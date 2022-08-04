Read on panhandlepost.com
Panhandle police activity, July 28 - Aug. 3
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
KEVN
Man arrested for attempted murder following shooting outside Scottsbluff grocery store
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A Gering man was arrested following a shooting outside a Scottsbluff grocery store. Around 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Scottsbluff Police found two men in the parking lot of Main Street Market. Alexander J. Maldonado, 35-years-old, of Gering, was taken into custody. While Martin A. Maldonado, 34-years-old of Scottsbluff, suffered a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was transported to Regional West Medical Center for treatment.
county17.com
Nebraska man charged with attempted murder in shooting of off-duty Wyoming corrections officer
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Nebraska man is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of an off-duty Wyoming state prison staff member, according to the Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Police Department. The injured man, Officer Martin Maldonado Jr., was hospitalized Thursday for a single gunshot wound to his abdomen, an injury...
News Channel Nebraska
Methamphetamine found at traffic stop in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A Gering man was arrested after failing to signal when turning, that led to a traffic stop and arrest. 47-year-old Rogelio Guel. of Gering, failed to signal on East 20th street onto Frontage road. From there the vehicle went into the Scottsbluff Inn parking lot. Court...
News Channel Nebraska
Scotts Bluff County children warn dad about kitten theft happening in driveway
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Scottsbluff Police were called out or an attempted theft of kittens. The reporting party advised to police that his 6 and 12 year old sons told their father that their kittens were being put in a woman’s van. This woman was identified as 70-year-old Catherine...
News Channel Nebraska
Carter Canyon Fire operations transitioning to local agencies
Operations are being scaled back on the Carter Canyon Fire in the Wildcat Hills southwest of Gering with the majority transitioning to local departments on Friday. Aerial observations confirm the fire is 85% contained and the fire’s footprint unchanged at 15,630 acres since Monday morning. Fire Information Officer Ben...
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200611 10:35 DISTURBANCE : Officers responded to the 100 block of Missouri Ave. reference a disturbance. Case forwarded to Box Butte County Attorney. Closed - Resolved. P202200611 10:35 DISTURBANCE : Officers responded to the 100 block of Missouri Ave. reference a disturbance. Case forwarded to Box Butte County Attorney. Closed - Charges Recommended.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Prison Guard Shot At Nebraska Grocery Store Has Been Flown To Care
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An off-duty Wyoming prison guard was life-lighted after being shot in the belly in Nebraska on Thursday by a man whom authorities think is his cousin, according to area police. Martin Maldonado Jr., 34, an officer at the Wyoming Department of...
Wyoming Corrections Officer Shot in Scottsbluff, Nebraska
A Wyoming Department of Corrections officer was injured in an off-duty shooting in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the department. Martin Maldonado Jr., 24, works at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington. He was shot at a Scottsbluff grocery store and was hospitalized,...
Alliance Police Department receives accreditation status
Alliance – It is with great pride and pleasure we announce that as of July 26, the City of Alliance Police Department has received accredited status from the State of Nebraska!. Accreditation is a testament to the dedication and sacrifice of our police force in order to excel in...
News Channel Nebraska
Scottsbluff residents prepare to escape wildfire Thursday night
SCOTTSBLUFF - Firefighters battled a large grass fire that destroyed outbuildings near Scottsbluff Thursday night. Departments from Scotts Bluff Rural, Gering, Scottsbluff, Minatare-Melbeta, Mitchell, Morrill, Lyman, Kiowa, Western Nebraska Regional Airport, Bayard, Bridgeport, Torrington and Alliance responded to the blaze on West Overland at approximately 9:30 p.m. The Star-Herald reports...
kelo.com
Kitten rescued from Nebraska wildfire
GERING, NE (KELO.com) — A day after a fast-moving wildfire destroyed the rural ranch home of Carolyne and David Ewing south of Gering, Nebraska, the family was allowed a quick visit to the charred remains. They heard a loud “meow” coming from the blackened debris of a garage. Inside a cinder block, underneath some steel roofing panels that had collapsed, they found a small kitten, slightly burned but alive. The Nebraska Examiner reports the kitten, who had wandered into the Ewings’ ranch a few days before the fire, is now named “Smokey” and is staying in Gering with the displaced family.
Chadron City Transit office moving to new location
A lot is happening the world of City Transit. The Chadron City Transit is excited to announce our new office to be located at 127 W. 2nd Street #101 with storefront windows. This is an exciting move for City Transit allowing the drivers to have an office to report to, the public to visit and inquire about Transit Services or questions about Chadron, a community room for Transit meetings with the public and an indoor “bus stop” during inclement weather. The new office will be open and fully operational the week of August 8.
lingleguide.com
Bear sightings in Lingle and Fort Laramie
LINGLE – The Lingle Town Council convened for their first meeting of August on Wednesday. During the meeting, Police Chief Endra Andrews reported there had been sightings of bears in both Lingle and Fort Laramie over the past week. “It has come to my attention there have been multiple...
Crews battling Panhandle fire hope for rain, fear lightning
GERING, Neb. (AP) — Fire crews battling a western Nebraska wildfire that has destroyed some homes looked Tuesday night to the skies with hope and trepidation as weather forecasters warned of thunderstorms. The National Weather Service forecast a 50% chance of thunderstorms producing heavy rains Tuesday afternoon into the...
Most of Panhandle wildfire contained, despite lack of rain
GERING, Neb. (AP) — Fire crews made substantial headway in containing a western Nebraska wildfire that has destroyed some homes, despite getting significantly less rain than officials hoped for. Officials believed the Carter Canyon Fire south of Gering was about 85% contained by Wednesday morning after being only about...
UPDATE: City of Chadron water restrictions lifted
The City of Chadron is announcing that the water restrictions issued earlier today have been lifted. We want to thank the citizens for their patience and cooperation. The City of Chadron is issuing a water restriction from today from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. or until further notice. To maintain...
Alliance council discusses changing dates on fireworks ordinance
At its July 19 meeting, the Alliance City Council approved an amendment of a fireworks ordinance on first reading. This ordinance would amend the dates and times fireworks can be legally discharged in the city. "I'm the one that asked to have this put on the agenda," Councilwoman Annora Bentley...
Annual Oregon Trail Wagon Train to be held in Gering
GERING – On Sunday, August 21st, the Legacy of the Plains Museum is holding its 3rd Annual Oregon Trail Wagon Train. The event is a continuation of Gordon Howard’s famous cookouts, with a ribeye steak, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, and roll. Ice cream is being added for dessert.
Hay Springs Friendly Festival to host 'Car Show & Shine'
The Hay Springs Friendly Festival will host a Car Show and Shine on Aug. 27 at Sunset Park. Registration starts at 11 a.m. This event is free to the public.
