and many different testing, which is why we were at the Breast Center the day I found this heart, it was several months ago we found it but I had forgot to follow the link till we were packing recently, we were at this location because it was the only facility that had the right equipment for her bone scan. Looking at this heart made me smile during a time when everything was weighing on me and I was starting to feel overwhelmed and too stressed. My daughter has crohn’s disease and I have a seizure disorder and we are in the midst of moving as well. I look at this heart and it makes me smile and forget all the stress even for a little bit.
6 free things to do in Knoxville Aug. 5-7
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Knoxville and have fun as the summer begin to wrap up. The Ijams Nature Center is a nonprofit nature center inspiring people who want to care for the Earth. The center has engaging education programs and outdoor experiences for people who want to learn more about the environment around them. Check out their Forest Bathing Workshop event where you can learn from an expert.
Farragut Mayor Ron Williams talks Topgolf ribbon-cutting ceremony
Town of Farragut Mayor Ron Williams shares how the ribbon-cutting of the new Topgolf is just the beginning of an upcoming entertainment district. WATE WATE 6 On Your Side News.
