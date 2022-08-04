ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

WATCH: Rams Allen Robinson Makes Incredible One-Handed Catch in Training Camp

By Geoff Magliochetti
RamDigest
RamDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Awo8m_0h58NlYx00

Robinson's kicking his birthday month off on the right note.

Working through his first training camp as a member of the Los Angeles Rams , Allen Robinson is living up to his jersey digit.

Robinson, who turns 29 this month, made his own brand of summer Hollywood action sequence during the Rams' activities in Irvine this week, making a show-stopping one-handed catch from the arm of quarterback John Wolford.

Sixth-round rookie Derion Kendrick is on the coverage and provides strong, legal coverage, but it's not enough to stifle the big-play target from making a highlight reel-worthy catch. The grab is appropriately heralded by the caption "Look ma, one hand."

Though Robinson, joining the Rams after four seasons with the Chicago Bears, appears to fall a yard short of the end zone pylon, it's enough to break the monotony of training camp and draw cheers from all sides.

Robinson has evenly split his eight-year NFL career between Chicago and Jacksonville and has set several franchise records in the process. Though he was limited to 410 yards on 38 receptions in a dozen games (both career-lows in a relatively full season), he's expected to take the Rams' already potent aerial attack to even greater levels.

Head coach Sean McVay is looking forward to seeing what Robinson can give the Rams in the red zone : despite their eventual Super Bowl triumph, the Rams ranked 16th in touchdown percentage once they made it to the opponent's 20-yard-line.

"He can really run a bunch of different types of routes down there," McVay said of Robinson's red zone prowess. "You talk about big catch radius where it doesn't even feel like he has to leave the ground to really be kind of right at that goal post. The aggressive hands, all the things that you really want to be able to see from a receiver."

"Good body control, being able to create separation and aggressively attack the football. That's what Allen shows at this point.”

Robinson likely won't be partaking, but the Rams open their preseason slate with a SoFi Stadium civil war with the Los Angeles Chargers on Aug. 13 (7 p.m. PT, KABC).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap

The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Hosting Former First-Round Pick For Tryout

The Chicago Bears are continuing to hold tryouts for roster spots as they approach the start of their preseason slate. And one former first-round draft pick is getting a look. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, one of several players the Bears are trying out this week is cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III. The former No. 11 overall pick has been a free agent since his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals expired.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma tells Warriors star Draymond Green to his face that Showtime Lakers would ‘dominate this era’

Washington Wizards stud Kyle Kuzma recently made a guest appearance on The Draymond Green Show, and there were more than a few interesting tidbits in his conversation with the Golden State Warriors star. One in particular that caught a lot of people’s attention pertains to Kuzma talking up the Showtime Lakers from the 1980s. Kuzma agreed […] The post Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma tells Warriors star Draymond Green to his face that Showtime Lakers would ‘dominate this era’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about

The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Chicago Bears
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Bears Sign Former Jets LB Javin White

White only has two NFL seasons under his belt. In 2020, he appeared in four games for the Raiders and recorded four tackles. He split time with the Raiders and the Jets last season but didn’t record any stats as he only appeared in two games. Javin White was...
CHICAGO, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Nathan Gerry, former Nebraska LB, signs with new NFL team

Nathan Gerry has a new NFL home after 5 seasons in the league. The former 5th-round pick out of Nebraska saw his NFL career begin in 2017 with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl ring as a rookie. He recorded a career-best 74 tackles in 2019 before an ankle injury saw him miss the last 9 games of the 2020 season. Ahead of the 2021 campaign, with his rookie contract with the Eagles having expired, he inked a 1-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers and eventually landed on their practice squad before his release in November.
LINCOLN, NE
RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

 https://www.si.com/nfl/rams

Comments / 0

Community Policy