Gastonia, NC

fox46.com

Uptown shooting puts one victim in hospital: Medic

One person suffered life-threatening injuries Monday morning following a shooting in Uptown, Charlotte Medic confirmed. Uptown shooting puts one victim in hospital: Medic. ‘We were traumatized’: Viral TikTok shows Myrtle …. Greensboro officer shot, homicide suspect killed …. Magnum P.I. star Roger Mosley dies at 83, family …. Life...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Nanny Candidate Faces Charges After Stealing From Home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD officers have arrested a suspect who stole items from a victim’s home after interviewing for a nanny position. Police say Sarah Seltzer, 33, faces several charges including two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, uttering forged instrument, obtaining property by false pretense, felony larceny, and misdemeanor larceny for her alleged involvement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Gastonia, NC
Gastonia, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Man Arrested After Shooting Into Occupied Vehicle

LINCOLN COUNTY – A man is arrested after firing a shotgun into an occupied vehicle during a domestic dispute on Thursday. August 4th. Officers responded to a call on Reeps Grove Church Road in Vale NC. Calls reported multiple shots being fired. Upon arrival, witnesses told deputies the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Joshua Hull discharged a shotgun into a vehicle occupied by Elizabeth Bailey.
VALE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for woman for questioning in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in regards to an incident at a Dollar General. Deputies say the woman and man in the photo visited the Dollar General located at 4457 Bostic Sunshine Hwy. on Saturday, August 6 at around 7:30 p.m.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Person hit, killed while walking in Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. — The Belmont Police Department said it is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a person who was walking in the road. The person later died due to their injuries at the hospital. Authorities said the vehicle was traveling south on Park Street in Belmont when it...
BELMONT, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Car Wreck Ends In Deadly Shooting

Police say a gunshot victim involved in a multi-car wreck in Lowell, N.C. Thursday night has been pronounced dead. Gastonia Police officers located the suspect, who is a juvenile, and arrested and charged them with 2nd Degree Murder. Police say the suspect is currently in custody of the Department of...
LOWELL, NC
WCNC

Police investigating after pedestrian fatally hit by car in Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. — One person is dead after being hit by a car while walking on a road in Belmont Saturday night, the Belmont Police Department said. The incident happened around 8:55 p.m. along Park Street near Hawley Avenue when a vehicle traveling south of Park Street collided with a person walking on the road, according to police.
BELMONT, NC
WCNC

Police make arrest after reported hit-and-run in Belmont neighborhood

BELMONT, N.C. — The Cramerton Police Department said they've arrested the man they said hit a woman as she walked in her neighborhood, but did not stop to help. According to police, the passenger's side mirror hit 34-year-old Courtney Potter who was reportedly walking on Eagle Road near Lakewood Road in Belmont just before 9 p.m. on August 2. On Friday, police said Adam Zachary Bass of Belmont was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run.
BELMONT, NC

