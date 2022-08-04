ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
 3 days ago
Truth
3d ago

what planet u living on, u need at least 30. apartments are 1200 to1400 for 1 bedroom. in a livable area with no bars on windows. you have to make at least 30hr. to live to buy food, car, insurance, utilities cellphone.

June Schwierjohn
3d ago

Back in 1976 my first one bedroom apartment was $120/month and that included heat, electricity, water, and trash. only my phone was separate and that was $15. I earned $5.20 per hour. The increase in the cost of rent and utilities sure did outpace the increase in wages.

The Doctor
3d ago

Must be one of the apartments where the roaches pick you up and carry you around since you can't afford to buy food. 😂😂

