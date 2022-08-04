ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Commissioners hope to break ground on Project Grace soon, but still awaiting LGC approval

By Zach Solon
WECT
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wect.com

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

Town of Burgaw to discuss speed limit changes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw announced that the issue of town speed limits would be up for discussion during their upcoming meeting. Per the Board of Commissioners, the town manager will open the discussion during their Aug. 9 meeting, which begins at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Historic Train Depot at 115 S. Dickerson Street.
BURGAW, NC
WECT

9th annual ‘Community Back to School Festival’ announced

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools announced that the 9th annual Community Back to School Festival would occur on Aug. 20 from noon-3 p.m. Per the release, school supplies and book bags will be distributed to students, as well as free food for those in attendance. Organized by...
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, NC
New Hanover County, NC
Government
County
New Hanover County, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cape Carteret officials say new manager’s salary justified and sustainable

CAPE CARTERET — Although newly hired Town Manager Frank Rush’s $150,000 salary is roughly double what former manager Zach Steffey was earning when he resigned earlier this year to take the same post in Franklinton, Cape Carteret Mayor Will Baker said Thursday he is convinced the town can afford it now and in the future.
CAPE CARTERET, NC
bladenonline.com

Bladen County To Add 472 Area Code To Current 910

A new area code is coming to Bladen County. However, phone numbers currently using the 910 area code will not have to change. The overlay will mean that ten-digit dialing will be necessary for local calls since the same seven-digit number could be used in separate area codes within the same region.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

Wilmington’s North Front Street project delayed by six weeks

The road improvements along North Front Street between Chesnut and Walnut streets have been delayed by about a month and a half according to the city. Construction crews encountered more complex utility conflicts than expected, which has added about six weeks to the project’s overall timeline. City spokesman Dylan...
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Folwell
WECT

Brunswick Co. woman wins $146,052 in second-chance drawing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Education Lottery announced Aug. 4 that Lorie Turner of Ocean Isle Beach won $146,052 in a second-chance drawing. Per the release, Turner’s win took place during the July 27 drawing. Her entry was picked from more than 16.8 million entries. She will take...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Swim warning lifted after Surf City sewage spill

SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A state-issued warning for people not to swim in part of the Intracoastal Waterway due to a large sewage spill was lifted Friday. State environmental officials issued the warning Tuesday for the waters between the Highway 210 bridge and Beacon #65, including Waters Bay and part of Stump Sound.
SURF CITY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island adding rescue tubes to all beach accesses

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) – The Town of Oak Island is adding water safety stations to all of the island’s beach accesses by the end of the summer thanks to a new partnership. On Friday, July 22, 2022, the Town of Oak Island received a letter from the Jack Helbig Memorial Foundation proposing a new partnership with the Town to increase overall beach safety and help prevent drownings.
OAK ISLAND, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Project#New Museum#Urban Construction#Project Grace#Lgc#State#Zimmer Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Gullah Geechee week wraps up with Ocean Isle Beach event

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – The Leland Town Council proclaimed July 30 to August 6 Gullah Geechee Nation Appreciation Week. The goal is to bring awareness and appreciation to a group that has a rich history in the Cape Fear region. The Gullah Geechee came from the rice-growing region of...
LELAND, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy