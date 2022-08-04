This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois

Read on www.fox32chicago.com
3d ago
what planet u living on, u need at least 30. apartments are 1200 to1400 for 1 bedroom. in a livable area with no bars on windows. you have to make at least 30hr. to live to buy food, car, insurance, utilities cellphone.
June Schwierjohn
3d ago
Back in 1976 my first one bedroom apartment was $120/month and that included heat, electricity, water, and trash. only my phone was separate and that was $15. I earned $5.20 per hour. The increase in the cost of rent and utilities sure did outpace the increase in wages.
16
The Doctor
3d ago
Must be one of the apartments where the roaches pick you up and carry you around since you can't afford to buy food. 😂😂
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/8/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) last Friday reported 30,762 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 59 deaths since the Friday before, July 29th. That’s a 15 percent drop in statewide cases over the past week. The CDC reports 59 counties are now in the High Community Level, that’s down from 66 the week before. An additional 34 counties are in the Medium Community Level, which is up from 31 the prior week. The remaining 9 counties are in the Low Level list. There are nine of our area downstate counties on the High Level list, including Wabash, Lawrence, Crawford, Clark, Cumberland, Coles, Effingham, Fayette, and Marion. The remaining five counties are on the Medium Level list, including Richland, Jasper, Clay, Wayne, and Edwards. For more on all the numbers and details, go to the www.dph.illinois.gov website online.
Fiscal Budget Gives Illinois Families Millions In Tax Breaks
Illinois has signed off on the fiscal year 2023 budget plan for operations and capital. The fiscal year 2023 General Funds plan reflects a $444 million surplus. The state projected revenues of $46.429 billion and expenditures of $45.986 billion. (source)
Bill Drafted to Create a Single Commission to Regulate Cannabis in Illinois
Some in Illinois are trying to establish a statewide cannabis commission in an effort to streamline the state's regulation of the legal cannabis sector while attempting to decrease litigation and the threat of politics.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Pritzker lives in a glass house
Gov. JB Pritzker lives in a glass house, although it is padded heavily with a lot of the money he made through ownership of the Hyatt Hotels that he doesn’t think can crack. In July, the Jewish newspaper Forward published a story transcribing some of the comments Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey made back in 2017 in which he compared the killing of fetuses with the Holocaust.
30,762 new cases of COVID in Illinois
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 30,762 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 59 deaths since July 29. According to the CDC, 59 counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19. An additional 34 counties in Illinois are now...
myradiolink.com
Critical Illinois Workforce Programs Receive $33 Million in Highly-Competitive American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge Grants
Critical Illinois Workforce Programs Receive $33 Million in Highly-Competitive American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge Grants. CHICAGO – The U.S. Department of Commerce today announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding $33 million in American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grants to fund two critical workforce programs in Illinois. The investment includes $18.5 million for the Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership, which will create sustainable pipelines to good-paying jobs, and $14.7 million to Illinois Central College in East Peoria which will create an IT training program in partnership with local companies.
ValueWalk
Stimulus Check From Illinois: Sales Tax Holiday On School Supplies Starts Today
In the absence of federal stimulus checks, states are trying to help residents in one way or other to help them offset the rising cost of living. Some states, for instance, are sending tax rebates, child tax credits, direct stimulus checks, or a combination of these to offer relief to residents. Illinois, on the other hand, is providing much-needed relief that parents can take advantage of right now, by offering a sales tax holiday on school supplies. This stimulus check from Illinois, however, is available for the next 10 days only.
Illinois’ sales tax holiday begins: here’s a list of eligible items
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — It will cost families a little less to get their kids ready for the school year as the state’s sales tax holiday on school supplies just kicked in. Senate Bill 157 reduces the 6.25% tax rate to 1.25% from now until August 14th. It was part of a $46.5 billion budget […]
Illinois’ sales tax holiday kicks off, but there is a catch
(WTVO) — Illinois families are spending a little less to get their kids ready for the school year, as the state’s sales tax holiday on school supplies kicked in Friday. It reduces the state’s portion of the tax rate for 6.25% to just 1.25%. Residents still have to pay local taxes. It covers traditional supplies […]
