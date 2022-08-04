Read on www.ksla.com
KTBS
Prayer vigil for city of Shreveport and school students held at local church
SHREVEPORT, La. - Pastors, political leaders, educators, and lay persons gathered together on Sunday to offer prayer for the city of Shreveport, the state of Louisiana and the United States. The prayer vigil, dubbed "Revival Around the Tents," was hosted by Shepherd N Sheep Ministry at Mt. Paran Baptist Church.
New School Zone Cameras Now Active
School safety, and the safety of our children is first and foremost on our minds these days. And one way to protect children is to make sure drivers obey the speed laws in school zones. I live in a school zone, and I've seen people pass other drivers who are slowing down. Police can't monitor all school zones, so that's where Blue Line Solutions comes in.
KTAL
Bos-Man’s Barber College gives free haircuts at Ratchet City Music Fest
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bos-Man’s Barber College gave away free haircuts on Saturday during Ratchet City Music Fest, an event sponsored by Marvkevea’s Learning Center’s annual backpack and school supply giveaway. Families waited in line at the Louisiana State Fairground for free backpacks, but they couldn’t...
KSLA
Decision expected Monday in Mayor Perkins appeal trial
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A decision is expected Monday, Aug. 8 about whether or not Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins can run again in November. Perkins was disqualified from running for re-election after someone sued, pointing out that Perkins used the wrong address on his qualifying papers. On Friday, Aug. 5, Perkins brought his case before a three-judge panel to try to get back on the November ballot.
Natchitoches Times
Four incoming NSU freshmen awarded Poche Scholarships
NATCHITOCHES – Four incoming Northwestern State University freshmen were named recipients of Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Scholarships, presented by the Poche family to students who will be part of the NSU Fishing Team. The students are Stone Smith of Shreveport, a graduate of Captain Shreve High School who will...
KNOE TV8
Union Parish cancer patient overwhelmed by support
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Sheri Taylor has been in Scottsdale, Arizona for weeks getting treatment for her third battle with cancer. Kurt Auger, the pastor at First Baptist Church in Farmerville, sees how this community helps people in times of need. “We know our community always steps up and...
KTAL
1 wounded by stray bullet in Queensborough
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early Monday morning, a woman was shot inside of her home in the Queensborough neighborhood. Police responded to the scene on the corner of Portland Ave. and Stonewall St. just before 12:45 a.m. Officers say gunfire broke out on Portland Ave., and a stray bullet entered the home, striking her resident in the neck.
KSLA
SVN helps clear remains of burned-out house
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — “I probably didn’t get 30 foot from it. I heard a boom, turned around and nothing but fire. If I would’ve stayed there, it would have killed me.”. That’s Bobby Laffitte recalling what happened when their home in Stonewall burned to the...
KSLA
Caddo school board increases the daily pay for substitutes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish School Board (CPSB) unanimously approved an increase in the daily pay rate for substitute teachers, substitute office clerks, and substitute secretaries. On Tuesday, August 2, The CPSB approved a significant increase in pay for all substitute teachers, substitute clerks, and substitute secretaries. According...
KTAL
Bishop Fred Caldwell funeral set for Friday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services for Shreveport pastor Bishop Fred A. Caldwell, Jr. will take place Friday morning. Bishop Caldwell died on July 22. He served as the pastor of Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church for nearly 40 years. Before that, he served as assistant pastor after an invitation to speak at the church wowed members. He was ordained in 1981 and became pastor in 1983.
KTBS
Webster deputies step in after another unpermitted trail ride scheduled
MINDEN, La. – Less than a week after an unpermitted trail ride turned violent in Cotton Valley, the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office learned about yet another unpermitted trail ride being advertised for this weekend. Sheriff Jason Parker said if it hadn’t been for a concerned citizen who sent...
KTAL
Caddo Parish residents can now apply for wheelchair ramp
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission started accepting applications for the parish Wheelchair Ramp Assistance Program. The application window opened Friday for Caddo Parish residents who are 65 years or older, have a verifiable disability, and are at or below 80% of the average median income.
KSLA
Louisiana Boardwalk under new ownership
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City is now under new ownership. As of Monday, Aug. 8, the Boardwalk is owned by Boardwalk Routh, llc., which is part of the Routh Group out of Texas. Officials with the Boardwalk say they’ll collaborate with the new ownership group and community leaders to identify how the shopping center can best grow and thrive.
Did Thief At Bossier Dollar General Stores Have Inside Help?
In a recent release from the Bossier Crime Stoppers, we learn that the Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured above. The report states that on July 25, 2022 the subject above entered the Dollar General on Benton Spur...
KSLA
Tracking shower and storm chances this week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We have good news in this forecast but you’ll have to wait until the extended section of this write-up. Lows tonight will drop to the same temperature range that they have the last several weeks, the mid-70s. Looking ahead to the beginning of the week...
KTAL
Shreveport police: Argument between two women ends in stabbing
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a late Sunday morning stabbing that injured a woman. Just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Shreveport police were dispatched on a welfare call in the 100 block of Market Street. When they arrived, officers found a woman suffering from a stab wound...
magnoliareporter.com
Two people want to be McNeil mayor
The mayor’s race in McNeil added a second candidate on Friday as the midway point passed in the filing period for municipal office in Columbia County. Filing of independent candidates for city offices continues through noon Wednesday, August 10 at the Columbia County Clerk’s Office in the Boundary Street Annex.
KTBS
All but 2 Shreveport mayoral candidates file personal financial disclosure reports
SHREVEPORT, La. – All elected officials and candidates for office are required to file what’s called a financial disclosure statement that gives a broad view of their occupation, employment, business associations, income, investments and creditors. The purpose of the disclosure is to have a glance at the financial...
KSLA
7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services personnel conducted an underage alcohol sales operation on Thursday, Aug. 4. Out of the 32 businesses checked, seven arrests were made. Businesses & arrests. EZ Mart # 2 (201 S. Pine Street, Vivian) Adanious Jacson, 29, of Vivian was...
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
