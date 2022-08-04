The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is a haven for curiosity, but even its newest addition expands its collection to new ground. Ten portable air sensors were added to the Library of Things in April through a partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 5 office serving the Midwest. The sensors track particulate matter in the air, including humidity, noise, and temperature. The sensor collects data, which is uploaded to the EPA via a smart device and helps the agency track particulates in local air. The kits come with an air sensor, user guide, a smart device, and a lanyard so users can wear the sensors around their neighborhood.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO