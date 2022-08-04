ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

KULR8

Montana Lady Griz receive commitment from Washington combo guard

The Montana Lady Griz picked up a commitment from a Class of 2023 recruit out of Washington on Saturday afternoon. Adria Lincoln shared her commitment to UM via Twitter. She included a photo of herself in a Montana sweatshirt in the tweet. "I’m grateful to announce my commitment to the...
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

PaddleHeads' Newman breaks 60-year Pioneer League home run record in loss to Voyagers

MISSOULA — The Pioneer League has a new home run king. Missoula PaddleHeads slugger Jayson Newman smacked two round-trippers in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Great Falls Voyagers at Centene Stadium. Newman boosted his total to 27 this summer, passing previous Pioneer single-season record holder and teammate Zac Almond, who belted 26 homers in Zootown's 2021 championship season.
GREAT FALLS, MT
406mtsports.com

Missoula PaddleHeads explode for 15 runs, capsize Great Falls Voyagers

MISSOULA — Neither rain nor a last-minute pitching change could prevent the Missoula PaddleHeads from pounding the Great Falls Voyagers Saturday night at Centene Stadium. Zootown's Pioneer League pro baseball team used four home runs and a solid performance by pitcher Connor Schultz in a 15-2 win. The game was delayed an hour because of rain and Schultz started on short notice after Austen Seidel suffered a pregame injury.
GREAT FALLS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities

In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Montana Made Vendors Enjoy a Chef Showcase at Montana Food and Beverage Show ’22

Coming on November 7th is the big Montana Food and Beverage Show, a huge opportunity for the “Montana Made” vendor to showcase wonderous wares and samples from all across our great state. As such being able to make an impression on professional buyers from the world of retail stores, hotels, distributors, restaurants, bars, and others did I say ONLY professional buyers? Yes, it’s a big deal.
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Video: Jacob Glass takes flight from Mount Sentinel

Jacob Glass, a paraglider, takes flight from Mount Sentinel, Friday, July 29. Launch zone: How Missoula is quickly becoming a premiere paragliding hub. Paragliding instructors certified 40 new pilots in the last two years. And with two idyllic launch zones, Missoula is becoming a destination for visiting paragliders too.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

NEW PHOTOS, MAP: Clover Fire grows to 1,099 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Clover Fire burning in the Middlefork of Warm Springs Creek on the Madison Ranger District of the Beaverhead Deerlodge National Forest has grown to 1,099 acres, according to overnight infrared flight data. That's up 1 acre from Thursday. The daily flight log notes the following:...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Major road construction starts Monday in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Major road construction is to start Monday, west of Reserve in Missoula, and will last for several months. Crews are working on infrastructure and streets for the several new neighborhoods, businesses and streets going into the Mullan area. Starting today, the Montana Department of Transpoertation will...
MISSOULA, MT
Cat Country 102.9

As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana

We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
NBCMontana

Flathead Rivers Alliance seeks volunteers for cleanup

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Rivers Alliance is seeking volunteers for the 2022 Flathead Waters Cleanup to pick up trash and celebrate the region's waterways. The one-day cleanup event is an annual cooperative effort between the Flathead Rivers Alliance and agency partners. Volunteers will hike along the shoreline, float...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Beloved Missoula DJ to Call a Night of Soroptimist BINGO at the Fair

Can I help it if my mom whispered down from Heaven and said, "Make sure you say beloved, honey." Mom loved her son and I think she had a bit of a weakness for BINGO, too. I will try to make her proud, as I get my first opportunity since 2019 to have a great time with you at the Soroptimist BINGO booth this coming week at the Western Montana Fair. I get to take a turn Wednesday night, August 10, from 6:00 - 10:00 p.m. You'll be supporting a wonderful organization and hopefully taking home a few bucks, too.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Flathead Lake Boat Show returns after a 3-year hiatus

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Lake Boat Show is back on the water after a three-year hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions. The Big Sky Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society says 23 boats will be in the water, and will have five boats and a 'woodie' jet ski on display as well.
MISSOULA, MT
Cat Country 102.9

10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools

Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Missoula CSO shares more information on Wednesday’s standoff

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is sharing more information on a standoff that took place Wednesday morning. They say that around 3:00 am Wednesday, a homeowner reported seeing two people on security camera footage after a notification was sent. Just after 3:30 am, deputies confirmed there was one man...
MISSOULA, MT

