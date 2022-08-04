Read on www.fox46.com
Uptown shooting puts one victim in hospital: Medic
One person suffered life-threatening injuries Monday morning following a shooting in Uptown, Charlotte Medic confirmed. Uptown shooting puts one victim in hospital: Medic. ‘We were traumatized’: Viral TikTok shows Myrtle …. Greensboro officer shot, homicide suspect killed …. Magnum P.I. star Roger Mosley dies at 83, family …. Life...
CMPD search for suspect in reported assault at Harris Teeter parking lot
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an assault that they said left the victim with serious injuries. The assault happened on July 24 just before 9 a.m. in the rear parking lot of...
CMPD: Nanny Candidate Faces Charges After Stealing From Home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD officers have arrested a suspect who stole items from a victim’s home after interviewing for a nanny position. Police say Sarah Seltzer, 33, faces several charges including two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, uttering forged instrument, obtaining property by false pretense, felony larceny, and misdemeanor larceny for her alleged involvement.
Deputies: South Carolina man shot brother in throat with shotgun, now faces murder charge
Deputies said a man shot and killed his brother Friday morning in Spartanburg County.
Troopers: Motorcyclist dies after trying to pass truck in no-passing zone in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist died after crashing into a pickup truck in York County Sunday afternoon, troopers said. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Lesslie Highway near Sandra Lane, about half a mile east of Rock Hill. Investigators said a motorcycle was trying to pass a...
Man Arrested After Shooting Into Occupied Vehicle
LINCOLN COUNTY – A man is arrested after firing a shotgun into an occupied vehicle during a domestic dispute on Thursday. August 4th. Officers responded to a call on Reeps Grove Church Road in Vale NC. Calls reported multiple shots being fired. Upon arrival, witnesses told deputies the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Joshua Hull discharged a shotgun into a vehicle occupied by Elizabeth Bailey.
Deputies searching for woman for questioning in Rutherford Co.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in regards to an incident at a Dollar General. Deputies say the woman and man in the photo visited the Dollar General located at 4457 Bostic Sunshine Hwy. on Saturday, August 6 at around 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte woman stole U-Haul truck, caught in Edgecombe County: deputies
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies has arrested a woman who stole a U-Haul truck. Deputies say 31-year-old Heather D. Wright, of Charlotte, was found driving a stolen U-Haul through Edgecombe County. After receiving a notification from one of...
Arson of Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream caught on surveillance camera
Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide. It’s not just Mecklenburg County; the state also fined stores in other parts of the WBTV viewing area. Lightning strike believed to have sparked Concord house fire, displacing 3 people. Updated: 7 hours ago. Photos show the home...
Fire at Tony’s Ice Cream in Gastonia set deliberately, officials say
Investigators have released new surveillance video from the business and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.
Police: Person hit, killed while walking in Belmont
BELMONT, N.C. — The Belmont Police Department said it is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a person who was walking in the road. The person later died due to their injuries at the hospital. Authorities said the vehicle was traveling south on Park Street in Belmont when it...
Gaston County Car Wreck Ends In Deadly Shooting
Police say a gunshot victim involved in a multi-car wreck in Lowell, N.C. Thursday night has been pronounced dead. Gastonia Police officers located the suspect, who is a juvenile, and arrested and charged them with 2nd Degree Murder. Police say the suspect is currently in custody of the Department of...
Woman accused of stealing from family’s home after interviewing for nanny job, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A woman is facing charges after allegedly stealing from a family’s home after she interviewed for a nanny position, officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. Sarah Catherine Seltzer, 33, interviewed for a nanny position at a home on Aug. 2. She later returned and used...
Police investigating after pedestrian fatally hit by car in Belmont
BELMONT, N.C. — One person is dead after being hit by a car while walking on a road in Belmont Saturday night, the Belmont Police Department said. The incident happened around 8:55 p.m. along Park Street near Hawley Avenue when a vehicle traveling south of Park Street collided with a person walking on the road, according to police.
Wanted: Police searching for suspect in Belmont hit-and-run
The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. on Eagle Road near Lakewood Road.
Juvenile named suspect in fatal shooting at Gaston County intersection, police say
LOWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lowell Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place at an intersection Thursday evening. The shooting took place around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Redbud Drive and Wilkinson Boulevard. According to the Gaston County Police Department, multiple law enforcement agencies were called...
Victim’s name released after deadly shooting at busy intersection in Lowell, police say
LOWELL, N.C. — Police released the identity of a victim who died in a shooting at a busy intersection in Lowell Thursday night. Officers swarmed the area of Wilkinson Boulevard and Redbud Drive after police said there was a multi-vehicle crash and shooting. Police were called for a crash...
Police make arrest after reported hit-and-run in Belmont neighborhood
BELMONT, N.C. — The Cramerton Police Department said they've arrested the man they said hit a woman as she walked in her neighborhood, but did not stop to help. According to police, the passenger's side mirror hit 34-year-old Courtney Potter who was reportedly walking on Eagle Road near Lakewood Road in Belmont just before 9 p.m. on August 2. On Friday, police said Adam Zachary Bass of Belmont was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run.
Cold case no more: Grand jury indicts pair of men suspected in 1992 double murder
It will be 30 years this September when a pair of men killed two people and robbed others on Washington Street in Statesville. Since then, there had been no charges or hope for justice for the families of the victims. Until now. Statesville Police Chief David Onley announced on Thursday...
Deputies warn about juror duty scam in Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Catawba County sheriff’s deputies are warning people of a jury scam going around the county where callers ask for money on Green Dot cards,. The sheriff’s office said that the scammers are even giving out names of deputies, saying they will come and arrest you if you don’t pay.
