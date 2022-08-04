ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, WI

DNR assisting investigation of Enbridge Line 5 oil spill near Ashland

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bjf0G_0h58Jg0U00
The Enbridge Tower is pictured on Jasper Avenue in Edmonton August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber/File Photo

Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is assisting with an investigation of soil suspected to be contaminated along Enbridge Line 5 south of Ashland, according to a news release.

On the evening of Aug. 3, Enbridge reported to the DNR that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated near Old Airport Road and Holmes Road, approximately 1 mile west of the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa reservation.

Enbridge told DNR staff they believe the contamination was from a historical discharge and not an ongoing release. All suspect material was excavated and stockpiled, according to the release.

Enbridge communications spokeswoman Juli Kellner, in an email ro Wausau Pilot & Review, objected to the DNR’s use of the phrase “oil spill.”

“Enbridge crews working yesterday morning at a valve site in the Town of Gingles in Ashland County detected a small amount of product in the soil,” Kellner wrote. “Response crews were dispatched immediately to inspect the area, finding a trace amount of product, and as a precaution Line 5 was shut down….Today crews continued to investigate the origin of the impacted soil, excavating around the valve and pipe, following our protocols and all regulatory requirements.”

DNR officials say staff have been on site several times and have not observed any additional petroleum odors or soil staining. Enbridge will be required to submit documentation to the DNR of the actions taken to address the suspected contamination as well as documentation on the volume of soil that was excavated and where it was legally disposed.

Enbridge stated that they did not find an indication of a leak when the pipeline was shut down. They also stated that they slowly increased pressure to attempt to identify a leak and are now currently up to full pressure with no sign of a leak or alarm.

“Safety is our number one priority at Enbridge,” Kellner said. “Line 5 in northern Wisconsin provides a vital link to propane and other energy supplies for the upper Midwest.”

The investigation is ongoing. No additional information was immediately released.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 21 Online

Soil Contamination Forces Short Shutdown of Enbridge’s Line 5

ASHLAND, Wis. – Enbridge’s Line 5 was shut down for a short time period this week after a trace amount of petroleum product was found in the soil from what is being called a historical discharge. The company says it was detected during scheduled system maintenance Wednesday, August...
ASHLAND, WI
boreal.org

Line 3 aquifer breach is leaking more groundwater

In the summer of 2021, construction padding for the Line 3 pipeline approached the Mississippi River where the pipeline now crosses underneath the river southwest of Bemidji, Minn. Photo: Evan Frost | MPR News file. An aquifer breach in north-central Minnesota caused by construction on the Line 3 oil pipeline...
HUBBARD COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

DNR investigates oil contamination in northern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating contaminated soil near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin.DNR officials said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company's Line 5 pipeline south of Ashland about a mile west of the reservation.Enbridge officials said they couldn't find a leak in the pipeline and believe the contamination was from a past discharge, according to the DNR. Agency staff have visited the site several times and haven't detected any additional petroleum odors or soil staining, department...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
County
Ashland County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
City
Ashland, WI
wwisradio.com

Contaminated Soil in Ashland being investigated

(Ashland, WI) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating a possible oil spill from a pipeline south of Ashland. The owners of Enbridge Line 5 notified the state Wednesday that a contractor had found some apparently contaminated soil about a mile west of the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa reservation.
ASHLAND, WI
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Northern Minnesota pipeline work breaches aquifer

(St. Paul, MN) -- Work on a northern Minnesota pipeline is responsible for breaching an aquifer. Environmentalists say construction of Enbridge Energy's Line Three oil pipeline across Minnesota has cause ground water to bubble from a rupture that was supposed to have been fixed. Advocates and tribal members gathered Thursday...
MINNESOTA STATE
WausauPilot

The Capitol Report: Even as prices at the pump decline, Evers floats temporary gas tax holiday

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on the campaign trail has been floating the idea of a temporary gas tax holiday even as prices at the pump were trending down. Evers, seeking his second four-year term this fall, made a Racine stop in late July as part of his “pothole patrol” tour to emphasize his support of good roads and up-to-date infrastructure. Democrats in general are pushing infrastructure spending, given President Biden signing a huge national infrastructure bill that passed on a bipartisan vote.
WISCONSIN STATE
WDIO-TV

Attorney for The Wisconsin River Stabber has been announced

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) – The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin. Nicolae Miu is charged with first-degree homicide in the death of 17-year-old...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Spill#Dnr#Enbridge Line 5#Propane#Ac
wpr.org

Meatpacking industry limits Wisconsin farmers' income, advocate says

Wisconsin Farmers Union leader urges stabilizing markets to reduce bankruptcies. Wisconsin’s family farms need more competition from buyers to halt further bankruptcies, according to one leader of the state’s farming community. Rick Adamski became director of government relations for the Wisconsin Farmers Union this month after resigning as...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Mining company plans to drill for gold and copper near Wausau next winter

A mining company plans to begin exploratory drilling of copper and gold near Wausau next winter, although the company’s CEO said they still need to obtain approval from local and state regulators. Toronto-based GreenLight Metals shared its plans to drill as part of a presentation before the joint environmental...
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Enbridge
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Boston 25 News WFXT

Wisconsin firefighters rescue worker who fell into concrete mixer

VIENNA, Wis. — Wisconsin firefighters rescued a maintenance worker who was stuck in the drum of a concrete mixing truck, authorities said. The man fell into the empty drum while doing work in Vienna, located about 85 miles west of Milwaukee, WMTV reported. There was no concrete in the drum but it was spinning when the man tumbled into the mixer on Monday at about 9:30 p.m. CDT, the television station reported.
WISCONSIN STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Three Traffic Deaths Reported in Minnesota Since Friday Afternoon

Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
BRAINERD, MN
WausauPilot

As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?

The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
WISCONSIN STATE
WTIP

DNR researchers dive to bottom of Lake Superior near Grand Marais in search of ‘rock snot’

The bottom of Lake Superior is a world most humans never get to explore. It makes sense, with Lake Superior being hundreds of feet deep within eyesight of the shoreline near Grand Marais. Factor in, too, the cold water Lake Superior is famous for along the Minnesota coastline. That being the case, a team of researchers with Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are hoping to better understand what’s growing on and using the rocks at the bottom of Lake Superior.
GRAND MARAIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Lightning Burns Down Million Dollar Home in Minnesota

Lightning from thunderstorms that moved through Minnesota earlier this week struck and burned down a home worth over a million dollars. When it comes to severe weather here in Minnesota, Mother Nature doesn't kid around. Just about every season in the Land of 10,000 Lakes has seen its share of storms, including that weird storm that spawned tornadoes for the first time EVER in December last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy