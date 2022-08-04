Read on www.riverfallsjournal.com
Mary (Midge) A. Coleman
Mary (Midge) Arlene Draxler Coleman, age 75, passed away surrounded by her loving family on July 23, 2022, in New Richmond, Wisconsin. Midge was the youngest of 7 children born to Frank and Mary Draxler (Goetkin) on July 19, 1947. Midge graduated from New Richmond High School in 1965 immediately...
Sheriff Hove not seeking reelection
In her 15 years serving as sheriff, Nancy Hove has too many memories to pick a favorite. “I have so many. I can’t pick just one single event,” Hove said with a chuckle. Hove is retiring in January. Her position will be filled by Officer Chad Koranda who is running unopposed.
Joel Bathen
Joel Edward Bathen, age 57 of Roberts, WI, passed away on August 3, 2022 at the St. Croix Health Center in New Richmond following a two month battle with cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer). Joel was born on July 8, 1965 in St. Paul, MN to James and Olivia Bathen. He attended Mariner High School in White Bear Lake, MN before joining the U.S. Army Reserves. For a number of years, Joel worked as a baker for Baldinger Baking Company and Uptown Ovens before opening his own bakery, the Wholesale Baking Company with locations in North St. Paul and Stillwater. He later opened J.B. Construction, a small building company that focused on start to finish home building and other projects his customers had. Joel truly enjoyed building projects. He was fond of playing fantasy football and cheering for the Minnesota Vikings.
Letter: ‘Just say no’
River Falls has a housing problem. There are just not enough garage condos in the city for all the Porsches, Maseratis and Lamborghinis that want to live in town. At least that seems to be the opinion of land developer Neal Krzyzaniak. His solution, as described in the July 27 issue of the Pierce County Journal article, “Neighbors tell developer to ‘go back to MN’,’’ would provide plenty of domiciles for these luxury cars and their owners.
Par for Pups
A memorial golf tournament is planned for Thursday, August 11th at the River Falls Golf Club and will benefit Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue. The tournament honors Robert Wing who was a former Pierce County circuit court judge. The tournament is from 6-9pm. A public open house is planned immediately after.
PHOTOS: Unique and luxurious house for sale in River Falls
Open concept living spaces and large, floor to ceiling windows give this home a light and airy feel. The home is filled with unique touches, including the brick fireplace that covers a wall in the dinning room, a row of skylights in the kitchen and multiple levels throughout the home. The kitchen looks over the dining room, which looks over a living space.
Meet the Star Prairie royalty candidates
The Star Prairie coronation will be on Friday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. under the pavilion at the ballpark, kicking off the weekend of Ox Cart Days. All are invited to attend to celebrate the outgoing and incoming court. This year's court represented Star Prairie community in area events and...
