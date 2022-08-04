Beshear makes stop in Lexington to thank first responders involved with flood rescues

Read on www.wkyt.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wildcat Harley-Davidson hosts benefit ride for eastern Kentucky flood victims
The help for eastern Kentuckians impacted by floods continues.
WKYT 27
Gov. Beshear visits Kentuckians displaced by floods
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Flooding across eastern Kentucky has left many Kentuckian displaced. More than 300 people are being housed at Kentucky State Parks. According to Governor Andy Beshear, 172 people are at Jenny Wiley State Park, 4 are at Paintsville State Park, 6 are at Pine Mountain State Resort Park and 138 are at Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park as of Friday.
WKYT 27
President Biden visiting flood-ravaged areas of Eastern Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden joined Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear on Monday in touring flood-ravaged areas of Eastern Kentucky. They will also talk with families affected by the historic flooding. The Bidens arrived at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Gov. Beshear visits Kentuckians displaced by floods
WATCH | WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Central Ky. veteran, advocate relieved by passage of PACT Act. The bill includes provisions to aid veterans exposed to toxic water at Camp Lejeune. WATCH | Cleanup continues in Breathitt County ahead of Presidential visit. Updated: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT. Cleanup...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beshear gives update on Kentucky flooding
(UPDATE: 3:45 P.M. Aug. 5, 2022): Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has just announced Martin, Magoffin, Leslie and Whitley counties are also now approved for Individual Assistance through FEMA. FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky press conference on Friday, Aug. 5 to give an update on the devastating flooding that tore through […]
WKYT 27
Kentucky kids, parents come to Lexington to gear up for new academic year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Families came from near and far to the Hamburg area of Lexington Sunday, spending the final days of their summer recess together to prepare for the new school year. “We came from McKee to buy some supplies for my granddaughter Madeline, she’ll be starting preschool,” said...
WTVQ
Happening Now: Raffle for Stanton, KY woman paralyzed in diving accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A charity raffle is being held Saturday by Diamond Pressure Washing Services in Lexington for a Stanton Kentucky woman who was paralyzed during a swimming accident on Memorial Day weekend. 21-year-old Kayla Lacy has been in recovery from her diving accident since May. To help...
wdrb.com
Beshear calls looters hitting flooded eastern Kentucky homes 'the worst of the worst'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Across eastern Kentucky, you'll find stories of survival and support. But as the flooded creeks and rivers continue to recede, a new problem is rising. "Looters and scammers that would prey on people that have lost everything are the worst of the worst," Gov. Andy Beshear...
RELATED PEOPLE
Richmond police hold donation drive for flood victims
"We brought 20 bags. We love people, and people need help. So, we are happy to help," explained one shopper.
WKYT 27
Georgetown Police Department sending supplies to eastern Kentucky
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Plenty of help is coming into eastern Kentucky from so many areas, whether it’s feeding people or donating supplies. “We’re lucky enough to have a few officers we can send that way to help out,” said Sgt. Michael Evans with the Georgetown Police Department.
erienewsnow.com
Ways to Help Kentucky Flood Victims
As Kentucky residents work to put the pieces of their lives back together following massive floods, over 250 volunteers the the American Red Cross are already on the ground lending a helping hand. Mary Rogers, the Executive Director of the Northwest Pennsylvania Chapter of the Red Cross said, "Some of...
WKYT 27
Kentucky REALTORS secures $500,000 for EKY flood relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The National Association of REALTORS Relief Foundation and Kentucky REALTORS are providing $500,000 in relief funding to help those whose homes were damaged or destroyed by the widespread flooding in Eastern Kentucky. “I’m heartbroken to see our Eastern Kentucky communities experience devastating loss and want them...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYT 27
88 year-old Somerset woman gets biggest dream granted
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Comfort Keepers works to ensure that seniors and disabled individuals can live independently by providing living assistance. Sunday, they helped one of their clients, 88 year-old Ruth Simpson, live out her dreams. “Kind of the whole mantra of this is for people to understand that just...
WLWT 5
Meet heroes who rescued people from eastern Kentucky flooding
BUCKHORN, Ky. — "If I had to boil it down to one word, it would be complete and utter devastation. Anywhere you go, it's hard to find someone that's not affected by the flooding," Drew Stevens with the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team said. The team is full...
WKYT 27
Multiple vehicles involved in I-75 wreck
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington officials responded to a wreck on southbound I-75 that happened around 10:30 on Sunday morning. According to officials, the accident was initially caused by a downpour. The drivers involved had difficulty maintaining control of their vehicles, leading to the multi-vehicle accident. The accident was around...
mountain-topmedia.com
Flood victims in four more counties to receive individual assistance
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday afternoon that four more counties are now eligible for individual assistance from FEMA in the wake of deadly flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky. President Joe Biden added Martin, Magoffin, Leslie and Whitley counties to the list. They join Breathitt, Clay, Floyd,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYT 27
High water in Jackson Co. causes further concerns with more rain likely to come
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jackson County Emergency Management says the rapidly rising waters throughout the county threatened to flood several homes and businesses, and led to multiple rescue calls. Brody Keck is the deputy director and says the severe flash flooding they saw Saturday morning had some citizens fearing...
WTVQ
Lexington Mayor holds neighborhood summit
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Fayette County community got the chance Saturday to get an update on what’s going on in city government through the mayor’s neighborhood summit at the Lexington Senior Center. The summit included three break out session topics: racial justice and equality, youth violence and intervention,...
wymt.com
Lawrenceburg community comes together to help clean up businesses after flooding
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Rainfall in downtown Lawrenceburg brought flood waters to businesses on Main Street. One restaurant, Bourbon Station, had a few inches of water inside. They had a benefit planned for the day, but they had to end it early due to flooding, but the people who attended stayed to help clean out the water.
FEMA offers additional assistance to five more Kentucky counties
Five additional eastern Kentucky counties have been offered more help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). according to a press release from Gov. Beshear.
Comments / 0