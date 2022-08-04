Joel Edward Bathen, age 57 of Roberts, WI, passed away on August 3, 2022 at the St. Croix Health Center in New Richmond following a two month battle with cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer). Joel was born on July 8, 1965 in St. Paul, MN to James and Olivia Bathen. He attended Mariner High School in White Bear Lake, MN before joining the U.S. Army Reserves. For a number of years, Joel worked as a baker for Baldinger Baking Company and Uptown Ovens before opening his own bakery, the Wholesale Baking Company with locations in North St. Paul and Stillwater. He later opened J.B. Construction, a small building company that focused on start to finish home building and other projects his customers had. Joel truly enjoyed building projects. He was fond of playing fantasy football and cheering for the Minnesota Vikings.

