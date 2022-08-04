Lansing converting Capitol and Grand Avenues to two-way traffic

Read on www.wkar.org
Capitol Avenue switches to two way traffic pattern
It was a big day for downtown Lansing on Saturday as Grand and Capitol avenues were converted into two way traffic between Oakland Avenue and Washtenaw Street.
Crews respond to fire at building in Lansing
Around 8 a.m. Monday, a fire broke out in a building on the 3000 Block of Pine Tree Road.
Lansing house fire breaks out while rain comes down
Just as the rain was pouring Monday morning, a house fire broke out at a home on 1826 Moores River Dr.
I-94 to close, $120 million in Jackson road work begins Friday
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Friday night, drivers in Jackson may want to seek alternate routes around I-94. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close I-94 from the east US-127 interchange to M-106 (Cooper Street) to make way for bridge demolition and drainage work in the Jackson area. “This work...
Culvert repairs causing 3-week closure of busy Jackson County road
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A busy Jackson County road is closing for three weeks for repairs. The Jackson County Department of Transportation is closing Van Horn Road between M-50 and Rives Junction Road for culvert repair, ditching and recycling. The closure begins Monday, Aug. 8. No detour route is being...
BWL cracks open 100-year-old time capsule
100 years ago, a time capsule was stored at the former Municipal Power Plant Moores Park Station.
38-Year-Old Tyrel Caldwell Killed In A Vehicle Crash In Jackson (Jackson, MI)
The police reported a vehicle crash near the northern Jackson City limits on Cooper Street and Porter Street at about 6:45 a.m. Friday. The victim, 38-year-old Tyrel Caldwell, from Portage, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police investigate mid-day shooting on Lansing’s south side
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that occurred in Lansing. According to authorities, it happened just before 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Jolly Road. Police said the victim was transported to a hospital by the Lansing Fire Department. The victim is expected to survive.
Arriving to a nightmare: College Towne Apartments
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many young adults, it’s a dream come true when getting your first apartment.But some people who moved into one mid-Michigan complex are calling it a nightmare. What was suppose to be a normal move in process has now turned into one big headache. As dozens at College Towne apartments received […]
Wet roadways for Monday morning
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole gives an update on our rain chances this Monday and if we will see thunderstorms soon. Plus the temperatures start to dip away from the warmer 80s into the upper 70s for the rest of the week. ALMANAC INFORMATION for...
First annual CAP City dance competition busts a move in downtown Lansing
The participants at CAP CITY a dance competition held in Rotary Park Saturday can really bust a move.
Vehicle crash investigation closes Jackson intersection
JACKSON, MI -- A busy Jackson roadway has been closed for several hours Friday as police investigate a vehicle crash. Both lanes of Cooper Street near Porter Street currently are closed on Aug. 5, due to a vehicle crash, officials said. The intersection is located near a Citgo gas station at the northern Jackson city limits.
Deputies on scene of accident in Shiawassee County
Shiawassee County deputies are currently on the scene of an accident at the intersection of Durand and Lennon Road.
More Than 200 Motorcycles Escort Michigan Vietnam Wall
A member of the Michigan Vietnam Replica Wall escort motorcade thanks veterans for their service as the wall is delivered and set up at James J. Keeley Park. (August 7, 2022 4:13 PM) That rumble heard across northern Jackson County on Sunday morning was a personal escort. More than 200...
Dozens gather at Capitol for pro-choice rally
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s been almost two months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Today, pro-choice supporters gathered at the steps of the Capitol to demand change. One of the organizers of this event was Sarah Stier. “On June 24, when the Supreme Court made its ruling, my partner and I, both […]
New program launched for future Greater Lansing area pilots
A new program could get kids into an entirely different kind of classroom – the sky.
Locals celebrate Latino night with the Lansing Lugnuts
Hundreds of people filled the Lugnut Stadium for a day of family fun with the Latino community of Lansing.
Eyesore of the Week: Aug. 3rd
This red-tagged property has boarded-up windows, an air-conditioning unit hanging precariously from another window, a collapsed porch and missing mobile home skirting. Management at Mill Pond, a southside mobile home park, says the property is slated for demolition. The company is also busy untangling the legal title to the mobile home. The place was red-tagged months ago after Ingham County Animal Control officers responded to a dog neglect case. They seized two adult pit bulls and six pit bull puppies from the home and called in code enforcement. Inspection of mobile homes is regulated under a different state law where code compliance is prohibited from acting on a mobile home property without being invited in to inspect it, city officials said.
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
Man killed in crash on I-96 off-ramp in Lansing
Around 9:30 p.m. officers from the Lansing Police Department were sent to the area for a rollover accident.
