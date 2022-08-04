ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases climb after 4 days of decline

By Chris Counts
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Thursday by the Arkansas Department of Health shows that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas is once again going up after a 4-day decline

The ADH Health data showed 13,923 active cases of the virus Thursday, which is up by 30 from the previous day. There were 1,438 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 908,390 since the pandemic began.

The latest figures also showed a decrease of four hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, lowering that number to 408. The number of patients on ventilators increased by two to 17, while the number of patients in ICU care due to the virus increased by two to 62.

Health officials reported nine additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Thursday, pushing the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,745.

The latest figures also showed that as of Thursday the number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,652,249, with another 287,907 being partially immunized.

