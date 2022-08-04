A lot is happening the world of City Transit. The Chadron City Transit is excited to announce our new office to be located at 127 W. 2nd Street #101 with storefront windows. This is an exciting move for City Transit allowing the drivers to have an office to report to, the public to visit and inquire about Transit Services or questions about Chadron, a community room for Transit meetings with the public and an indoor “bus stop” during inclement weather. The new office will be open and fully operational the week of August 8.

CHADRON, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO