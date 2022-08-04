This is how much you need to make per hour to afford rent in Austin

Read on www.fox7austin.com
sharon
3d ago
1400 for a two bedroom, try that price for a one bedroom!
I mean this in the nicest possible way, but whoever is renting out a home in Austin, Texas for $23,000 per night has lost their mind. For most Texans that would pay a mortgage or rent payment for an entire year and the thought of using that for one night stay is mindboggling. As you scroll through the photos below you will see that this property that you would be renting for that amount is very nice but c’mon that price tag seems way too high. I’ll tell you all about this gorgeous property and I want to know if you would ever be willing to pay $23,000 for just one night to stay there with your friends and family?
Worsening Texas drought taking a toll on wineries
AUSTIN, Texas — The hot and dry days continue in Central Texas. Many industries have felt the impact. Central Texas wineries have lost crops, but some, like Solaro Estate Vineyard and Wineries, are finding ways to adapt to the hot and dry conditions. Viticulturist at Solaro, Erica Fritz, said...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Austin Company EnergyX leading lithium extraction for batteries in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Currently, companies like Tesla are pushing for solar power and batteries to help the electric grid in Texas at times of peak demand. The bulk of the lithium produced for those batteries comes from overseas, but Austin-based company EnergyX is changing that and wants to make sure it’s clean enough for the environment.
fox7austin.com
Texas has lowest gas price average of any US state: AAA
AUSTIN, Texas - Gas prices in Texas are continuing to trend downward. As of Sunday, Aug. 7, the national average was $4.07, and the statewide average was $3.57, according to AAA. In Travis County, the average was slightly higher at $3.64. But in Austin, some gas stations were selling regular...
Haircut prices are going up in Central Texas
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re thinking of getting those back to school haircuts, like most things, get ready to pay up. KWTX News 10 called over 20 Central Texas salons and barber shops and more than 75% of them said they have raised prices over the last few weeks.
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in Texas
After COVID-19, you would think there wouldn’t be another infectious disease for years. Well, just as we even reached two years of managing COVID, now there is another infectious disease you need to pay attention to.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Texas tax-free weekend 2022: What qualifies and what doesn’t for back-to-school purchases
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Families can save more on back-to-school shopping during Texas’ annual tax-free weekend now through Sunday, Aug. 7. Shoppers can save $8 on every $100 they spend because sales tax will be waived on many school-related items. Qualifying purchases include clothing, shoes, school supplies, face...
Austin oncologist shares melanoma prevention tips and treatment options
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the sunshine we have been seeing this summer in Central Texas, oncologist Dr. Jeff Yorio, with Texas Oncology, said you need to be protecting your skin. He said that Texas is ranked third in the nation for the incidence of melanoma. Dr. Yorio treats patients with advanced melanoma and helps run Texas Oncology’s advanced melanoma research program.
Austin, other Texas cities file suit against Disney, Netflix over video franchise fees
Austin and 24 other Texas cities have filed a lawsuit against three of the largest streaming companies in the nation, seeking years of unpaid video franchise fees the cities say they’re owed.
fox7austin.com
Texas ranked among nation's healthiest sleepers, according to study
HOUSTON - If you're reading this article, then take it as a sign to make time for a nap. SLEEP MAGIC: How a good night's rest relates to your immune system. A recent study by Countingsheep.net ranked Texas among the top 10 states in the U.S. with the healthiest sleepers. The survey looked at a number of people who treat their insomnia with medication instead of holistic methods.
State of Texas: ‘Taking that bullhorn away’ — Alex Jones verdict has larger implications
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — An Austin jury ruled that InfoWars host Alex Jones must pay for falsely saying the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. Jones was ordered to pay millions in damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the mass shooting. The ruling came just days after Jones admitted on […]
Austin Energy works to keep Earth’s last Moontowers on forever
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s moonlight towers (aka moontowers) are a unique piece of the city’s history, and recent sightings of one being dismantled can be a shock for some. But Austin Energy said not to worry, as the utility plans to keep them in Austin (and on this planet) forever.
15 Texas Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
From 2010 to 2020, Texas' population grew by 4 million -- more than any other state, according to moveBuddha. As population booms, typically, so do home prices, and that's definitely been the case for...
fox7austin.com
Police looking for driver who hit two people in downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department needs the public’s help finding a driver who hit and seriously injured two people in downtown Austin and drove off. On Saturday, July 16 around midnight, two people with the right-of-way entered the crosswalk at Lavaca and West Cesar Chavez Street in Downtown Austin. A dark four-door sedan turned left and hit the two people. The driver sped off.
Williamson County homeowners concerned about growing rock crushing operations
Wilco Aggregates recently filed an application with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for an air quality permit to operate on the Armadillo Ranch on County Road 284.
diningoutwithrobbalon.com
In Search of a Cronut? Head to La Pâtisserie.
It’s scary when you think how social media sites know as much about you as they do. So I wasn’t surprised when I logged on to Google the other day and up popped a story on the second most popular donut in the United States. (So they clearly know I like the occasional trip to Mrs. Johnson’s Bakery.)
fox7austin.com
Local organization 100 Black Men of Austin helps teachers stock up classrooms
AUSTIN, Texas - A local organization helped teachers stock up their classroom libraries on Saturday. The President of 100 Black Men of Austin said he wanted kids to be able to see themselves in books in their classrooms. He, with some help, made it happen. "It all got started, I...
Financial advisor explains what 'cash stuffing' is and how it works
AUSTIN, Texas — A new social media trend is bringing back an older way of managing money. What was formerly known as the "envelope system" has now become viral as "cash stuffing." It has grown in popularity by Gen Z to help combat inflation. Nathan Fort, the founder and...
La Popular Taqueria to open first Texas location in Austin
La Popular Taqueria is coming to Austin this winter. (Courtesy of La Popular Taqueria) La Popular Taqueria is coming to the Lantana Place shopping center at 7415 Southwest Parkway, Bldg. 5, Ste. 100, Austin. The restaurant is set to be done in January and will start receiving customers in February.
