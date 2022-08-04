Commissioners hope to break ground on Project Grace soon, but still awaiting LGC approval

Read on www.wect.com
Related
WECT
Town of Burgaw to discuss speed limit changes
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw announced that the issue of town speed limits would be up for discussion during their upcoming meeting. Per the Board of Commissioners, the town manager will open the discussion during their Aug. 9 meeting, which begins at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Historic Train Depot at 115 S. Dickerson Street.
WECT
Construction to begin on living shoreline project at Soundside Park in Surf City
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Surf City announced via press release that they are planning to create a living shoreline at a 200-foot stretch at Soundside Park. While the oysters will take some time to gather, the scaffolding construction will begin on August 15 and last for several days.
WECT
9th annual ‘Community Back to School Festival’ announced
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools announced that the 9th annual Community Back to School Festival would occur on Aug. 20 from noon-3 p.m. Per the release, school supplies and book bags will be distributed to students, as well as free food for those in attendance. Organized by...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Scanner errors cost Brunswick and Columbus county residents more at register
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Consumers may want to pay closer attention at the checkout line after 61 stores in 32 counties were fined for excessive price scanner errors, including in Brunswick and Columbus counties. Four stores in the Cape Fear were fined for charging more than the price...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret officials say new manager’s salary justified and sustainable
CAPE CARTERET — Although newly hired Town Manager Frank Rush’s $150,000 salary is roughly double what former manager Zach Steffey was earning when he resigned earlier this year to take the same post in Franklinton, Cape Carteret Mayor Will Baker said Thursday he is convinced the town can afford it now and in the future.
bladenonline.com
Bladen County To Add 472 Area Code To Current 910
A new area code is coming to Bladen County. However, phone numbers currently using the 910 area code will not have to change. The overlay will mean that ten-digit dialing will be necessary for local calls since the same seven-digit number could be used in separate area codes within the same region.
whqr.org
Wilmington’s North Front Street project delayed by six weeks
The road improvements along North Front Street between Chesnut and Walnut streets have been delayed by about a month and a half according to the city. Construction crews encountered more complex utility conflicts than expected, which has added about six weeks to the project’s overall timeline. City spokesman Dylan...
foxwilmington.com
Attorney General received 45 complaints since 2019 against car rental company, many of which were for overcharges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – When John Cripps, a Wilmington preacher, needed to get his daughter home from Boston, he rented a car and made the trip up the coast. For a few hundred dollars, the price of the rental wasn’t cheap – but it was what he expected and agreed to pay.
RELATED PEOPLE
WECT
Brunswick Co. woman wins $146,052 in second-chance drawing
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Education Lottery announced Aug. 4 that Lorie Turner of Ocean Isle Beach won $146,052 in a second-chance drawing. Per the release, Turner’s win took place during the July 27 drawing. Her entry was picked from more than 16.8 million entries. She will take...
WECT
Swim warning lifted after Surf City sewage spill
SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A state-issued warning for people not to swim in part of the Intracoastal Waterway due to a large sewage spill was lifted Friday. State environmental officials issued the warning Tuesday for the waters between the Highway 210 bridge and Beacon #65, including Waters Bay and part of Stump Sound.
WECT
Five stores in southeastern NC given fines for price scanning errors
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Stores in Columbus, Brunswick and Pender counties were among 61 stores across the state forced to pay fines for price scanning errors by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. “It is always a good practice for consumers to check their...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island adding rescue tubes to all beach accesses
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) – The Town of Oak Island is adding water safety stations to all of the island’s beach accesses by the end of the summer thanks to a new partnership. On Friday, July 22, 2022, the Town of Oak Island received a letter from the Jack Helbig Memorial Foundation proposing a new partnership with the Town to increase overall beach safety and help prevent drownings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL
300,000 tired found in Wrightsville Beach delays renourishment
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. 300,000 tired found in Wrightsville Beach delays renourishment. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers found about 300,000 tires of an old reef. In the 1970s,...
WECT
Chadbourn to add license plate reader cameras at town entrances, high crime areas
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) -Chadbourn will soon have a dozen license plate reader cameras at all entrances to town. “We’ve got 12 different roads that come in to Chadbourn. And they will be at the city limits just barely in the city limits,” police chief Ken Elliott said. He...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘We’re not going away’: Wilmington widow continues fight for change two years after anesthesia death
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This week marks a grim anniversary for one family in Wilmington. Two years ago, Dr. Henry Patel went to Dr. Mark Austin’s oral surgery office in Leland for dental implants and never came home. On July 30, 2020, Dr. Patel was put under anesthesia...
Our History: Old Brown Marsh Presbyterian Church
INSCRIPTION: Organized prior to 1756 by Scottish settlers. Present building constructed 1818. Third building on site. First t
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Gullah Geechee week wraps up with Ocean Isle Beach event
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – The Leland Town Council proclaimed July 30 to August 6 Gullah Geechee Nation Appreciation Week. The goal is to bring awareness and appreciation to a group that has a rich history in the Cape Fear region. The Gullah Geechee came from the rice-growing region of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wild Holly Ln to Navaho Trail in Wilmington closed due to crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police officers are currently on the scene of a collision in Wilmington. Wilmington Police are on the scene of a crash in the 4200 block of Masonboro road due to a collision. Wild Holly Lane to Navaho Trail in both directions are currently shut down.
WECT
Got ‘Em On King Mackerel Classic tournament held in Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Big fish bring big prizes at the Got ‘Em On King Mackerel Classic Tournament. Held in Carolina Beach for more than 40 years, the history of the tournament is rich. Back in the 1970′s VHF radios off the coast of Carolina Beach would scream...
WECT
Inmate in critical condition after being severely beaten at Columbus County jail
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an inmate was severely beaten at the Columbus County jail. Authorities say 33-year-old Joshua Johnson is in critical condition following the attack. WECT first got the tip Thursday night that an inmate had been brutally attacked by...
Comments / 0