Chula Vista, CA

Sura Korean BBQ to Join The Mix at Millenia

By Jeannine Boisse
What Now San Diego
What Now San Diego
 3 days ago

The Mix at Millenia development is growing their community in Chula Vista . Commercial real estate company Spire shared via Facebook that the team from Common Theory have leased the two available 4,500 square foot restaurant spaces at the site.

Common Theory will open the second outpost of their original Kearny Mesa gastropub along with a new concept named Sura Korean BBQ . Both businesses will open in brand new construction just steps from the new Otay Ranch residential community complete with an outdoor concert pavilion, parks, and walking trails.

The location is not to be confused with the business Sura Korean BBQ & Tofu House in Long Beach, which has no affiliation with the new Chula Vista restaurant.

Sura Korean BBQ shouldn’t be much of a stretch for the Common Theory team who are known for blending Korean flavors into their pub offerings, along with Mexican and Chinese inspired flavors. Common Theory serves up gourmet menu items like Bulgogi Bowls and Kimchi Fried Rice, along with elevated bar foods like wings, burgers, and flatbreads.

According to Spire, the buildings which house both restaurants are getting final design touches and are nearing completion. No word yet on when Common Theory and Sura Korean BBQ will open doors. Follow Common Theory on Instagram to stay updated on their latest projects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29O3bF_0h58NfGb00
Photo: Official Spire_ SD Facebook


