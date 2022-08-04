Read on www.wdhn.com
Dothan : Top 5 Beautiful Places You Must Visit in Dothan, Alabama
When you visit Dothan Alabama, you should consider eating at a restaurant owned by a local. If you are traveling with children, a pizza place is a great option. Fire Stone Wood Fired Pizza and Grill, located in downtown Dothan, serves up a wide variety of tasty meals. The restaurant uses generations-old methods to make pizzas using imported Tuscan wood-fired ovens. You can also enjoy a drink and a snack from their full bar.
wdhn.com
Dinosaurs have invaded Dothan!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Jurassic Quest is the largest dinosaur show in North America and it’s in the Wiregrass this weekend providing educational fun for people of all ages. Gates opened Friday morning and already people are flocking to the Peanut Festival Fairgrounds that are covered in life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs.
wtvy.com
Back to School on a Budget: Ways to save at Thrift Stores
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With several students already back in the classrooms and others to follow in the coming days, parents may still be fretting about back-to-school items. One local thrifting expert is sharing her tips and tricks on how to go back to school on a budget. Hundreds of...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Pet Rescue and Adoption Center coming to Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After decades of serving lost and abandoned animals, Dothan’s Animal Shelter is outdated. “It is not adequate to meet the needs of this community, the people that work there are some of the most wonderful people I’ve ever met, and they are so dedicated to the pets, however they just do not have the resources that they need to really do what we need to do for this community,” explains Rachel Smith, Executive Director of Wiregrass Pet and Adoption Center.
wdhn.com
Bama RV makes a kid’s dreams come true
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Make-A-Wish Alabama kid had his dreams fulfilled Thursday afternoon!. 8 year old Brantley Pelham was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis. Through Make-A-Wish Alabama and its multiple local partners, Bama RV put a smile on his face and made his wish come true as they provided him with a $40,000 dollar camper equipped with all of the bells and whistles — free of charge.
wtvy.com
2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Pike County Bulldogs
BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Pike County Bulldogs are looking to bounce back from an 0-9 season in 2021 under first year head coach Mark Hurt. The team missing the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local...
WJHG-TV
Street mural leaves DeFuniak Springs residents on the fence
DeFuniak Springs, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - DeFuniak Springs officials say they want the city to be a destination spot for tourists. One way of doing this is by promoting the arts. “It’s been a bit of a collaborative effort between Main Street and the city, and also with the Tree and Beautification Board,” said City Beautification & Tree Board Chair Kim Wennerberg. “We’re all trying to work together to make downtown more interesting and more of a destination.”
wdhn.com
Former Alabama stars hold ALS charity event in Dothan
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Today many former Alabama and Auburn players made an appearance at Highland Oaks for the first-ever k7Foundation charity event. Hosted by former Northview star and Crimson Tide defensive back Kevin Jackson. Included a golf tournament and silent auction. The majority of proceeds go to...
wtvy.com
Ross Clark Circle Phase III of expansion project begins
DOTHAN, Ala. (PRESS RELEASE) - This week the third phase of the Ross Clark Circle expansion project began. The third phase of the expansion project consists of installing additional lanes on Ross Clark Circle from south of Meadowbrook Drive South to North Cherokee Avenue and on U.S. Highway 231 from Girard Avenue to Buyers Drive.
wtvy.com
LifeSouth in desperate need for blood donations
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Dothan remains under an emergency need for blood. This has been the case since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Over the past month, their supply has only decreased, currently sitting at less than a day’s supply. Summer vacation plans...
wtvy.com
SmartBank Purchases Historic Ellison Building
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SmartBank recently announced the purchase of Dothan’s historic Ellison building located at 170 East Main Street. This location in the heart of downtown will include a full-retail branch allowing the team to serve the Wiregrass area community with regional, commercial, private banking, and mortgage lending needs.
wdhn.com
Multiple Dothan streets listed for sewer repairs
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A City of Dothan contractor will perform sewer repairs for various locations throughout the city. Suncoast, a Dothan contractor, will be repairing sewer lines across the city starting Monday, August, 8th. The following areas that will be affected by these repairs are the following:. •...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Wonders: Hunt’s Restaurant
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 66 years ago, the legacy of Hunt’s Restaurant was born. “My daddy opened this place back in November of 1956,” said owner Tim Reeves. “He was working for Mr. Charlie Hunt. That’s the reason it’s called Hunt’s. He leased the place from him. He looked after Mr. and Mrs. hunt. After he died, they willed daddy this place.”
thebamabuzz.com
New opportunities coming to Dothan with HudsonAlpha Institute For Biotechnology
Dothan, we have news of a big business coming to town that’s going to bring agricultural, economic and educational growth. On August 2, the City of Dothan decided to partner with HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology to create a new location called HudsonAlpha Wiregrass in the city. Keep reading to learn all the details.
wdhn.com
Phase 3 of Ross Clark Circle roadwork begins this weekend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Phase Three of the Ross Clark Circle road renovations begins Sunday. MidSouth has installed new cross-drains at night over the past week. All lanes will begin the milling process on Sunday, August 7th. MidSouth will likely be milling and grading for two nights and then...
wdhn.com
More scattered storms for the foreseeable future
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Showers will be ending for everyone soon, but the partly cloudy skies will remain. Lows will be in the low to middle 70s again. Sunday has a 70% chance for showers and storms with highs in the low to middle 90s before the rain begins. Just like today, a few of the storms could be on the stronger side. Isolated gusty winds and very small hail will be possible.
wdhn.com
Rehobeth mayor honored by the Dothan Chamber
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The mayor of one Houston County town has been honored by the Dothan Chamber of Commerce. Rehobeth’s Mayor Kimberly Trotter was named the Dothan Area Young Professional’s 2022 Professional of the Year during the organization’s “20 Under 40” event Thursday night.
wdhn.com
Wednesday wreck in Geneva claims life of a Holmes Co. man
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Geneva police are reminding people to be careful behind the wheel after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on State Highway 27, near the Pea River bridge claimed the life of a Northwest Florida man. Ronald Thompson, 61, of Westville was killed. Police say he was...
wdhn.com
Judge to allow Coley McCraney’s wife to testify in upcoming trial
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Ahead of next week’s trial, an Ozark judge will allow the wife of Coley McCraney to testify as an alibi witness. McCraney is accused of killing two Dothan teenagers in the summer of 1999. Jeanette McCraney claims that Coley McCraney was with her at...
