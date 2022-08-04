Michelle Obama wishes Barack Obama a happy birthday: 'You always make me proud'

Michelle Obama is celebrating her husband, former President Barack Obama, on his 61st birthday.

The former first lady and "Becoming" author shared a throwback photo of her husband on Instagram Thursday. "Happy Birthday to my honey!" she wrote in the caption. "Life with you just keeps getting better every year. You always make me proud. I love you."

The couple met in 1989 while working at a law firm in Chicago and married three years later. They have two children, Malia , 24, and Sasha, 21.

In the first episode of her podcast -- simply titled " The Michelle Obama Podcast " -- which featured her husband, Michelle Obama opened up about why she first fell in love with him.

"One of the reasons I fell in love with you is because you are guided by the principle that we are each other's brother's and sister's keepers," she said. "And that's how I was raised!"

The former first lady has been keeping busy in recent months promoting her new book , "The Light We Carry," which comes out on Nov. 15.

"This book is a collection of stories and practices that have helped me sort through all the challenges and questions that keep us up at night: How do I know I’m good enough? How do I bring my whole self to the table? How can I overcome my fears?" she wrote in an Instagram post back in July.

"I never thought I would be the author of one book, let alone two," she added. "But I’ve found that writing this has been a way for me to gather my thoughts and find more clarity during this time."