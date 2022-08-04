ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DogTime

Seattle Mariners Adopt Clubhouse Dog

The Seattle Mariners baseball team adopted a clubhouse dog, MLB.com reports.  According to the press release, the team welcomed the canine roster addition on Saturday. Tucker, a 4-year-old Labrador mix, shows off his puppy eyes in photos posted to the team’s social media pages.  Mariners’ Newest Addition Tucker has his own social media (@MarinersPup on […] The post Seattle Mariners Adopt Clubhouse Dog appeared first on DogTime.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy