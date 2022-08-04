Several former Vikings taking part in Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game

Read on thevikingage.com
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office
A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
Kareem Hunt is the 4th high-profile Cleveland Browns player to request a trade in under a year
The Cleveland Browns have a problem after Kareem Hunt requested a trade. Things were pretty quiet for a while after the new regime took over. When Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski came in during the 2020 offseason stability was thought to follow. Sure, there were rumblings that Odell Beckham Jr. never wanted to be a member of the Cleveland Browns but that was it, rumblings. Stability was the key going forward, everyone knew it.
Three free agents the Patriots should consider signing right now
The New England Patriots have their backs against the wall for 2022 so far. Here are three free agents the team should consider signing right now. The fun part of free agency has been over for a while, and the players who are being signed to teams at this time are usually signed to round out the depth or cover for an injury. The Patriots should take a peek at the current free agent market to see what is out there.
Alabama tops Georgia in first USA Today preseason college football poll
The countdown to college football truly kicked off as the top 25 coaches poll dropped on Monday with an interesting ranking. Despite losing to the Georgia Bulldogs in last season's championship game, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide topped the USA Today poll. The defending champions come in third place on the poll, behind Bama and No. 2-ranked Ohio State.
Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Blue Jays vs Orioles and Two Other Games to Target)
Bang bang, I didn't make a fool of myself yesterday! After publicly expressing appreciation for advice my partner's dad gave me, I went 3-0 on No Run First Inning (NRFI) and Yes Run First Inning (YRFI) bets. I was a bit nervous to be honest, so let's hope these good...
MLB executive predicts where Shohei Ohtani will land in free agency
Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani hits free agency in just a few years, and pundits are already predicting where he may go. Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani will be eligible for free agency in 2024, and several pundits and execs are already predicting where he may end up. An MLB executive who spoke with The Athletic predicted Ohtani could go to the Dodgers, Giants or Mariners.
Field of Dreams: Cubs, Reds uniforms are here and they’re spectacular
If you build it, they will come. And by they, I mean two failing professional baseball teams in the NL Central. The Chicago Cubs will face the Cincinnati Reds in the now-annual Field of Dreams Game on Thursday, Aug. 11. The uniforms for the showcase were officially revealed on Monday,...
