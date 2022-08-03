Read on lovelandbeacon.com
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Lawyers representing Strauss victims argue to overturn the dismissal of their casesThe LanternCincinnati, OH
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
Tire Review
Tire Discounters Acquires Car Wash Business
Tire Discounters has expanded into a new automotive segment with the acquisition of Carriage House Car Wash. According to Tire Discounters, Carriage House Car Wash has been a family-owned business in the greater Cincinnati area for many years. Steven Wood, division vice president of Tire Discounters, said this acquisition was a natural fit.
Experts warn don’t blow your budget during Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio’s Sale Tax Holiday is underway with some people lining up outside of stores Friday before they opened. It is a chance for families to check off items on their back-to-school shopping list while getting a little tax break. Shon Anderson, the Chief Wealth Strategist at Anderson Financial Strategies in Dayton, […]
spectrumnews1.com
Gotta get your goetta at Glier's Goettafest
NEWPORT, Ky. — It’s become a yearly tradition in the northern Kentucky and Cincinnati area — Glier’s Goettafest. “People be like what is go-etta? What is getta? What is that? What is this? What is gooda? But it is pronounced getta,” said Katherine Teague. Teague...
Space Celebration happening at Air Force Museum
Space Celebration is happening at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force all weekend.
WKRC
Cincy's Hottest Real Estate
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 8446 US Route 42 | Waynesville, OH 45068. Waynesville Schools, 3800 sq. ft., 4-bed home, finished basement, 2 huge barns on almost 14 acres. Entry to formal dining & 2-story living room. Kitchen w/ island, pantry, view of private back yard. 1st floor owner suit, fireplace, bath w/ double vanities, tub, shower & walk in closet. Laundry & 1/2 bath complete first floor. 2nd floor w/ 3 large bedrooms. Finished basement w/ full bath, wet bar, barrel accents & shelves. 3 car garage. Barns are amazing! 56x40 & 56x20 gas heat, water, power.
WSYX ABC6
Last minute family getaway right in Butler County
There's still time to get away for a family road trip before school starts. Tracy Kocher the Vice President of Marketing and Communication at Travel Butler County. Really cool new pinball arcade and bar in downtown Hamilton, OH. Open seasonally. Old fashioned car hop drive-in Specialty is hot dogs and...
614now.com
Our favorite small towns for a cozy Ohio getaway
Who says a getaway has to be complicated? Sometimes all you need in a vacation is an escape to the simple, quaint life in a storybook-esque small town. Assimilating into each village’s traditions and everyday life is an experience in itself to get lost in. Here, we’ve compiled five of the most charming villages and towns in Ohio for a long weekend.
City of Kettering honors Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik
In addition to her busy career as meteorologist, Jamie has served on the Parks Board since 2009.
Lima News
Many Dayton-area jobs do not pay enough to afford rent, report shows
SPRINGFIELD — Rents are rising across the region and tens of thousands of local residents work in occupations that on average do not pay enough for them to afford modest rental units, according to a new report and a Dayton Daily News analysis. Wages have increased, but not as...
4 killed in Ohio neighborhood; authorities launch manhunt
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Four people were fatally shot in an Ohio neighborhood, authorities said Saturday as they searched for a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said officers were called to the area shortly before noon Friday on a report of shots fired. Chief John Porter said four victims with gunshot wounds were found at “multiple crime scenes.” All were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they are seeking 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, who they believe fled the area in an SUV. They warned anyone seeing him or the vehicle to call 911 “and not approach him as he is still likely to be armed and dangerous.” The Montgomery County coroner’s office on Saturday identified the victims as 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and a 15-year-old girl whose name wasn’t released.
Fox 19
Construction to begin on second phase of $640m development next to UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Developers are slated to begin work on the $250 million second phase of The District at Clifton Heights. The plans include a seven-story, 171-room hotel called Hotel Celare at the northwest intersection of Clifton Avenue and Straight Street. Developed by Columbus-based Crawford Hoying, the hotel will feature...
WKRC
Dear Restaurant & Butchery to hold 'Meat Up' on Aug. 14
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The folks at Dear Restaurant & Butchery in Hyde Park Square want you to "meat up" on August 14. Executive chef and butcher Brian Young from Dear talks about the event and explains what a chicken cushion is.
Cleveland Scene
The World's Longest Yard Sale Returns This Weekend to Ohio for 35th Year
This weekend will be a treasure hunter's paradise as the World's Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the "127 Yard Sale," stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Gadsden, Alabama up to Addison, Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Follow-up at Raintree Village Mobile Home Park
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The last time 13abc visited Raintree Mobile Home Park in Washington Township, residents were complaining about abandoned trailers that were eyesores and attracting rodents. Well, unfortunately, much has not changed since that visit. One resident complained about three vacant trailers on Walnut Lane. Only one...
Chicken owners at the Greene County Fair take birds home after some perish in excessive heat
XENIA — At least a half-dozen chickens at the Greene County Fair died in Wednesday’s excessive heat and that prompted fair officials to ask “a few owners” of chickens and rabbits to take their animals home. “Due to the extreme heat conditions in our barns, some...
City orders Hyde Park condo tower to fix the leaks
City inspectors ordered extensive repairs to a Hyde Park condo tower, more than a year after one of its residents warned Madison House could fall 'just like Surfside.'
dayton.com
Evans Family Ranch in New Carlisle offers fun, educational opportunities
Evans Family Ranch in New Carlisle is continuing to evolve as the owner is creating more opportunities to entertain and educate visitors. “We are creating more things to do to promote agritourism,” said Edgar (Ed) C. Evans, owner of the ranch. “Agritourism is big on our list because we enjoy teaching children and some adults that don’t know what farming is all about.”
WKRC
'I'm so grateful to be here': Donut shop reopens months after an explosion
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) -- A popular Clermont County donut shop is back open after an explosion at the shop in March. The owner of Pop's Donuts was also injured in that explosion nearly five months ago. Holtman says all the glass at the front of the shop had to...
WLWT 5
Jungle Jim's to host first ever 'Fizzz Fest'
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Jungle Jim's in Fairfield is hosting a 'Fizzz Fest' the area's first non-alcoholic sampling show on Saturday. The event will include unlimited samples of all things hydration, soda, water, energy drinks and more. The Fizzz Fest will be held at The Oscar Station and will be...
