California governor calls on Hollywood to stop filming in conservative states

A California dermatologist has been arrested on suspicion of poisoning her husband.Yue Yu, 45, was taken into custody by police in Irvine, Orange County, after her husband of 10 years fell ill over the past month. The husband, who has not been identified, set up video surveillance after growing suspicious of his wife, Irvine Police Department Lt. Bill Bingham told the Orange County Register.He suffered “significant internal injuries”, but is expected to recover, Mr Bingham told the Register.Ms Yu was arrested on Thursday after detectives interviewed her and searched the couple’s Mission Viejo home. She was released...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 16 MINUTES AGO