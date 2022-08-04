WATCH: Rams Allen Robinson Makes Incredible One-Handed Catch in Training Camp

Robinson's kicking his birthday month off on the right note.

Working through his first training camp as a member of the Los Angeles Rams , Allen Robinson is living up to his jersey digit.

Robinson, who turns 29 this month, made his own brand of summer Hollywood action sequence during the Rams' activities in Irvine this week, making a show-stopping one-handed catch from the arm of quarterback John Wolford.

Sixth-round rookie Derion Kendrick is on the coverage and provides strong, legal coverage, but it's not enough to stifle the big-play target from making a highlight reel-worthy catch. The grab is appropriately heralded by the caption "Look ma, one hand."

Though Robinson, joining the Rams after four seasons with the Chicago Bears, appears to fall a yard short of the end zone pylon, it's enough to break the monotony of training camp and draw cheers from all sides.

Robinson has evenly split his eight-year NFL career between Chicago and Jacksonville and has set several franchise records in the process. Though he was limited to 410 yards on 38 receptions in a dozen games (both career-lows in a relatively full season), he's expected to take the Rams' already potent aerial attack to even greater levels.

Head coach Sean McVay is looking forward to seeing what Robinson can give the Rams in the red zone : despite their eventual Super Bowl triumph, the Rams ranked 16th in touchdown percentage once they made it to the opponent's 20-yard-line.

"He can really run a bunch of different types of routes down there," McVay said of Robinson's red zone prowess. "You talk about big catch radius where it doesn't even feel like he has to leave the ground to really be kind of right at that goal post. The aggressive hands, all the things that you really want to be able to see from a receiver."

"Good body control, being able to create separation and aggressively attack the football. That's what Allen shows at this point.”

Robinson likely won't be partaking, but the Rams open their preseason slate with a SoFi Stadium civil war with the Los Angeles Chargers on Aug. 13 (7 p.m. PT, KABC).