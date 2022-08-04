ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona politicians react to Brittney Griner's nine-year sentencing

By Jeremy Duda
Axios Phoenix
Axios Phoenix
 3 days ago

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner was found guilty on drug charges by a Russian court Thursday and sentenced to nine years in prison.

  • Her sentencing concluded a trial that has captured national attention and reached the highest levels of U.S. diplomacy, Axios' Ivana Saric reported .

What's next: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday that Moscow is " ready to discuss " a prisoner swap for Griner and Marine Corps veteran Paul Whelan .

Driving the news: Griner's conviction comes nearly six months after she was arrested at a Moscow airport when Russian authorities said they found a vape cartridge with hashish oil in her luggage.

What they're saying: The conviction was met with swift condemnation from the Mercury.

  • "While we knew it was never the legal process that was going to bring our friend home, today's verdict is a sobering milestone in the 168-day nightmare being endured by our sister, BG," the Mercury said in a press statement . "We remain heartbroken for her, as we have every day for nearly six months."
  • The team said it has faith that the Biden administration will do whatever it takes to end Griner's imprisonment.

Several elected officials from Arizona expressed similar sentiments, with Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly saying in a statement to Axios Phoenix, "This sentence is completely unjust and again demonstrates how Russia has wrongfully detained Brittney Griner. I've worked with my colleagues to build support for her release, and am going to ensure that her safe return remains a top priority for the administration."

  • Kelly and Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's offices both emphasized that they've been in regular contact with the State Department throughout Griner's ordeal.

What else they're saying: Rep. Ruben Gallego (D) tweeted that Griner's conviction was "as unsurprising as it was unjust," and said, "It's clear that Russia sees Ms. Griner as a political pawn in their war in Ukraine."

  • Rep. Greg Stanton (D) wrote on Twitter , "This trial was a sham from the very beginning—and today's excessive, unjust sentence makes it clearer than ever that Brittney Griner is being held by Russia for purely political purposes."
  • In a press statement , President Biden called for Griner's immediate release and said, "Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney."

U.S. officials have maintained that Griner was " wrongfully detained " by Russia.

Before Thursday night's game between the Mercury and the Connecticut Sun, players met at mid-court and silently bowed their heads for 42 seconds — a nod to Griner's jersey number.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'This hurts': Justin Bieber and Mia Farrow lead Hollywood stars reacting in outrage to Brittney Griner's 9-year prison sentence for bringing cannabis vape pen through airport

Hollywood stars reacted with outrage on Thursday as it was revealed Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in Russian prison for bringing a marijuana pen into the country in February. Justin Bieber, Mia Farrow, and Andy Cohen were among the celebrities expressing their displeasure in various social media...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Ruben Gallego
Person
Greg Stanton
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Brittney Griner
The Independent

China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation

A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
CHINA
Axios Phoenix

Arizona PAC with allegedly fake donor listed false address

A super PAC that's spent more than $2.1 million boosting Kari Lake in the governor's race used a false address for its contact information on its website, according to the person who lives at the home.Driving the news: Put Arizona First listed a home in Rainsville, Alabama, as the address where people should direct questions about the organization's privacy policy. The home belongs to Nick Jones, an attorney and businessman who previously served as the city's mayor. Yes, but: Jones tells Axios Phoenix that he has no connection to Put Arizona First, has no family or friends in Arizona and...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios Phoenix

Republican gubernatorial candidate Robson goes big on self-funding

Campaign finance reports for state-level and federal races were due Friday afternoon. Why it matters: They show who's raking in the big bucks and who's struggling as candidates head into the home stretch before the Aug. 2 primary.The reports cover the second quarter of the year, so they won't reflect the substantial amount of money that some campaigns have spent since early voting began on July 6.Governor: Republican Karrin Taylor Robson continued to dominate the money race due to a level of self-funding that's unprecedented in a state-level race in Arizona.By the numbers: Robson gave her campaign another $9.4 million,...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Phoenix Mercury#Russian#Griner And#Marine Corps#Democratic
Axios Phoenix

Pence endorses Robson, pitting himself against Trump in Arizona's governor's race

Former Vice President Mike Pence endorsed Karrin Taylor Robson in the GOP primary for governor, aligning himself with Gov. Doug Ducey and against former President Trump. Trump has endorsed Kari Lake.Driving the news: Pence and Trump will both be in Arizona on Friday to promote their candidates in the governor's race, which has increasingly become a proxy war between the former president and his rivals within the Republican Party. Pence will appear with Robson at campaign events in Phoenix and southern Arizona. Trump will hold a rally in Prescott Valley, where he'll be joined by Lake and other candidates he's...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

US pledges $1 billion more rockets, other arms for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration announced another $1 billion in new military aid for Ukraine on Monday, pledging what will be the biggest yet delivery of rockets, ammunition and other arms straight from Department of Defense stocks for Ukrainian forces. The U.S. pledge of a massive new shipment of arms comes as analysts warned that Russia was moving troops and equipment in the direction of the southern port cities to stave off a Ukrainian counteroffensive. The aid includes additional rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, as well as thousands of artillery rounds, mortar systems, Javelins and other ammunition and equipment. Military commanders and other U.S. officials say the HIMARS and artillery systems have been crucial in Ukraine’s ongoing fight to try to prevent Russia from taking more ground. The latest announcement brings the total U.S. security assistance committed to Ukraine by the Biden administration to roughly $9 billion since Russian troops invaded in late February.
MILITARY
The Spun

Report: U.S. Considering Another Move With Brittney Griner

The United States is reportedly considering another move with Brittney Griner. Griner, the WNBA star, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug smuggling. The former Baylor Bears star was caught with hash oil in a vape pen at the airport in Russia. She's been in custody for several months overseas.
U.S. POLITICS
Axios Phoenix

Trump, Pence stump in Arizona for rival gubernatorial candidates

Former President Trump and former VP Mike Pence visited Arizona on Friday for dueling events in support of the rival gubernatorial candidates. What happened: Trump held a rally in Prescott Valley on Friday night with Republican frontrunner Kari Lake and several other GOP candidates he's backing in the Aug. 2 primary. Earlier in the day, Pence and Gov. Doug Ducey joined Karrin Taylor Robson at a campaign event at a tactical equipment business in Peoria. Then the trio traveled to Tucson for a border security briefing at the National Border Patrol Council.What they said: "You have an opportunity to vote...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Axios Phoenix

Who saved GOP senators' districts? Arizona redistricting records are silent.

Last December, the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission (AIRC) made changes to the legislative map that saved two Republican senators from being drawn into heavily Democratic districts.Republican commissioner David Mehl said in an open meeting then that he and fellow commissioner Doug York had been "inundated" with messages requesting that the unincorporated community of Liberty be moved into a neighboring district with Buckeye.Liberty is home to Republican Sen. Sine Kerr, and the change moved her from a heavily Democratic district to a Republican one.Driving the news: There are no records of any communications to or from the two commissioners regarding those...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios Phoenix

Arizona Freedom Caucus hopes to be a force at the Capitol

Conservative lawmakers at the state Capitol are looking to assert themselves in future legislative sessions with the creation of the Arizona Freedom Caucus, modeled on its federal counterpart in the U.S. House.Driving the news: A group of GOP lawmakers announced on Friday that "nearly a third" of the 31 Republicans in the state House had founded the Arizona Freedom Caucus. Rep. Jake Hoffman, the caucus' chairman, said their goal is to combat both the left and "establishment GOP that refuses to answer to the will of the people."Why it's important: Republicans have one-vote majorities in both legislative chambers, and...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios Phoenix

Candidates endorsed by AZ Planned Parenthood face police pushback

Politicians endorsed by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona have a police/political problem. What's happening: The advocacy group required candidates seeking its endorsement to reject financial support from police unions and law enforcement agencies. PPAA board members have said on social media that police will enforce abortion bans and, "Cops are...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios Phoenix

Axios Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ
191
Followers
128
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Phoenix is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/phoenix

Comments / 0

Community Policy