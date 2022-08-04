ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, NE

waynedailynews.com

Cedar County Court Documents Add More Details To Laurel Homicides

UPDATE – Sunday, August 7, 2022 3:20pm. LAUREL, NE – According to an affidavit filed in Cedar County Court in Hartington, Nebraska, State Patrol investigators met with an employee at Rath’s Mini Mart in Laurel and secured video footage from the night before two deadly incidents in Laurel. The footage reportedly shows Jason Jones filling two gas cans Wednesday night, approximately seven hours before two fires at different homes on Elm Street in Laurel. Investigators also found receipts for the purchase of gas cans at Cubby’s in Laurel and Fleet Farm in Sioux City.
LAUREL, NE
iowa.media

ARREST MADE IN LAUREL NEBRASKA MURDERS (Update)

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ARRESTED A SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH FOUR HOMICIDES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES OF LAUREL IS IN CUSTODY BUT CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED WITH SERIOUS BURNS IN A LINCOLN HOSPITAL. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC OF THE PATROL SAYS JONES WAS ARRESTED BY A...
LAUREL, NE
KETV.com

Arrest made in connection with four homicides in Laurel, Nebraska

UPDATE: The Nebraska State Patrol says an arrest has been made in connection with the four homicides in Laurel, Nebraska. The Patrol says the arrest was made early Friday. Click here for more information. The Nebraska State Patrol now believes gunfire played a role in the deaths of four people...
LAUREL, NE
voiceofalexandria.com

Suspect in Laurel, Nebraska charged with four counts of first-degree murder

LAUREL, NEB. — More than 24 hours after four people were found dead at two different crime scenes in the 1,000-person town of Laurel, a 42-year-old resident was charged on Friday with 10 felonies including four counts of first-degree murder. According to the Lincoln Journal Star, an affidavit for...
LAUREL, NE
gowatertown.net

Four people found dead near South Dakota-Nebraska border (Audio)

LAUREL, Neb.–Four people were found dead Thursday in two homes in Laurel, Nebraska, that’s just across the border, south of Vermillion. Nebraska State Patrol Colonel John Bolduc explained what they found….. Bolduc says they were then called to a second home….. Bolduc says they are investigating...
LAUREL, NE
dakotanewsnow.com

siouxlandnews.com

kscj.com

LAUREL MURDER SUSPECT FACES TEN FELONY COUNTS

AN ARREST WARRANT FOR THE SUSPECT IN THE SHOOTING DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA THURSDAY CHARGES HIM WITH TEN FELONY COUNTS. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES IS CHARGED WITH FOUR COUNTS OF FIRST DEGREE HOMICIDE, TWO COUNTS OF FIRST DEGREE ARSON AND FOUR COUNTS OF USE OF A FIREARM TO COMMIT A FELONY.
LAUREL, NE
kscj.com

NEBRASKA STATE PATROL INVESTIGATING MULTIPLE FATALITY INCIDENT IN LAUREL

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL CONFIRMS IT IS INVESTIGATING A SITUATION WITH MULTIPLE FATALITIES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA THIS (THURSDAY) MORNING. THE SITUATION INCLUDES MULTIPLE SCENES IN LAUREL AND IS AN ACTIVE INVESTIGATION. THE STATE PATROL WILL RELEASE MORE INFORMATION LATER THIS AFTERNOON. Photo provided.
LAUREL, NE
KBUR

News Channel Nebraska

Four people killed at two different Laurel homes, suspect at large

LAUREL, Neb. – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident with multiple fatalities that occurred in Laurel early Thursday morning. The situation includes multiple scenes in the Cedar County community and is an active investigation. At a press conference Thursday, NSP Col. John Bolduc said that there were...
LAUREL, NE

