Webster Parish, LA

News Radio 710 KEEL

New School Zone Cameras Now Active

School safety, and the safety of our children is first and foremost on our minds these days. And one way to protect children is to make sure drivers obey the speed laws in school zones. I live in a school zone, and I've seen people pass other drivers who are slowing down. Police can't monitor all school zones, so that's where Blue Line Solutions comes in.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Bos-Man’s Barber College gives free haircuts at Ratchet City Music Fest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bos-Man’s Barber College gave away free haircuts on Saturday during Ratchet City Music Fest, an event sponsored by Marvkevea’s Learning Center’s annual backpack and school supply giveaway. Families waited in line at the Louisiana State Fairground for free backpacks, but they couldn’t...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Decision expected Monday in Mayor Perkins appeal trial

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A decision is expected Monday, Aug. 8 about whether or not Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins can run again in November. Perkins was disqualified from running for re-election after someone sued, pointing out that Perkins used the wrong address on his qualifying papers. On Friday, Aug. 5, Perkins brought his case before a three-judge panel to try to get back on the November ballot.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Local
Louisiana Education
County
Education
Natchitoches Times

Four incoming NSU freshmen awarded Poche Scholarships

NATCHITOCHES – Four incoming Northwestern State University freshmen were named recipients of Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Scholarships, presented by the Poche family to students who will be part of the NSU Fishing Team. The students are Stone Smith of Shreveport, a graduate of Captain Shreve High School who will...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KNOE TV8

Union Parish cancer patient overwhelmed by support

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Sheri Taylor has been in Scottsdale, Arizona for weeks getting treatment for her third battle with cancer. Kurt Auger, the pastor at First Baptist Church in Farmerville, sees how this community helps people in times of need. “We know our community always steps up and...
UNION PARISH, LA
KTAL

1 wounded by stray bullet in Queensborough

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early Monday morning, a woman was shot inside of her home in the Queensborough neighborhood. Police responded to the scene on the corner of Portland Ave. and Stonewall St. just before 12:45 a.m. Officers say gunfire broke out on Portland Ave., and a stray bullet entered the home, striking her resident in the neck.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SVN helps clear remains of burned-out house

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — “I probably didn’t get 30 foot from it. I heard a boom, turned around and nothing but fire. If I would’ve stayed there, it would have killed me.”. That’s Bobby Laffitte recalling what happened when their home in Stonewall burned to the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Caddo school board increases the daily pay for substitutes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish School Board (CPSB) unanimously approved an increase in the daily pay rate for substitute teachers, substitute office clerks, and substitute secretaries. On Tuesday, August 2, The CPSB approved a significant increase in pay for all substitute teachers, substitute clerks, and substitute secretaries. According...
KTAL

Bishop Fred Caldwell funeral set for Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services for Shreveport pastor Bishop Fred A. Caldwell, Jr. will take place Friday morning. Bishop Caldwell died on July 22. He served as the pastor of Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church for nearly 40 years. Before that, he served as assistant pastor after an invitation to speak at the church wowed members. He was ordained in 1981 and became pastor in 1983.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Caddo Parish residents can now apply for wheelchair ramp

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission started accepting applications for the parish Wheelchair Ramp Assistance Program. The application window opened Friday for Caddo Parish residents who are 65 years or older, have a verifiable disability, and are at or below 80% of the average median income.
CADDO PARISH, LA
NewsBreak
Education
KSLA

Louisiana Boardwalk under new ownership

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City is now under new ownership. As of Monday, Aug. 8, the Boardwalk is owned by Boardwalk Routh, llc., which is part of the Routh Group out of Texas. Officials with the Boardwalk say they’ll collaborate with the new ownership group and community leaders to identify how the shopping center can best grow and thrive.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Tracking shower and storm chances this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We have good news in this forecast but you’ll have to wait until the extended section of this write-up. Lows tonight will drop to the same temperature range that they have the last several weeks, the mid-70s. Looking ahead to the beginning of the week...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport police: Argument between two women ends in stabbing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a late Sunday morning stabbing that injured a woman. Just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Shreveport police were dispatched on a welfare call in the 100 block of Market Street. When they arrived, officers found a woman suffering from a stab wound...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Two people want to be McNeil mayor

The mayor’s race in McNeil added a second candidate on Friday as the midway point passed in the filing period for municipal office in Columbia County. Filing of independent candidates for city offices continues through noon Wednesday, August 10 at the Columbia County Clerk’s Office in the Boundary Street Annex.
MCNEIL, AR
KSLA

7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services personnel conducted an underage alcohol sales operation on Thursday, Aug. 4. Out of the 32 businesses checked, seven arrests were made. Businesses & arrests. EZ Mart # 2 (201 S. Pine Street, Vivian) Adanious Jacson, 29, of Vivian was...
CADDO PARISH, LA
myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
ARKANSAS STATE

