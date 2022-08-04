Read on westchicago.org
Illinois Back-to-School Tax Holiday Runs through August 14
Beginning Friday, August 5 through Monday, August 14, Illinois families and teachers are encouraged to take advantage of the state's back-to-school state sales tax holiday. During the holiday, the state sales tax on school-related clothing and supplies will drop from 6.25% to 1.25%. Eligible items include qualifying clothing and footwear...
‘Furry Babies’ charged with operating without a license
After a routine investigation, The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is revoking the licenses of three businesses with petitions alleging they were operating as a pet shop in Illinois without having the proper license.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois using data from Zillow.
Metra train strikes pedestrian near Fairview station in Downers Grove
Service on Metra's BNSF line has been suspended after an outbound train struck a pedestrian near Fairview Avenue in Downers Grove.
Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Kendall, Kane, Du Page, Will counties.
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 131 PM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois... Southwestern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 131 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Yorkville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Aurora, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Wheaton, Romeoville, Plainfield, Woodridge, Oswego, Homer Glen, Yorkville, Plano, Lisle, Darien, Montgomery, Warrenville, Boulder Hill and Bristol. This includes... Aurora University, Benedictine University, and North Central College. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 4184 8810 4169 8799 4169 8803 4164 8803 4164 8796 4154 8850 4169 8857 TIME...MOT...LOC 1831Z 251DEG 30KT 4164 8846 HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
Why motorists keep crashing into Illinois couple’s home: ‘There were two already this week’
Cars or SUVs on several terrifying occasions have crashed into the home and garage, which sits near a state road about 30 miles south of Chicago.
Family-owned Island Lake grocery store to remain open through 2022
A grocery store that has served Island Lake for 50 years is NOT closing this month as announced two weeks ago. The owners of Island Foods said they’ll stay open through the end of the year.
Mega Millions Jackpot: Illinois winner's identity still a mystery
CHICAGO - A ticketholder in Illinois won the $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot almost one week ago, but has so far remained anonymous. The winning ticket was sold at the Speedy Café Speedway gas station on East Touhy Avenue in Des Plaines, Illinois. The winning numbers were listed as 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and the gold Mega ball was 14. The Megaplier was 2X.
Metra train hits semi-trailer truck in Lemont
LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) -- A Metra train hit a semi-trailer truck in Lemont during the afternoon rush Friday. Metra Heritage Corridor line train No. 915 had been set to arrive in Joliet at 4:31 p.m. The train hit the truck in Lemont near Boyer Street. The XPOLogistics truck was seen jackknifed on a narrow road that crosses the track. It had been headed south out of a business at Main and Boyer streets – almost two miles to the east of downtown Lemont and not far from Archer Avenue.The crossing where the accident happened is a private crossing without any gates or warning lights.The train had about 70 passengers on board. No injuries have been reported on the train. Information on the condition of the truck driver was not immediately available, but the driver appeared to be out of the truck.The train that hit the truck was halted at 5 p.m. Extensive delays are expected on the line. CHECK: Metra updates
Heat advisory for some Saturday
There are areas of patchy dense fog out there early Saturday morning so drive with caution. Some areas are under a mile of visibility including the Monroe area in Southern Wisconsin. Other areas that are down to 2.5 miles of visibility include Galena, Freeport, Rochelle, and DeKalb. We had somewhat...
Illinois Health Department Warns: Never Touch Bats
A recent report from the DuPage County Health Department in Illinois, warns about the severity of rabies and it's carrier. This is the time of year when bats are most active. Bats are small, flying mammals, with most weighing less than an ounce. All Illinois bats eat insects and are active in the warmer months and roost to rest in trees, caves, under bridges, and in attics while raising their pups. As cool weather sets in, Illinois bats must either migrate to warmer areas or hibernate.
Plainfield man killed after vehicle strikes tree in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — A man is dead after crashing into a tree in Joliet Friday evening. Joliet Police said around 8:16 p.m., officers responded to the area of Caton Farm Road and River Bend Lane for a report of A traffic crash with injuries. Preliminary reports say a...
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois
CHICAGO - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act plans to expand its offerings. Here’s what’s in the works
ROCKFORD — The Rockford Casino is developing plans to add new ways for you to test your luck, including the ability to bet on sports events. Hard Rock is working with state regulators to get licensing and approval to operate a sports betting book at its interim casino at 610 N. Bell School Road. It also hopes to add a few live table games such as blackjack to the site.
Name released in Rock River kayaker death
DIXON, Ill. (WHBF) — The person recovered from the Rock River on August 3 has been identified as 40-year-old James Shirk of Dixon. Shirk was reported missing by family members on the evening of August 2. He was last seen on August 2 at approximately 2:00 p.m. on the Rock River in an orange kayak […]
1 killed in I-294 crash near Willow Springs
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 294 near Willow Springs early Friday. According to preliminary information from Illinois State Police, a gray 2014 Lexus and white 2017 International Truck Tractor were traveling southbound near milepost 22 on I-294 at about 12:33 a.m. The...
COVID ‘Surging' in Parts of Illinois, Chicago's Top Doc Says. Here's a Look at Where
While several Illinois counties remain under a high community level for COVID, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which locations are seeing the highest rates?. According to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, southern Illinois "is surging" currently. "Chicago continues to have rates...
Please Share, And Lets Help Find Eric Jorgenson
The DeKalb Police Department is requesting assistance locating missing adult Eric Jorgenson. Mr. Jorgenson is a 33-year-old male with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing and a baseball cap. If you see him or know of his whereabouts, please contact the DeKalb Police Department dispatch at (815) 748-8400.
Rockford Scanner™: Several Military Aircraft Over The Skies Of Winnebago County, Several Neat Aircraft At the Rockford Airport, Fly-In Event Today!
Several Military Aircraft Over The Skies Of Winnebago County. Multiple sources are reporting they saw a C-130 Hercules and reports of 2 different Blackhawk helicopters over the skies of Winnebago County yesterday. Sources told us the Blackhawks were just flying over, and did not land here locally. However, at times...
Two story home in Rockford heavily damaged by smoke, fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Teams of first responders took on a working structure fire Friday afternoon. Responding units arrived in the 1000 block of 6th Street to put out the blaze. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but heavy smoke and water damage has displaced residents. Paramedics handed...
