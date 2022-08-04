Governor Murphy Signs Legislation Requiring Establishment of Electric School Bus Program

Read on thelakewoodscoop.com
Donna Clason
3d ago
I hope the Governor knows that these Electric vehicles have caught on fire, batteries are hazardous to the Environment and very expensive to replace.
Murphy signs costly auto insurance law that will affect 1.1M N.J. drivers
More than 1 million New Jersey drivers will likely pay more to insure their vehicles after Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed a controversial bill into law. The measure will hike the minimum amount of liability insurance in the Garden State from its current $15,000 coverage to $25,000 beginning in 2023, and a minimum of $35,000 starting in 2026. Industry officials said about 1.1 million drivers will pay roughly $125 more each year.
N.J. already planning push to bring Eli Lilly to state
A day after Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly said it will be “forced” to grow elsewhere after the state of Indiana passed a law that severely limits abortions, Choose New Jersey CEO Wes Mathews said his group and state officials already are making plans for that new growth to be in New Jersey.
N.J. set to issue first guidelines on where warehouses should be built
When she first heard about the massive warehouse project coming to her New Jersey town, 18-year resident Tirza Wahrman broke down in tears. The proposed 5.5 million-square-foot warehouse project — with seven buildings and 910 loading docks built in multiple phases — would be within a few miles of apartment developments, single-family homes and an elementary school in West Windsor in Mercer County, said Wahrman, a lawyer and former vice chair of the township’s environmental commission.
Murphy signs laws to protect N.J. consumers from financial predators
New Jersey consumers will see greater protection from predatory financial practices in the tax preparation and service industries under a package of bills signed into law on Friday by Gov. Phil Murphy. The new laws, all sponsored by Democrats, include requirements for tax preparers and service contract providers, while also...
N.J. commission proposes licensing requirements for weed delivery
New Jersey is one step closer to allowing weed delivery and other cannabis-related services. This week, the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission, or CRC, proposed several amendments to existing weed regulations — including licensing procedures for delivery, distribution, and wholesale businesses. The public will have about two months to comment...
Delaware Valley experts, residents call ‘forever chemical’ health screening recommendations a ‘bold step’
Exposure to the toxic “forever chemicals” known as PFAS has been linked to decreased infant and fetal growth, high cholesterol, an increased risk of kidney cancer, and a weakened immune system. So, tests that measure PFAS levels in blood should be offered to anyone likely to have a...
Study results confirm why NJ needs to try out a 4-day workweek
Earlier this year, one of the largest trials of its kind took place in the United Kindom. The idea was to see on a large scale if moving from a traditional five-day workweek to a four-day workweek would make sense. Now that this study has been underway for some time,...
Housing Crisis Solved for 3 Million New Jersey Residents Living Below Poverty Line Under New Legislation
New Jersey has made a breakthrough in the housing situation. A residential neighbourhood in East Brunswick, NJ.(photovs/iStock) New Jersey's caught plenty of attention this year with new laws and bills. While some are controversial and keeping residents in a transitional phase (walking back to your car for your reusable shopping bags has become the modern-day walk-of-shame,) one of New Jersey’s new laws isn’t getting enough attention.
Murphy wants state comptroller to investigate NJCU’s finances
Gov. Phil Murphy sent a letter to the Office of the State Comptroller on Friday, requesting an investigation into the financial situation of New Jersey City University. The request follows public reports that NJCU has gone from a $108 million surplus in 2014 to a $67 million deficit today, with another $156 million in debt.
Gov. Murphy picks North Jersey aid leader to direct Food Security Advocate office
More than a year after it was proposed, New Jersey now has someone to lead efforts to fight hunger on the state level. Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday that Mark Dinglasan will be director of the Office of the Food Security Advocate. Dinglasan is currently executive director of Center of United Methodist Aid to the Community, or CUMAC, in Passaic County.
Two reasons why many of NJ's autistic kids never get early intervention services
In four New Jersey counties over 10 years, fewer than half of autistic children under the age of 3 received early intervention services, a Rutgers study found. A Rutgers researcher says even when parents learn their children have autism, they often don't get connected with care. [ more › ]
New Jersey Counties to Receive Funding for Treatment of the Spotted Lanternfly
The New Jersey Department of Agriculture has announced that reimbursement funding is available for all New Jersey counties for treatment of the spotted lanternfly. The funding amount can be as much as $15,000 and possibly more. The funds will be given to counties for costs they accrue for chemical treatment activities associated with spotted lanternfly control.
Amid teacher shortage, N.J. looks for ways to make it easier to become an educator
With school districts continuing to face serious teacher shortages, New Jersey officials on Wednesday considered several proposals to make it easier to become a teacher in the state. In a marathon 4.5 hour public meeting, the New Jersey Board of Education Wednesday reviewed a host of rule changes regarding standards...
Clear backpacks, a flawed solution you can see right through (Opinion)
I know they mean well. I know teachers and administration at our public schools have the same vested interest in preventing gun violence as parents and the kids themselves. After all, teachers have been among those killed too. But what some districts in New Jersey are doing isn’t going to...
NJ's plastic bag ban creates new issue of shoppers stealing baskets when forgetting their bags
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - It’s been more than two months since New Jersey enacted its plastic bag ban and some Garden State residents are having a hard time remembering to bring reusable bags and are taking off with the plastic baskets. Change can be hard for some folks and,...
Attorney General Josh Shapiro Announces Convictions of Sunoco Pipeline L.P., ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC
Energy Transfer Companies Found Guilty by Pennsylvania State Courts, Will Pay Additional $10M to Improve Health and Safety of Water Related to Construction of Mariner East 2 and Revolution Pipelines. HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Sunoco Pipeline L.P., and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC (ETC), both subsidiaries...
NJ officials sue Monsanto for Delaware River contamination
The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has filed suit against agriculture company Monsanto for what it says is extensive pollution of waterways in the state.
New Jersey Passes Law Protecting Bike Riders, Pedestrians, AND Drivers: 4-Foot-Rule
Bike paths are the future in New Jersey.(alvarez/iStock) Have you noticed more bike lanes lately in New Jersey? It’s not a coincidence!. As of March 2022, new New Jersey legislation has paved the way (pun intended) for more bike paths along major New Jersey roadways.
New Jersey’s Plastic Bag Ban Leads to Rampant Increase in Theft of Shopping Baskets
TRENTON, NJ – Never mind the piles of heavy-duty reusable bags piling up in your...
