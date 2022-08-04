Aurora drug trafficker sentenced to 15 years in fed court in EC

An Aurora man who pleaded guilty to having a gun while engaged in a drug-trafficking crime was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison Thursday at the U.S. Courthouse in Elizabeth City.

U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle handed down the active sentence to Adrian Lamont Dixon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office press release.

On Oct. 22, 2020, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office saw Dixon and a female arrive at a residence in Aurora they had been surveilling for suspected illegal drug activity.

After investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence, Dixon told them they would find heroin in the home. When investigators searched, they found a stolen firearm, approximately 20 grams of cocaine and 28 grams of heroin.

Dixon had a previous conviction for possessing and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. He was released from federal prison in November 2019.