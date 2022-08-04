ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

This is how much you need to make per hour to afford rent in Austin

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
fox7austin.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 19

sharon
3d ago

1400 for a two bedroom, try that price for a one bedroom!

Reply
23
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 KNUE

WHAT?!? This Austin, Texas Rental is $23,000 Per Night

I mean this in the nicest possible way, but whoever is renting out a home in Austin, Texas for $23,000 per night has lost their mind. For most Texans that would pay a mortgage or rent payment for an entire year and the thought of using that for one night stay is mindboggling. As you scroll through the photos below you will see that this property that you would be renting for that amount is very nice but c’mon that price tag seems way too high. I’ll tell you all about this gorgeous property and I want to know if you would ever be willing to pay $23,000 for just one night to stay there with your friends and family?
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Worsening Texas drought taking a toll on wineries

AUSTIN, Texas — The hot and dry days continue in Central Texas. Many industries have felt the impact. Central Texas wineries have lost crops, but some, like Solaro Estate Vineyard and Wineries, are finding ways to adapt to the hot and dry conditions. Viticulturist at Solaro, Erica Fritz, said...
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Austin Company EnergyX leading lithium extraction for batteries in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Currently, companies like Tesla are pushing for solar power and batteries to help the electric grid in Texas at times of peak demand. The bulk of the lithium produced for those batteries comes from overseas, but Austin-based company EnergyX is changing that and wants to make sure it’s clean enough for the environment.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Texas has lowest gas price average of any US state: AAA

AUSTIN, Texas - Gas prices in Texas are continuing to trend downward. As of Sunday, Aug. 7, the national average was $4.07, and the statewide average was $3.57, according to AAA. In Travis County, the average was slightly higher at $3.64. But in Austin, some gas stations were selling regular...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Bastrop, TX
Austin, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
City
Hays, TX
KWTX

Haircut prices are going up in Central Texas

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re thinking of getting those back to school haircuts, like most things, get ready to pay up. KWTX News 10 called over 20 Central Texas salons and barber shops and more than 75% of them said they have raised prices over the last few weeks.
BELTON, TX
KVUE

Austin oncologist shares melanoma prevention tips and treatment options

AUSTIN, Texas — With all the sunshine we have been seeing this summer in Central Texas, oncologist Dr. Jeff Yorio, with Texas Oncology, said you need to be protecting your skin. He said that Texas is ranked third in the nation for the incidence of melanoma. Dr. Yorio treats patients with advanced melanoma and helps run Texas Oncology’s advanced melanoma research program.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#The High Cost Of Living#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Austin Round Rock#Texan
fox7austin.com

Texas ranked among nation's healthiest sleepers, according to study

HOUSTON - If you're reading this article, then take it as a sign to make time for a nap. SLEEP MAGIC: How a good night's rest relates to your immune system. A recent study by Countingsheep.net ranked Texas among the top 10 states in the U.S. with the healthiest sleepers. The survey looked at a number of people who treat their insomnia with medication instead of holistic methods.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
KXAN

Austin Energy works to keep Earth’s last Moontowers on forever

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s moonlight towers (aka moontowers) are a unique piece of the city’s history, and recent sightings of one being dismantled can be a shock for some. But Austin Energy said not to worry, as the utility plans to keep them in Austin (and on this planet) forever.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police looking for driver who hit two people in downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department needs the public’s help finding a driver who hit and seriously injured two people in downtown Austin and drove off. On Saturday, July 16 around midnight, two people with the right-of-way entered the crosswalk at Lavaca and West Cesar Chavez Street in Downtown Austin. A dark four-door sedan turned left and hit the two people. The driver sped off.
AUSTIN, TX
diningoutwithrobbalon.com

In Search of a Cronut? Head to La Pâtisserie.

It’s scary when you think how social media sites know as much about you as they do. So I wasn’t surprised when I logged on to Google the other day and up popped a story on the second most popular donut in the United States. (So they clearly know I like the occasional trip to Mrs. Johnson’s Bakery.)
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy