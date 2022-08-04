Mysterious Metal Sphere Lands in Mexico

Photo: Getty Images

By Tim Binnall

A strange mystery is currently unfolding in Mexico after a well-known meteorologist claimed that an odd metal sphere had fallen from the sky and was subsequently spirited away by authorities. The very weird case reportedly began on Sunday night when prominent weather personality Isidro Cano Luna took to social media with a photo of a puzzling orb sitting atop some vegetation. The meteorologist informed his followers that the curious object (which can be seen below) had plummeted from the sky and landed atop a tree in the city of Veracruz. The weatherman went on to say that witnesses to the sphere's descent indicated that it "made a sound," but did not display any fiery characteristics.

Observing that the orb "appears to be a very hard plastic or an alloy of various metals," Luna noted that the sphere sports an antenna and mused that it may have been a piece of a Chinese rocket. Cautioning the public that they should not touch the object since it could be radioactive, the meteorologist called upon the Mexican government to dispatch a "specialized team" to retrieve the ball so that it could be studied. Luna was particularly perplexed by what he described as a "code" on the outside of the ball and theorized that "these spheres have a timing mechanism" that, when triggered, will cause the orb to open and "show the valuable information" contained insight.

As one might imagine, the meteorologist's bizarre tale captured the imagination of his online followers and the story quickly went viral in Mexico, specifically among UFO enthusiasts. Luna provided what may be a final update on the case the following day when he revealed that the object had, indeed, been taken away by specialists from the Mexican government and that the mysterious orb was en route to a destination "beyond our borders." Ultimately, he mused that the proverbial 'powers that be' in Mexico will likely dismiss the entire incident as "fake news" in the interest of protecting national security.

For now, the nature of the odd object remains a mystery, though experts who have examined the Luna's photo have expressed skepticism over the theory that the orb was some kind of space junk. Astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell told Newsweek that "I am suspicious of this" and noted that, based on where the ball landed, it could not have come from a recently launched Chinese rocket. Space engineering professor Martin Sweening echoed those sentiments, observing that the sphere does not appear to be burned nor damaged which is incongruous with something that had just descended through our atmosphere.