‘Summer Breeze’ chosen as Belfast Harbor Fest 2022 graphic
“Summer Breeze,” an oil painting by Searsport artist Sandy Dolan, the Belfast Chamber of Commerce “Artist of the Year’ in 2018, has been selected to be the event graphic of Belfast Rotary Club’s 2022 Belfast Harbor Fest. The image will appear on Harbor Fest souvenir items, posters and fliers. It will also be featured in a live auction during “Evening by the Bay,” the Friday, Aug. 19 event that kicks off this year’s three-day Harbor Fest.
Champion Aiden Genthner wins the International Great Crate Race
ROCKLAND—After a two-year hiatus, the Maine Lobster Festival opened to the public for free in Rockland this week. Sunday, August 7, 2022 marked a favorite event: the International Great Crate Race, where kids and adults in shorts and socks were raring to run across a long string of lobster crates attached to floats. The event was “open to anyone brave enough to risk falling into the chilly ocean with thousands of people watching your every move!”
29th annual Boothbay Region YMCA Rowgatta Aug. 13
Calling all "person-powered" watercraft paddlers and rowers to the 29th annual Boothbay Region YMCA Rowgatta! The event, which encompasses approximately ninw nautical miles is this Saturday, Aug. 13. We start at 9 a.m. from the Knickercane Landing on Barters Island Road to circumnavigate the island finishing back at Knickercane. The...
Authors, makers, and science labs of Maine Lobster Festival
ROCKLAND—The 75th Maine Lobster Festival is underway and there is so much to see and do this year. Culturally, the Festival is covering all bases with live music all day and night, an Arts and Crafts and Marketplace Tent, cooking demonstrations in the North Entertainment Tent, a Maine Heritage Tent, and even a Pirate Tavern. With no admission charge, it’s worth checking out all of the tents this weekend.
This Week in Lincolnville: The Next Generation Moves In
Saturday was moving up day in the henyard. The two-month old pullets, the young hens that had been confined to a small house and yard since leaving their brooder, were joining the old girls in the main yard. Since I had nothing better to do, I sat down on the huge pine stump right in the middle of the action and watched.
Alice Crie Knight, obituary
ROCKLAND — Alice MacKay Crie Knight, 88, died at home peacefully on a beautiful sunny morning Aug. 1, 2022. Born in her beloved hometown of Rockland, on December 19, 1933 to Ernest Kelley Crie and Mildred Oxton Crie. Alice was educated in Rockland and a proud member of the...
Moxie, Maine's homegrown soft drink
There's Coke, there's Pepsi, and there's 7 Up … but in the state of Maine, the soft drink they celebrate is Moxie. It's a drink that actually outsold Coca-Cola nationally in the 1920s – and it even gave us a new word, meaning "pluck and verve and strength," said Moxie fan Merrill Lewis. "Few people know that that word came from the drink."
MRC to host summer classic tennis tournament
ROCKPORT — The Midcoast Recreation Center will be hosting a summer classic tennis tournament Aug. 13-14 at the Camden Hills Regional High School tennis courts (or inside the MRC if it rains). This summer UTR tournament will be held using a match format of 2 out of 3 sets...
Agenda set for RSU 20 board meeting Aug. 11
SEARSPORT — The agenda for the next Regional School Unit 20 school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Thursday, Aug. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the SDMHS cafetorium. Livestreaming will be available. 1. Call to order. a. Election of BOD Chair. b. Election of BOD...
Frances A. Keene, obituary
ROCKLAND — Frances A. Keene, 94, died peacefully, Friday July 29, 2022 at Bartlett Woods in Rockland. Born in Rockland, July 7, 1928 she was the daughter of Carlton and Sally Ramsey Snow. She was educated locally, graduating from Rockland High School. Following high school, Frances married her childhood...
On the issues: Rockport Select Board Candidate Denise Munger
The Town of Rockport will be holding a Special Municipal Election Tuesday, August 30, to fill an unexpired term for the Select Board. The vacancy was held by John Strand, who has resigned. The term will expire on the June election of 2024. The polls will be open at the Town Office from noon to 8 p.m. Absentee ballots are available August 1. The last date to get an absentee ballot will be at the close of the business day on Thursday, August 25. All absentee ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on election day, August 30.
Betty Ann (Lundquist) Beach, obituary
LINCOLNVILLE — Betty Ann (Lundquist) Beach passed from this world and into the great mystery in the early morning of July 29, 2022, at home in Lincolnville. She was born July 25, 1947 in Worcester, Massachusetts to Stig Lundquist and Vivian Anderson Lundquist. Betty was raised Lutheran within the...
Hand, heart and steel: ‘El Faro’ memorial nears completion; dedication ceremony planned for September
ROCKLAND — The hand is carved from metal, but it is Jay Sawyer’s hand. Intricately carved details raised in permanent salute from an empty maritime uniform have been lovingly crafted by this Warren sculptor, who not only put his heart into his work for the victims of El Faro, but also used his hand as the mold for the salute. For the faceless female that will stand beside the male, Sawyer’s daughter lent her own hand.
Aug. 6 update: Midcoast adds 28 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Edward ‘Lee’ Fetteroli, obituary
CUSHING — Edward “Lee” Fetteroli, our “Bumpy,” passed away with his loving family by his side on August 1, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport, after a brief illness. Lee was 86 years old. He was born on December 27, 1936 in Thomaston to Edward C. Fetteroli and Jeannette Tuttle Fetteroli.
Why I’m voting for Denise Munger for Rockport Select Board August 30
Denise is a hard worker. When she was on the Select Board she thoroughly read the information presented by the Town as well as researched outstanding questions. She continues to listen to input from residents and paid serious attention to testimony that came before the SB. She makes decisions based on the information and realities at hand. She is good for her word.
Quick response by Rockport firefighters limits fire, water damage at Camden Hills Regional High School
ROCKPORT — A fire alarm that went off at 1:29 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, at Camden Hills Regional High School quickly drew the response of 15 members of the Rockport Fire Department to the early morning scene. “When we arrived, alarms were sounding,” according to a post on...
Four transported to hospital following motor vehicle crash near Owls Head Lighthouse
OWLS HEAD — There have been fires along Lighthouse Road, according to one neighbor. People have been apprehended in the park while trying to hide from law enforcement. But, until now, nothing has been quite like this. Four people were transported to Pen Bay Medical Center, Sunday morning, Aug....
Belfast Police arrest four on drug, warrant charges
BELFAST — On August 4, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Belfast Police Department received a 911 call of a suspicious person in the woods near Park Hill Road and Route 3 (Belmont Ave). When Officers arrived, they observed a female acting peculiar in the roadway who appeared to be under the influence of some sort of narcotics and that she had a needle in her hand, according to a news release from the Belfast PD.
