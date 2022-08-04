ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kernersville, NC

Man killed during fight at Clarios Manufacturing in Kernersville identified

By Brayden Stamps
 3 days ago

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The man killed in Tuesday’s homicide at Clarios Manufacturing has been identified, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators have identified Erik Bailey, 34, of Winston-Salem, as the victim.

Davidson County man charged with strangling woman

Investigators say that Bailey was killed during a fight between two employees of Clarios Manufacturing. They have not specified if Bailey himself was a part of the fight.

No information on the suspect in the homicide has been revealed by the FCSO, it is not clear if the shooter was involved in the fight.

Bailey and the suspect knew each other and the shooting was not a random incident, according to the FCSO. There is no present threat to the community or anyone else at Clarios Manufacturing.

The investigation is active and ongoing. This is a developing story.

