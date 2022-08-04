Read on plattevalley.newschannelnebraska.com
News Channel Nebraska
Gibbon man arrested after standoff in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they arrested a man following a pursuit and standoff near the Missouri River on Interstate 80 in Omaha Friday morning. NSP said troopers arrested one person, 26-year-old Quentin Rockefeller of Gibbon, after a pursuit and standoff. It was reported that around 9:25...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced for possession of a firearm by a felon
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A 51-year-old Grand Island man was sentenced to four years of probation for having a firearm. Daniel Harp received his sentence on Friday in federal court in Lincoln. Harp received four years of probation with special conditions and an additional condition of 12 weekends of intermittent confinement for possession of a firearm by a felon. There is no parole in the federal system and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard.
News Channel Nebraska
Partyline Friday 8-5
Today’s show is brought to you by: Sealey Body Shop, BG&S Transmission, Custom Pack, Dent Source, Auto Glass Experts, Pat’s Auto Repair & Towing, and Regency Retirement Residence. Garage Sale: 1316 Highland Dr, Saturday from 9 am – 4 pm. Garage Sale: 1675 W Sundown by Ayr,...
