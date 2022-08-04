ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chicago, IL

westchicago.org

Illinois Back-to-School Tax Holiday Runs through August 14

Beginning Friday, August 5 through Monday, August 14, Illinois families and teachers are encouraged to take advantage of the state's back-to-school state sales tax holiday. During the holiday, the state sales tax on school-related clothing and supplies will drop from 6.25% to 1.25%. Eligible items include qualifying clothing and footwear...
WEST CHICAGO, IL
City
West Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Government
West Chicago, IL
Government
WGN TV

Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Kendall, Kane, Du Page, Will counties.

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 131 PM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois... Southwestern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 131 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Yorkville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Aurora, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Wheaton, Romeoville, Plainfield, Woodridge, Oswego, Homer Glen, Yorkville, Plano, Lisle, Darien, Montgomery, Warrenville, Boulder Hill and Bristol. This includes... Aurora University, Benedictine University, and North Central College. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 4184 8810 4169 8799 4169 8803 4164 8803 4164 8796 4154 8850 4169 8857 TIME...MOT...LOC 1831Z 251DEG 30KT 4164 8846 HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
KANE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Mega Millions Jackpot: Illinois winner's identity still a mystery

CHICAGO - A ticketholder in Illinois won the $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot almost one week ago, but has so far remained anonymous. The winning ticket was sold at the Speedy Café Speedway gas station on East Touhy Avenue in Des Plaines, Illinois. The winning numbers were listed as 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and the gold Mega ball was 14. The Megaplier was 2X.
DES PLAINES, IL
CBS Chicago

Metra train hits semi-trailer truck in Lemont

LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) -- A Metra train hit a semi-trailer truck in Lemont during the afternoon rush Friday. Metra Heritage Corridor line train No. 915 had been set to arrive in Joliet at 4:31 p.m. The train hit the truck in Lemont near Boyer Street. The XPOLogistics truck was seen jackknifed on a narrow road that crosses the track. It had been headed south out of a business at Main and Boyer streets – almost two miles to the east of downtown Lemont and not far from Archer Avenue.The crossing where the accident happened is a private crossing without any gates or warning lights.The train had about 70 passengers on board. No injuries have been reported on the train. Information on the condition of the truck driver was not immediately available, but the driver appeared to be out of the truck.The train that hit the truck was halted at 5 p.m. Extensive delays are expected on the line. CHECK: Metra updates
LEMONT, IL
MyStateline.com

Heat advisory for some Saturday

There are areas of patchy dense fog out there early Saturday morning so drive with caution. Some areas are under a mile of visibility including the Monroe area in Southern Wisconsin. Other areas that are down to 2.5 miles of visibility include Galena, Freeport, Rochelle, and DeKalb. We had somewhat...
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
Eagle 102.3

Illinois Health Department Warns: Never Touch Bats

A recent report from the DuPage County Health Department in Illinois, warns about the severity of rabies and it's carrier. This is the time of year when bats are most active. Bats are small, flying mammals, with most weighing less than an ounce. All Illinois bats eat insects and are active in the warmer months and roost to rest in trees, caves, under bridges, and in attics while raising their pups. As cool weather sets in, Illinois bats must either migrate to warmer areas or hibernate.
ILLINOIS STATE
nypressnews.com

Plainfield man killed after vehicle strikes tree in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — A man is dead after crashing into a tree in Joliet Friday evening. Joliet Police said around 8:16 p.m., officers responded to the area of Caton Farm Road and River Bend Lane for a report of A traffic crash with injuries. Preliminary reports say a...
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois

CHICAGO - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
ILLINOIS STATE
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act plans to expand its offerings. Here’s what’s in the works

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Casino is developing plans to add new ways for you to test your luck, including the ability to bet on sports events. Hard Rock is working with state regulators to get licensing and approval to operate a sports betting book at its interim casino at 610 N. Bell School Road. It also hopes to add a few live table games such as blackjack to the site.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Name released in Rock River kayaker death

DIXON, Ill. (WHBF) — The person recovered from the Rock River on August 3 has been identified as 40-year-old James Shirk of Dixon. Shirk was reported missing by family members on the evening of August 2. He was last seen on August 2 at approximately 2:00 p.m. on the Rock River in an orange kayak […]
DIXON, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 killed in I-294 crash near Willow Springs

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 294 near Willow Springs early Friday. According to preliminary information from Illinois State Police, a gray 2014 Lexus and white 2017 International Truck Tractor were traveling southbound near milepost 22 on I-294 at about 12:33 a.m. The...
WILLOW SPRINGS, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Please Share, And Lets Help Find Eric Jorgenson

The DeKalb Police Department is requesting assistance locating missing adult Eric Jorgenson. Mr. Jorgenson is a 33-year-old male with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing and a baseball cap. If you see him or know of his whereabouts, please contact the DeKalb Police Department dispatch at (815) 748-8400.
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Several Military Aircraft Over The Skies Of Winnebago County, Several Neat Aircraft At the Rockford Airport, Fly-In Event Today!

Several Military Aircraft Over The Skies Of Winnebago County. Multiple sources are reporting they saw a C-130 Hercules and reports of 2 different Blackhawk helicopters over the skies of Winnebago County yesterday. Sources told us the Blackhawks were just flying over, and did not land here locally. However, at times...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Two story home in Rockford heavily damaged by smoke, fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Teams of first responders took on a working structure fire Friday afternoon. Responding units arrived in the 1000 block of 6th Street to put out the blaze. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but heavy smoke and water damage has displaced residents. Paramedics handed...
ROCKFORD, IL

