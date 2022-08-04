ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Tragedy in the Mountains, a FOX8 Special Presentation, scheduled for 2:30 pm Saturday

By Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UBAxD_0h58HmEQ00

(WGHP) — Flooding has ravaged eastern Kentucky and taken the lives of more than three dozen people.

Crews have begun the long journey to clean up the debris, and resilient mountain families are struggling to hold their communities together.

Join us as we share their stories and ways you can help in Tragedy in the Mountains, a FOX8 special presentation, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Small earthquake rumbles near Archdale

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — If you felt a little rumbling, it’s because an earthquake hit near Archdale early Monday morning. According to USGS, a magnitude 2 earthquake rattled around about 4 miles east of Archdale. The information says that the earthquake was 6 kilometers deep. Magnitude is how scientists measure the impact of an earthquake. […]
ARCHDALE, NC
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky Power FINAL Storm Update Saturday, August 6, 11 a.m.

Saturday, August 6, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. More than 900 Kentucky Power personnel, business partners and external resources worked to restore power. Restoration:. There are approximately 350...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Sports
utv44.com

NBC 15's Darwin Singleton's personal take on Kentucky's devastating floods

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Being in front of this camera and showing you video of a disaster somewhere in America is nothing new. There's a natural disaster somewhere in America everyday, and after sharing hundreds of them with you over the past 35 years, it can become somewhat routine... routine until the pictures are familiar and personal.
FOX8 News

NC-native Navy sailor dead from overboard fall

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer is presumed dead according to the U.S. Navy. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman fell overboard from the USS Arleigh Burke on Monday into the Baltic Sea. Spearman was 19 years old and hailed from Henderson County.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
whopam.com

Flood Warning issued for parts of area, Flash Flood Watch until 1 p.m.

…FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY…. * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE…A portion of western Kentucky, including the following. counties, Caldwell, Christian, Hopkins, McLean and Muhlenberg. * WHEN…Until noon CDT. * IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying. and...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Flooding#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
KISS 106

Two Hidden Underground Rivers Flow Through This Cave in Kentucky

Kentucky really is full of all kinds of gorgeous destinations, and many are within a fairly short driving distance. This place is absolutely a must-see!. Hidden River Cave is located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. It isn't too far from Mammoth Cave and is located outside of Bowling Green. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Evansville, so not too far at all! The reason for the name Hidden River Cave? Because inside the cave there are two rivers that run below the ground. Wild right? You can see these two rivers and a whole lot more at Hidden River Cave.
HORSE CAVE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

Waterspouts seen along South Carolina coast

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A waterspout was spotted near Morris Island on Sunday. Most reports came in from Edisto up to Folly Beach between 9 to 10 a.m. Forecasters with the National Weather Service said several waterspouts formed near Charleston on Sunday, but said there were no reports of any moving over land. A […]
CHARLESTON, SC
wkdzradio.com

Kentucky Seeing New Type Of Worm

Many people enjoy piddling around their property for the simple pleasures it provides by being outdoors and working with plants and the soil. It’s not unusual to encounter different types of insects and worms, mostly earthworms. Worms, in general, are typically not dangerous to humans. However, a new worm showing up in Kentucky called the hammerhead worm does pose a threat to humans because of a toxin it has on its skin. Jonathan Larson, an entomologist at the University of Kentucky explains.
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX8 News

North Carolina sailor dead after falling overboard, NAVY says

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Navy says that a North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release. The Navy said that he had reported to […]
ETOWAH, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy