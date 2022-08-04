ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Show Your School Spirit At These Upcoming Abilene Homecoming Games

By Brad Elliott
100.7 KOOL FM
100.7 KOOL FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on koolfmabilene.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stephenville, TX
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
100.7 KOOL FM

The Ben Richey Chili Super Bowl in Buffalo Gap Is Almost Here

This year's 40th Annual Chili Super Bowl and Brisket Cook Off is needing your help. All donations and volunteers are welcomed. My next-door neighbor, friend, and Chili Board member G.T. Ward just told me that "we are needing sponsors, auction items, cook bag swag, volunteers, and this year we need bottled water. If you can help, tell them to call me please."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#School Spirit#Texas Football#Homecomings#Highschool#West Texas#Mcmurry University#Hardin Simmon University#East Texas
100.7 KOOL FM

Beware: Phone Scammers Target These 10 US Cities and 4 Are in Texas

It happens thousands and thousands of times each day, with no warning. It can happen to anybody. Phone scams. They're no joke and they're on the rise. Maybe someone you know has been scammed. Those creepy scammers are out there getting craftier and craftier and they're trying to work you over for money, private information, or worse. They're indeed pesky and it seems like they never let up.
ABILENE, TX
100.7 KOOL FM

This Airbnb in Tuscola Is Perfect For Relaxation and Possible Wildlife Encounters

Like it or not the summer months are coming to an end. Now's the time to take a getaway before the hustle and bustle of back-to-school take over. There's a piece of Texas located on Red Oaks Ranch that I know of that looks perfect for such a retreat. It's just down the road from Abilene in Tuscola on the Red Oaks Ranch. This is a great spot to get away from the distractions of the city. But, be prepared. You could also have awesome encounters with the wildlife of Texas.
TUSCOLA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
100.7 KOOL FM

Munch Some Lunch and Help The Rowena Volunteer Fire Department August 28th

I don't know about you but in this area with all of the fire dangers, I sure am thankful for fire departments. Especially in the rural towns around Abilene. Volunteer fire departments are vital and they rely financially on the communities they serve. I personally know a few volunteer firefighters. I hear the stories. They are serious and passionate about what they do. The late nights, grueling heat fighting the fires in our towns. It's not just the fires. There are all kinds of emergency responses that the Rowena Volunteer Fire Department faces. That's why I support these men and women any chance I get.
ABILENE, TX
100.7 KOOL FM

100.7 KOOL FM

Abilene, TX
625
Followers
1K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

100.7 KOOL FM plays the best classic hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://koolfmabilene.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy