Weekend rain totals mixed across central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Much-needed rain moved through parts of Central Iowa this weekend, although the heaviest rain stayed in far northern and northeastern Iowa. Flood warnings were issued for many parts of Northern and Northeastern Iowa during the course of the weekend. Another round of storms developed in western and central Iowa Sunday evening. […]
Crews battle flames and heat to put out Des Moines house fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — Firefighters battled the heat and flames as they made quick work of a house fire Sunday morning. “Well it pretty much gutted the tucked under garage, the basement has significant damage and smoke throughout the house,” said District Chief Matt Porter with the Des Moines Fire Department. The Des Moines Fire […]
Runaway pig takes a splash in Iowa backyard
A Jasper County resident tired of watching the kids hog all the fun in the backyard swimming pool decided to take a dip himself on Friday.
KIMT
Artist says metal knot reflects Altoona, Midwest
ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — The artist behind a unique new sculpture in Altoona says it reflects both the city’s tight-knit nature and a defining feature of the Midwest. Construction on “Woven Lines,” a sculpture by artist Aaron T. Stephan of Portland, Maine, is well underway at the site of a new roundabout at 1st Avenue North and 9th Street Northwest. It’s made from 1,500 feet of metal guardrail that swoops into a 20,000-pound knot and will serve as an anchor of Altoona’s north side.
KCCI.com
Man shot in liquor store parking lot on east side of Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting on the city's east side. Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of East End Liquor Store on Hubbell Avenue around 10:45 Friday night. The victim remains in stable condition. The suspect has been identified, but...
KCCI.com
Des Moines to close several aquatic facilities earlier than expected
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Parks and Recreation is closing several aquatic facilities before summer ends. Des Moines has not been able to fully open all facilities at once during the 2022 season. Due to staff shortages, it has been forced to rotate the opening and closing of aquatic facilities.
Crews work to restore power after storm blows through Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thousands of MidAmerican Energy customers in Des Moines didn’t have power after a storm rolled through on Sunday night. The storm hit the metro around 6 p.m. with reports of strong winds. Though the metro needed the rain, the wind speeds resulted in lots of broken trees and downed power lines. […]
Would You Actually Get in Trouble for Breaking These Laws in Iowa?
I recently came across this article on 7 laws that are actually illegal in Iowa, from Only in Your State, and I have a hard time believing you'd really get arrested for some of these. Every state has goofy laws that don't make much sense to the public and some of the laws on the list are baffling to me. Can believe the first one on the list?
KGLO News
Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled
In this 2022 provided by the Schmidt and Morehead families, Tyler Schmidt, left, and his wife Sarah pose with their son Arlo and daughter Lula, right, while hiking near Cedar Falls, Iowa. Police said Saturday, July 23, 2022, the Iowa couple and their 6-year-old daughter were fatally shot while camping in a state park by a man from Nebraska who later turned the gun on himself. The couple's 9-year-old son survived. (Courtesy of the Schmidt and Morehead families)
2 Hurt in Dallas County Crash
(Dallas County) Two people suffered injuries in a crash in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 7:26 a.m. on Friday on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 109-mile marker. Authorities identified the injured occupants as 74-year-old Teddy Anderson of Webster City and 62-year-old Jeffrey Munch of Exira.
KCCI.com
Step by step: How one central Iowa woman is relearning to walk before her wedding
ANKENY, Iowa — Central Iowa's Mackenzie Nash is re-learning to walk Friday, exactly one year after she broke her back zip lining. Her doctor said there was only a slim chance she would ever walk again. That diagnosis has since been proven wrong. "I've gotten I would like to...
KCCI.com
Iowa State Patrol investigating 2 chain reaction crashes with injuries
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a pair of chain reaction crashes on Interstate 80, west of Des Moines. The first involved four vehicles near West Des Moines, just before 7 a.m. Friday. One of the people involved suffered critical injuries. A short time later,...
KCCI.com
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Laurel Street
DES MOINES, Iowa — One man was taken to the hospital Saturday morning following a motorcycle crash in Des Moines. Des Moines Police say the man is in critical condition. The crash happened at the intersection of Laurel Street and 2nd Avenue. Police say the motorcyclist was speeding before...
KIMT
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
Double crash on I-80 results in 1 dead, 2 injured
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A double crash between several vehicles Friday morning resulted in the death of one person. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash between multiple vehicles at around 6:45 a.m. on I-80 eastbound near the 112 mile marker. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, vehicles were stopped on […]
Sheriff: Identity of Polk County homicide victim released
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the victim who was murdered early Saturday morning. Scott Alan Crane, 51, of Des Moines has been identified as the homicide victim. Law enforcement responded to reports of gunshots at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the 300 block of NE 46th Ave. […]
KCRG.com
Hot air balloon strikes power line in Warren County in second such incident in a week
INDIANOLA, Iowa (KCRG) - A hot air balloon crashed into power lines in Warren County Thursday morning, but no one was injured, according to the Indianola fire chief. Officials said it happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the area of Highway 69 and McGregor Avenue. Only one person was aboard the hot air balloon at the time.
stormlakeradio.com
Lake View Man Injured in Motorcycle-Deer Accident
A Lake View man was injured in a motorcycle-deer accident earlier this week. According to Sac County Sheriff Ken McClure, the accident happened early Tuesday morning about seven miles north of Sac City. 45-year-old Kelly Peterson was traveling southbound on county road M-54 around 1:20am on Tuesday, when a deer ran onto the roadway in Peterson's path. Peterson was thrown from his 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating overnight homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning in Des Moines. Deputies were called to a home at 340 Northeast 46th Street on the report of gunfire around 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 51-year-old man dead with an apparent gun shot wound. […]
KCCI.com
Parents left scrambling after Iowa day care suddenly closes
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A day care in Oskaloosa with about 80 children promptly closed last month, leaving parents with a single day to find another provider in an already-strained market. Busy Bee Daycare Center had been in operation since February 2020. It employed about two dozen people at any...
