Ocala, FL

Ocala resident says senior citizens need property tax relief

By Reader Submission
ocala-news.com
 4 days ago
darrel
3d ago

Because our governments are greedy and need money they dont care about senior citizens, they give your money to immigrants that come here illegally and dont pay taxes and free healthcare while the people from here struggle to make ends meet .

DAD Swanson
3d ago

Free money and housing to illegals, and foreign governments. However, those who worked all of their lives, get to pay taxes, on fixed incomes until they die! The politicians aren’t working for Americans!

pines man.
3d ago

No more freebies food stamps schools etc are a free free free it all is on property taxes —- Added to sales tax so everyone PAYS

