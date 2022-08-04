The Seattle Mariners baseball team adopted a clubhouse dog, MLB.com reports. According to the press release, the team welcomed the canine roster addition on Saturday. Tucker, a 4-year-old Labrador mix, shows off his puppy eyes in photos posted to the team’s social media pages. Mariners’ Newest Addition Tucker has his own social media (@MarinersPup on […] The post Seattle Mariners Adopt Clubhouse Dog appeared first on DogTime.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO