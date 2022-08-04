BELMONT, N.C. — The Cramerton Police Department said they've arrested the man they said hit a woman as she walked in her neighborhood, but did not stop to help. According to police, the passenger's side mirror hit 34-year-old Courtney Potter who was reportedly walking on Eagle Road near Lakewood Road in Belmont just before 9 p.m. on August 2. On Friday, police said Adam Zachary Bass of Belmont was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run.

BELMONT, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO