ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Google just upgraded your search experience — just make sure to use quotes

By Derrek Lee
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

What you need to know

  • Google Search allows users to hone in on phrases with quotation marks.
  • The company is improving on the Search feature after receiving user feedback.
  • Google Search will now display where the quoted text is within a page, giving users more context.

One of the more useful tools in the Google Search arsenal is the ability to search exact words or phrases by placing quotation marks over them. It's helpful for users that know exactly what they're looking for and need to find specific information. However, the feature isn't perfect, so Google is updating it to improve the results it displays to users.

On Thursday, the search giant detailed how it was improving upon searches made with quotes. Google software engineer Yonghao Jin explains that before, Search would include a page description, which may or may not be helpful to users. But with this new update, Search will now display where exactly the text appears within a result while also bolding the search word or phrase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eIGH0_0h58JNQn00

(Image credit: Google)

"In the past, we didn't always do this because sometimes the quoted material appears in areas of a document that don't lend themselves to creating helpful snippets," Jin explains. "For example, a word or phrase might appear in the menu item of a page, where you'd navigate to different sections of the site. Creating a snippet around sections like that might not produce an easily readable description."

After receiving feedback from users, Google decided that it was better to show where the text appears in a quoted search to give the user more context about where the word or phrase appears. This way, users can more easily decide if a result will be helpful to them.

Jin points out that quoted searches are still far from perfect and may not always contain the results the user expects. This is because the quoted text may be included in a page's meta description or ALT text but not on the page itself. Google could also end up showing you an older version of a page instead of the most up-to-date version, so there could be differences in the actual result from what you see in the preview.

You can check out the full blog post to learn about the changes and limitations of quoted searches.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 2

Related
ZDNet

Don't want your phone hacked? Just do this one thing

Every so often I have to dive back into the waters of mobile security and offer up a hard truth for users to swallow. Most often those truths are pretty easy to accept, such as never installing a piece of software unless it's found in the app store for your ecosystem (Google Play Store and the iOS App Store), using a password manager, or always making sure to keep both apps and the operating system updated.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Can someone tell if I block their number?

Today's technologies are all about connection: See what this person is doing, watch what your doorbell camera is seeing, read what that person is posting. We're connected with others in ways we never thought possible mere decades ago. And it's no surprise: humans are social creatures. But what happens when...
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

How to delete messages from Messenger app

Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Search
Phone Arena

These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now

Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
CELL PHONES
ohmymag.co.uk

Delete these four apps immediately, Android users warned

If you use an Android, you might want to take a quick inventory on the apps you have installed on your device. This is necessary because Google Play Store has removed four suspicious apps, but you could be one of the 100,000 people who had already downloaded them. What are...
CELL PHONES
deseret.com

Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals

As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ohmymag.co.uk

Delete now!: Millions of Android devices infected with bug that drains your account

Google has by far some of the strict security policies, but hackers still manage to find ways to sneak in malware that are costly to users. In a latest investigation, it was discovered that some 28 apps laced with dangerous malware were in the Google Play Store. Millions of people have already downloaded these apps. Read on to know if you have any of these money-draining apps.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
CNET

Reminder: Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month or So

Your iPhone does a lot of work. It wakes you up in the morning, handles your texts, lets you browse through your preferred social media apps and allows you to look up any weird, one-off facts you want to know. But that web browsing adds up over time, which is why you should make a routine out of clearing your cache.
CELL PHONES
Slate

Another Scary Prophecy From the Google Engineer Who Thinks an A.I. Came Alive

This article is from Big Technology, a newsletter by Alex Kantrowitz. When I sat down with Blake Lemoine last week, I was more interested in the chatbot technology he called sentient—LaMDA—than the sentience issue itself. Personhood questions aside, modern chatbots are incredibly frustrating (ever try changing a flight via text?). So if Google’s tech was good enough to make Lemoine, one of its senior engineers, believe it was a person, that advance was worth investigating.
TECHNOLOGY
shefinds

Should You Clear Your iPhone Cache? Yes, And Tech Experts Explain How.

Clearing the cache on your iPhone or computer may be one of those things you do out of habit without ever really understanding why you even do it. Conversely, maybe you’re the type of iPhone user who last cleared your cache — oh, never ago. There’s never a better time than now to start developing a better phone maintenance routine — and clearing your cache should be a part of that regimen. If you’ve ever asked yourself: should you clear your iPhone cache? The answer is: absolutely. Here one tech expert explains how to do it.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For Longer Battery Life

Your iPhone was an expensive investment — so why does it seem like its battery lasts all of a few hours before conking out on you just when you need your device most? Poor charging habits could be contributing to a weaker battery, but so can the settings you have enabled, believe it or not. And sometimes disabling a setting or two is all you need to do to make a huge difference in the quality and performance of your phone. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for longer battery life.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused

The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
INTERNET
Android Central

Android Central

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy