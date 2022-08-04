ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Four questions to consider before moving out of state

By Paula Jones
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X3SmW_0h58L5hO00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana’s music scene, Creole-Cajun inspired foods, and celebratory atmosphere makes it a unique state that draws international attention.

So, when a Louisianan is faced with the option of leaving the Bayou State, this can be quite a tough decision.

Before making the leap into such a huge transition, experts say there are a few key questions to consider.

Four of those questions are listed below.

#1 What is the cost of living, and can I afford it?

You may have been offered a job with a salary that’s significantly higher than what you’re making in Louisiana. While the added zeros may look great on paper, experts advise caution.

Instead of assuming you’re all set, ask yourself, “What is the new state’s cost of living?”

It’s crucial to sit with this question and do your research in answering it. This is necessary because if the cost of living is too expensive, you may end up in a worse financial situation than before.

To find out how much it costs to live comfortably in the new state, it may be helpful to find out the prices of:

  • An average grocery run
  • Gasoline/fuel
  • Rental/mortgage
  • Monthly energy fees
  • Car insurance
  • Medical care (doctor’s visits, medications, etc)
  • Child care and/or pet care

In addition to doing your own research on the data above, you can also visit websites that detail the costs of living in each U.S. state.

Stuck on a delayed plane? Here are your rights as an airline passenger

#2 Do I have any friends or family in the new state?

Maybe you’re an independent soul, and you’re used to keeping to yourself. This is an advantage when striking out into a new area where you don’t know many people.

That said, knowing at least one or two people in your new location can not only ward off feelings of isolation, but serve as a means of protection.

For example, should you become seriously ill or find yourself victimized by a crime, it can be helpful to know someone in the area who will check on you and possibly even support you financially until you’re on your feet again.

But what if even though you don’t have contacts in the new state, you feel emotionally and financially capable of making the move? In that case, moving may be the thing to do. After all, you can always take steps to build a social network upon arriving.

#3 Will I fit into the new state’s culture?

Not to be overlooked is the new location’s vibe and culture. If the atmosphere is laid back and most of its activities are outdoors, is that a good fit for you? Or what about the political climate? Is it in sync with your beliefs, or will it be challenging for you to fit in due to differences in opinions?

An article from Mental Floss suggests, ” If you’re miserable in your current city, and hoping the new place will be better, carefully consider why you’re not happy in your current location and what about the new location seems preferable.”

#4 What will my backup plan be if this doesn’t work out?

Hopefully, the new move will be enjoyable and open doors to new opportunities.

There is, however, the possibility that a new job will fall through or securing a place to live turns out to be tougher than expected. This and other unforeseen challenges might upset the move.

This is why it’s good to lay out a Plan B. Having a backup strategy will remind you that all is not lost and despite a few bumps along the way, you can still enjoy this new chapter of your life.

Back-up plans may include dipping into a savings account, rooming with a friend in the new state, or returning to Louisiana. In any case, alternative plans are a means of protection.

Moving out of state? Five tips to make your move easier

For many, leaving Louisiana is a bittersweet experience. But those who choose to take the leap often find themselves on an enriching adventure that affords new experiences and opportunities for growth.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
MySanAntonio

Western Louisiana town named one of the friendliest places in the US

There's a reason the two phrases "small town" and "Southern charm" go hand in hand. Natchitoches (pronounced NAK-uh-tish) in Western Louisiana was named one of the friendliest small towns in the U.S. by the online travel website, Travel Awaits. From March to May earlier this year, the website's readers nominated...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Car Insurance#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Your Move
KTAL

New Louisiana law protects tenants from illegal evictions

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Thursday, the governor signed into law an act that will protect renters from being illegally evicted – especially after a disaster. After the recent hurricanes, some renters were being forced from their homes even if they didn’t get much damage. With no access to resources, it can seem impossible to pack up and leave in the wake of a disaster.
apr.org

CDC alert goes out to watch for rare bacterial disease in Alabama

As if COVID and Monkey pox weren’t enough. Now, a germ that causes a potentially deadly disease has been found along the Gulf Coast. The disease is called melioidosis. It was thought to be confined to tropical climates. The bacteria that causes the disease was found at the property of a Mississippi man who cause the ailment. Health officials tell the Associated Press it is likely occurring in other areas of the Gulf Coast like Alabama. The CDC has sent an alert to physicians to be on the lookout for signs and symptoms of melioidosis. The agency reported limited outbreak last year in Minnesota resulted in two fatalities and two more illnesses. The illness includes a wide range of symptoms like fever, joint pain and headaches. It’s treatable with antibiotics if caught early. But can lead to pneumonia, blood infections, abscesses, and even death.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Magnolia State Live

Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

$50,000 Powerball Winner Confirmed in Louisiana

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for the 08/06/22 drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. The drawing which was telecast across the country for the multi-state lottery game featured a top prize payout of $20,000,000. The $50,000 winning ticket is just one of many "big...
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Details On Louisiana Summer P-EBT Benefits Delay

If you have been waiting on your child's Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) and wondering why funds haven't loaded on the card yet, you are not alone. Many Louisiana residents have been concerned about the delay in benefits. This week, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) gave an update on the situation. in response to questions about Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) benefits.
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy