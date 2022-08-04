Stowaway Oshkosh cat: Maine family’s feline surprises them on road trip

Read on www.wabi.tv
Cat Loving Couple In Wisconsin Has The Goal To Break World Record
You're not going to believe this unusual world record involving cats that this couple in Wisconsin is aiming to break. I would say it's safe to assume that most people have some sort of hobby. The majority of the time it's collecting special items or participating in an enjoyable activity. Personally, I'm all about music. I collect vinyl, CDs, DVDs, shirts, and anything else relate to Rock. I also really like going to see live music.
Family of wild blueberry farmers work to carry on Maine tradition
APPLETON, Maine (WABI) - The 6th & 7th of August is Wild Blueberry Weekend in the state of Maine. For the families that harvest these berries it’s more than a job but rather a way of life. If you get the chance to take a hayride tour of Ridgeberry...
Had trouble booking a Wisconsin state park campsite this year?
Jacquie Ainslie typically camps in Wisconsin’s state parks several times from the start of summer through October. She books her trips when reservations open in January, but nabbing a site has become more difficult since the state implemented its new system, Wisconsin Going to Camp, in 2018, she says. And this year was particularly challenging.
Wisconsin State Fair: Teen, cow compete in junior livestock show
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - They spend roughly 20 minutes in the ring, but getting cows ready for the Wisconsin State Fair is a much lengthier process. For people like 16-year-old Jazmyn Heeg, it takes time – and patience – to get the animals ready for show. "We clip...
Angler from Fruitland lands the largest catfish in Idaho history
It has been a record summer for catfish fishing in idaho as the record for the largest catfish has been broken twice.
One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine
According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
Attorney for The Wisconsin River Stabber has been announced
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) – The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin. Nicolae Miu is charged with first-degree homicide in the death of 17-year-old...
It’s Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend!
Maine (WABI) - A local blueberry farm held its first “You-Pick” event Saturday to kick off Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend. We stopped by Copeland Hill Farms in Holden Friday to find out what’s in store. Maine’s blueberry harvest is getting into full swing as the berries start...
Take A Walk Into The Clouds On Wisconsin’s Devil’s Staircase
Grab your hiking shoes, because you're going to want to check out this magnificent hiking trail just a few miles north of Rockford in Janesville. Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail is a massive trail system that begins in the northwest portion of the state in St. Croix falls and them meanders all the way through Wisconsin before ending in Door County on the eastern border of the state. There are 600 miles of "yellow-blazed" Ice Age Trail segments that are connected with more than 500 miles of unmarked trails. The entire system comprises of trails more than 1,200 miles long.
Cooling centers open in Maine as temperatures soar into the 90s Sunday
Maine (WABI) - Cooling centers are being opened across parts of the region Sunday. Augusta: Augusta Civic Center Cooling Center, 76 Community Drive; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Waterville: Waterville Area Soup Kitchen, 38 College Avenue; 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Lincoln County:. Newcastle: Faith Baptist Church Cooling Center, 144...
5 Wisconsin Boat Tours That Give You Great Views of Fall Colors
It may be only August, but I am so ready to say goodbye to summer and usher in fall with a big welcoming kiss. (I'm sorry summer lovers, but it's the truth!) I will admit the summer of 2022 hasn't treated us too badly, we only really had a handful of days where the heat and humidity were unbearable, but I am now finding myself gazing longingly at all the hoodies in my closet and can't wait to wrap myself in their coziness again. (Do I have you ready for fall yet now?)
Wisconsin Apple River stabbing victim shares story from hospital bed
Ryhley Mattison, 24, was stabbed while tubing down the Apple River, suffering a punctured lung and injured diaphragm and stomach. She's sharing her story from a hospital bed.
The Most Unique Ways Outsiders Can Tell You Grew Up in Maine
Growing up in Maine is not for the faint of heart. We're strong, creative, innovative, one-with-nature, adventurous, have great taste in rare foods, and give zero Fs. Excuse my language, but as I said we are a strong people kind of like Vikings but with Moxie in our blood. Their...
Colorado Teens Catch the Moment a Mountain Lion Takes Down Elk: VIDEO
On Wednesday, February 9th, a few high school students encountered a mountain lion attacking an elk in Routt County, Colorado. One of the teens caught the incident on video. “Check out this video sent in by RMEF follower Hoyt Raffay outside of Oak Creek, Colorado,” the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation wrote in a video caption posted Thursday, Feb. 10, on Facebook.
ROAD TRIP WORTHY: ‘Maine’s Ultimate Fall Yard Sale’ September 10
This bargain hunter's dream is worth hoping in the car and heading to Cumberland Center. Summer and fall are all about yard sales in the state of Maine, because as they say, one man’s trash, is another man’s treasure. So if the idea of taking a nice road trip, and browsing at hundreds of yard sales all in one location gets you excited, there is a perfect event next month to feed your obsession.
One Out-of-Stater Thinks Maine is Full of Drunk Chainsmokers
Maine has its good and bad qualities, like everywhere. If you spend enough time on Reddit, you'll see a few trends about the way out-of-staters talk about us. Aside from asking questions about vacation spots and things like that, they have a deep tendency to tell us what they think of us. I suppose it's fair because a lot of Mainers are only too eager to share how they feel about people from away.
Northern Lightning provides military training in 30,000 cubic miles of Wisconsin airspace
CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (WFRV) – You may have been hearing more than just thunder coming from the sky lately. Volk Field in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin is yet again hosting Northern Lightning, a tactical-level, joint training exercise that includes nearly 1,000 personnel from around 20 active duty Air Force, National Guard, Navy, and Marine Corps units.
14 new Wisconsin State Fair foods, reviewed and ranked
There are 70 new foods in which you can indulge at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair. But which ones are worth trying?. I spent the bulk of opening day working my way through a list of mostly reader-suggested foods, tasting every single one. I've ranked 14 of them from worst to best (14 being the worst) and included my tasting notes for your reading enjoyment.
Another Central Maine Resident Dies In Motorcycle Crash
Sadly, we are on course to have a record year for motorcycle crash deaths in the State of Maine. As of Friday, we had at least 22 motorcycle crash fatalities in 2022. Unfortunately, it appears that number has increased again... According to the KJ, a 34 year old man from...
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
