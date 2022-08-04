Read on whoradio.iheart.com
Cedar County Court Documents Add More Details To Laurel Homicides
UPDATE – Sunday, August 7, 2022 3:20pm. LAUREL, NE – According to an affidavit filed in Cedar County Court in Hartington, Nebraska, State Patrol investigators met with an employee at Rath’s Mini Mart in Laurel and secured video footage from the night before two deadly incidents in Laurel. The footage reportedly shows Jason Jones filling two gas cans Wednesday night, approximately seven hours before two fires at different homes on Elm Street in Laurel. Investigators also found receipts for the purchase of gas cans at Cubby’s in Laurel and Fleet Farm in Sioux City.
4 killings end century of calm in small Nebraska town
Police on Friday arrested a man in the killings of four people in a small northeast Nebraska town where it had been more than 100 years since it last saw such violence.
ARREST MADE IN LAUREL NEBRASKA MURDERS (Update)
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ARRESTED A SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH FOUR HOMICIDES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES OF LAUREL IS IN CUSTODY BUT CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED WITH SERIOUS BURNS IN A LINCOLN HOSPITAL. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC OF THE PATROL SAYS JONES WAS ARRESTED BY A...
Arrest made in connection with four homicides in Laurel, Nebraska
UPDATE: The Nebraska State Patrol says an arrest has been made in connection with the four homicides in Laurel, Nebraska. The Patrol says the arrest was made early Friday. Click here for more information. The Nebraska State Patrol now believes gunfire played a role in the deaths of four people...
Suspect in Laurel, Nebraska charged with four counts of first-degree murder
LAUREL, NEB. — More than 24 hours after four people were found dead at two different crime scenes in the 1,000-person town of Laurel, a 42-year-old resident was charged on Friday with 10 felonies including four counts of first-degree murder. According to the Lincoln Journal Star, an affidavit for...
Vigil held for victims of quadruple homicide
People in Laurel are still coming to terms with the quadruple homicide that rocked their community and on Saturday night, they came together to remember those who lost their lives.
More details uncovered regarding investigation leading up to arrest in Laurel homicides
LAUREL, Neb. -- Security footage at a local gas station helped authorities identify Jason Jones as a suspect in four Thursday homicides in Cedar County, according to court records. According to an affidavit in Cedar County Court, Nebraska State Patrol investigators met with an employee at Rath's Mini Mart in...
Four people found dead near South Dakota-Nebraska border (Audio)
LAUREL, Neb.–Four people were found dead Thursday in two homes in Laurel, Nebraska, that’s just across the border, south of Vermillion. Nebraska State Patrol Colonel John Bolduc explained what they found….. Bolduc says they were then called to a second home….. Bolduc says they are investigating...
Victims, suspect identified in Laurel quadruple-homicide investigation
Officials said the person in custody may be related to the four deaths in the town.
LAUREL MURDER SUSPECT FACES TEN FELONY COUNTS
AN ARREST WARRANT FOR THE SUSPECT IN THE SHOOTING DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA THURSDAY CHARGES HIM WITH TEN FELONY COUNTS. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES IS CHARGED WITH FOUR COUNTS OF FIRST DEGREE HOMICIDE, TWO COUNTS OF FIRST DEGREE ARSON AND FOUR COUNTS OF USE OF A FIREARM TO COMMIT A FELONY.
4 people found dead in 2 burning homes in Nebraska; arrest made
LAUREL, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has made an arrest in a case where four people were found dead in two burning homes. The discovery was made in the small town of Laurel, Nebraska, about 100 miles northwest of Omaha, The Associated Press reported. The neighborhood is said to...
NEBRASKA STATE PATROL INVESTIGATING MULTIPLE FATALITY INCIDENT IN LAUREL
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL CONFIRMS IT IS INVESTIGATING A SITUATION WITH MULTIPLE FATALITIES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA THIS (THURSDAY) MORNING. THE SITUATION INCLUDES MULTIPLE SCENES IN LAUREL AND IS AN ACTIVE INVESTIGATION. THE STATE PATROL WILL RELEASE MORE INFORMATION LATER THIS AFTERNOON. Photo provided.
Four people killed at two different Laurel homes, suspect at large
LAUREL, Neb. – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident with multiple fatalities that occurred in Laurel early Thursday morning. The situation includes multiple scenes in the Cedar County community and is an active investigation. At a press conference Thursday, NSP Col. John Bolduc said that there were...
